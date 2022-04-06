The Texas State Open is becoming a mid-summer tradition in the Rose City.
The 52nd playing of the Higginbotham Texas State Open is set to return to The Cascades Golf & Country Club Tyler, the Northern Texas PGA announced from Dallas on Wednesday.
The tournament is scheduled for July 26-29.
Higginbotham is returning as title sponsor for the second year after signing a multi-year agreement with the Northern Texas PGA in 2021, and the Championship will be presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank.
“Partnering with the Northern Texas PGA was a perfect fit for Higginbotham because both of our organizations are committed to positively impacting the communities we serve through exceptional people who live by the core values that guide us,” said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid.
2022 will mark the 11th time The Cascades has hosted — a record for any facility in the storied history of TSO.
“The membership at the club, as well as the entire community of Tyler embrace the Higginbotham Texas State Open. Our team is very excited to continue to work with the exceptional team at The Cascades Country Club," said Mark Harrison, Executive Director/CEO of the Northern Texas PGA, said.
In 2021, the field competed for a record $210,000 purse. The eventual Champion, Jack Ireland, collected first-place prize money of $42,500.
This year's Championship will be a 72-hole stroke play event and consist of 156 professionals and amateurs who will play 36-holes before a cut is made to the low 55 scores and ties. The field will be made up of exempt players as well as qualifiers who will compete for a projected purse of $200,000.
The Higginbotham Texas State Open is open to all professionals, competitive amateurs and junior golfers with advanced tournament experience. Qualifying for the tournament will be conducted during the months of June and July at 16 qualifying sites. The deadline to register is Thursday, June 2.
Additionally, the field will include the following exempt players should they choose to participate: (1) Past Champions, (2) Top 10 professionals and ties from the 2021 Texas State Open, (3) Top two amateurs and ties from the 2021 Texas State Open, (4) Low PGA Professional from the 2021 Texas State Open, (5) Top 15 and ties from the 2021 final Northern Texas PGA and Southern Texas PGA Player of the Year Point Standings, (9) Top 10 point earners on the 2022 Northern Texas PGA Players Tour, (10) Top money leader from the APT 2021 Fall Series Money List. Sponsors and host facility exemptions will also be reserved for certain players.
Golf who have received exemptions at the beginning of March upon the completion of the NTPGA Players Tour include: Toni Hakula, Austin; Blaine Hale, Dallas; Shawn Lu, Dallas; Brandon Smith, Frisco; Andrew Presley, Fort Worth; William Holcomb, Crockett; Ryan Grider, Lewisville; Declan Kenny, Dallas; and Chris Brown, Fort Worth.
Proceeds from the tourney will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program with the awarding of the Higginbotham Texas State Open scholarship. The scholarship is designated for an NTPGA Junior Tour Member from the Tyler area who will be attending college this fall. This year alone, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation is projected to award more than $600,000 in scholarships to approximately 65 high school seniors from North Texas.
More information and registration for the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open can be found at www.ntpga.com/texas-state-open. Please contact the Northern Texas PGA office at (214) 420-7421 for further questions.