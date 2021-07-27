Tuesday
The Cascades Golf & Country Club
Tyler
Purse: $200,000
Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70
First Round
Dillon Board, Jacksonville, Fla. 62 -8
Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 62 -8
Jack Ireland, The Woodlands 63 -7
Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla. 63 -7
Cyril Bouniol, Willow Park 64 -6
Zach Bauchou, Stillwater, Okla. 64 -6
Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 65 -5
Drew Jones, Decatur 65 -5
Tanner Gore, Dallas 66 -4
Charlie Kern, Dallas 66 -4
Charlie Holland, Dallas 66 -4
Anthony Broussard, Plano 66 -4
Garrett May, Carrollton 66 -4
Luke Gannon, Mahomet, Ill. 66 -4
Garrett Leek (a), Millsap 66 -4
Parker Holekamp (a) Kingwood 66 -4
Jake Doggett (a), Hutto 66 -4
Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks 66 -4
Sean Meehan, San Antonio 66 -4
John Hayden, Birmingham, Ala. 66 -4
Spencer Dillard, Frisco 67 -3
Brett White, Houston 67 -3
Nic Ishee, Dallas 67 -3
Jerod Turner, Aledo 67 -3
Christian Jalomo, Richmond 67 -3
John Rollins, Flower Mound 67 -3
Zach James, Whitesboro 67 -3
Colin Kober, Southlake 67 -3
Alex Carpenter, Prosper 67 -3
Joey Herrera (a), Fillmore, Calif. 67 -3
Blake Trimble, Houston 67 -3
Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 67 -3
Martin Flores, Frisco 67 -3
Brandon Smith, Frisco 67 -3
John Hill, McQueeney 67 -3
Matthew Watkins (a), Heath 67 -3
Case Cochran, Dallas 68 -2
Chad Sewell (a), Conroe 68 -2
Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 68 -2
Aaron Terrazas, El Paso 68 -2
Grant Schroeder, Montgomery 68 -2
Austin Escamilla (a), Midland 68 -2
Andrew Presley, Fort Worth 68 -2
Stetson McMillan, Tyler 68 -2
Austyn Reily (a), Pottsboro 68 -2
Sam Triplett, Paradise Valley, Ariz. 68 -2
Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 68 -2
James Hart du Preez, South Africa 68 -2
Brandon Massey (a), Fort Worth 68 -2
Brooklin Bailey, Waco 69 -1
Michael Heidelbaugh (a), Dallas 69 -1
Brian Dwyer, Southlake 69 -1
Ben Hargis, Dallas 69 -1
Chris Kunda, Grand Prairie 69 -1
Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, Fla. 69 -1
Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 69 -1
Blaine Hale, Dallas 69 -1
Juan D. Fernandez, Phoenix 69 -1
Papito Gonzalez, McAllen 69 -1
Kelby Brown, San Antonio 69 -1
Tristan Hernandez, Magnolia69 -1
Andrew Hudson, Fort Worth 69 -1
Ben Hadden, Shawnee, Kan. 69 -1
Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 69 -1
Casey Fernandez, Durant, Okla. 69 -1
Mikel Martinson, Arlington 69 -1
Holden Wisener (a), Dallas 69 -1
Joseph Abella, Plano 69 -1
Hayden Foster, Pottsboro 69 -1
Davis Seybert (a), Midland 69 -1
Curtis Reed, Castroville 69 -1
Tanner Napier, Paris 70 E
Bryce Waters (a), Midland 70 E
Chris Berzina (a), Fort Worth 70 E
Vince Jewell, Dallas 70 E
Cody Banach, Houston 70 E
Nick Duggan, San Antonio 70 E
George Gardner, Southlake 70 E
Kyle Cox (a), Carrollton 70 E
Austin Wylie, Boerne70 E
Josh Havard, Arlington 70 E
Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 70 E
Philip Nijoka, Houston 70 E
Michael Rome (a), Austin 70 E
Jake Hendrix, Austin 71 +1
Sean Carlon, Albuquerque, N.M. 71 +1
Tony Romo (a), Dallas 71 +1
Blake Pugh, Southlake 71 +1
Greg Hiller, San Antonio 71 +1
Gilbert Mendez, Pflugerville 71 +1
David Harrison (a), Trophy Club 71 +1
Jake McCrory, Deer Park 71 +1
Clayton King (a), Uvalde 71 +1
Kolton Baber (a), Devol, Okla. 71 +1
Jere Pelletier, El Paso 71 +1
Jake Smelser (a), Troup 71 +1
Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 71 +1
Mark Victorian, League City 71 +1
Matt Miller, McKinney 71 +1
Chase Traughber, Lantana 71 +1
Carlos Sainz Jr., Cypress 71 +1
Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 71 +1
Ben Kern, Round Rock 71 +1
JJ Killeen, Lubbock 71 +1
Brian Wilson, Aledo 71 +1
Justin Benson (a), White Oak 71 +1
Marco Scarola, Fort Worth 71 +1
Jacob Borow (a), Lake Jackson 71 +1
Adam House, Rockwall 71 +1
Collin Clark (a), Midlothian 72 +2
Zack Fischer, Benton, Ark. 72 +2
Ian Ansett, Canyon 72 +2
Joshua Lim (a), San Antonio 72 +2
Pedro Lamadrid, San Antonio 72 +2
Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 72 +2
Matt Gilchrest, North Richland Hills 72 +2
Chase Barnes, Cypress 72 +2
Camden DeBonis, The Woodlands 72 +2
Brandon Ellis, San Antonio 72 +2
James Parker, McKinney 72 +2
Jamey Taylor, Houston 73 +3
JJ Wood, Spring 73 +3
Gage Ihrig, Goodland, Kan. 73 +3
Landon Davis, Forney 73 +3
Jacob Loya, El Paso 73 +3
Craig McCoy (a), McKinney 73 +3
Devaughn Robinson, Houston 73 +3
Toni Hakula, Austin 73 +3
Oscar Kanada (a), The Woodlands 73 +3
Larry Lopez, El Paso 73 +3
Joseph Totah, Austin 73 +3
Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, Okla. 74 +4
Mark Walker, Celina 74 +4
Andrew Bloch (a), Tyler 74 +4
Brad Besler, Col. Springs, Colo. 74 +4
Ryne Carter (a), Carrollton 74 +4
Chris Brown, Benbrook 74 +4
Trey Brooks, Tyler 74 +4
John Kyle, Friendswood 74 +4
Chris Eikenberg, Houston 74 +4
Aaron Guanlao, Haslet 75 +5
Dalton Hankamer, Temple 75 +5
Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 75 +5
Jesse Forsong, Little Elm 76 +6
Thomas McLaughlin, Fulshear 76 +6
Jared Vela, Pasadena 76 +6
Ron Schroeder, Montgomery 76 +6
Trevor Arianna, Wylie 77 +7
Robert McMillan, Fort Worth 78 +8
Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 78 +8
Brian Coe, Dallas 78 +8
Jason Alexander, The Woodlands 78 +8
Johnny Manziel (a), Tyler 79 +9
Chad Marti, Houston 80 +10
John Gerber, Frisco WD