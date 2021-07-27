Hole No. 1

Golfers compete on hole No. 1 in the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open on Tuesday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tuesday

The Cascades Golf & Country Club

Tyler

Purse: $200,000

Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70

First Round

Dillon Board, Jacksonville, Fla. 62 -8

Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 62 -8

Jack Ireland, The Woodlands 63 -7

Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla. 63 -7

Cyril Bouniol, Willow Park 64 -6

Zach Bauchou, Stillwater, Okla. 64 -6

Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 65 -5

Drew Jones, Decatur 65 -5

Tanner Gore, Dallas 66 -4

Charlie Kern, Dallas 66 -4

Charlie Holland, Dallas 66 -4

Anthony Broussard, Plano 66 -4

Garrett May, Carrollton 66 -4

Luke Gannon, Mahomet, Ill. 66 -4

Garrett Leek (a), Millsap 66 -4

Parker Holekamp (a) Kingwood 66 -4

Jake Doggett (a), Hutto 66 -4

Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks 66 -4

Sean Meehan, San Antonio 66 -4

John Hayden, Birmingham, Ala. 66 -4

Spencer Dillard, Frisco 67 -3

Brett White, Houston 67 -3

Nic Ishee, Dallas 67 -3

Jerod Turner, Aledo 67 -3

Christian Jalomo, Richmond 67 -3

John Rollins, Flower Mound 67 -3

Zach James, Whitesboro 67 -3

Colin Kober, Southlake 67 -3

Alex Carpenter, Prosper 67 -3

Joey Herrera (a), Fillmore, Calif. 67 -3

Blake Trimble, Houston 67 -3

Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 67 -3

Martin Flores, Frisco 67 -3

Brandon Smith, Frisco 67 -3

John Hill, McQueeney 67 -3

Matthew Watkins (a), Heath 67 -3

Case Cochran, Dallas 68 -2

Chad Sewell (a), Conroe 68 -2

Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 68 -2

Aaron Terrazas, El Paso 68 -2

Grant Schroeder, Montgomery 68 -2

Austin Escamilla (a), Midland 68 -2

Andrew Presley, Fort Worth 68 -2

Stetson McMillan, Tyler 68 -2

Austyn Reily (a), Pottsboro 68 -2

Sam Triplett, Paradise Valley, Ariz. 68 -2

Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 68 -2

James Hart du Preez, South Africa 68 -2

Brandon Massey (a), Fort Worth 68 -2

Brooklin Bailey, Waco 69 -1

Michael Heidelbaugh (a), Dallas 69 -1

Brian Dwyer, Southlake 69 -1

Ben Hargis, Dallas 69 -1

Chris Kunda, Grand Prairie 69 -1

Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, Fla. 69 -1

Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 69 -1

Blaine Hale, Dallas 69 -1

Juan D. Fernandez, Phoenix 69 -1

Papito Gonzalez, McAllen 69 -1

Kelby Brown, San Antonio 69 -1

Tristan Hernandez, Magnolia69 -1

Andrew Hudson, Fort Worth 69 -1

Ben Hadden, Shawnee, Kan. 69 -1

Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 69 -1

Casey Fernandez, Durant, Okla. 69 -1

Mikel Martinson, Arlington 69 -1

Holden Wisener (a), Dallas 69 -1

Joseph Abella, Plano 69 -1

Hayden Foster, Pottsboro 69 -1

Davis Seybert (a), Midland 69 -1

Curtis Reed, Castroville 69 -1

Tanner Napier, Paris 70 E

Bryce Waters (a), Midland 70 E

Chris Berzina (a), Fort Worth 70 E

Vince Jewell, Dallas 70 E

Cody Banach, Houston 70 E

Nick Duggan, San Antonio 70 E

George Gardner, Southlake 70 E

Kyle Cox (a), Carrollton 70 E

Austin Wylie, Boerne70 E

Josh Havard, Arlington 70 E

Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 70 E

Philip Nijoka, Houston 70 E

Michael Rome (a), Austin 70 E

Jake Hendrix, Austin 71 +1

Sean Carlon, Albuquerque, N.M. 71 +1

Tony Romo (a), Dallas 71 +1

Blake Pugh, Southlake 71 +1

Greg Hiller, San Antonio 71 +1

Gilbert Mendez, Pflugerville 71 +1

David Harrison (a), Trophy Club 71 +1

Jake McCrory, Deer Park 71 +1

Clayton King (a), Uvalde 71 +1

Kolton Baber (a), Devol, Okla. 71 +1

Jere Pelletier, El Paso 71 +1

Jake Smelser (a), Troup 71 +1

Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 71 +1

Mark Victorian, League City 71 +1

Matt Miller, McKinney 71 +1

Chase Traughber, Lantana 71 +1

Carlos Sainz Jr., Cypress 71 +1

Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 71 +1

Ben Kern, Round Rock 71 +1

JJ Killeen, Lubbock 71 +1

Brian Wilson, Aledo 71 +1

Justin Benson (a), White Oak 71 +1

Marco Scarola, Fort Worth 71 +1

Jacob Borow (a), Lake Jackson 71 +1

Adam House, Rockwall 71 +1

Collin Clark (a), Midlothian 72 +2

Zack Fischer, Benton, Ark. 72 +2

Ian Ansett, Canyon 72 +2

Joshua Lim (a), San Antonio 72 +2

Pedro Lamadrid, San Antonio 72 +2

Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 72 +2

Matt Gilchrest, North Richland Hills 72 +2

Chase Barnes, Cypress 72 +2

Camden DeBonis, The Woodlands 72 +2

Brandon Ellis, San Antonio 72 +2

James Parker, McKinney 72 +2

Jamey Taylor, Houston 73 +3

JJ Wood, Spring 73 +3

Gage Ihrig, Goodland, Kan. 73 +3

Landon Davis, Forney 73 +3

Jacob Loya, El Paso 73 +3

Craig McCoy (a), McKinney 73 +3

Devaughn Robinson, Houston 73 +3

Toni Hakula, Austin 73 +3

Oscar Kanada (a), The Woodlands 73 +3

Larry Lopez, El Paso 73 +3

Joseph Totah, Austin 73 +3

Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, Okla. 74 +4

Mark Walker, Celina 74 +4

Andrew Bloch (a), Tyler 74 +4

Brad Besler, Col. Springs, Colo. 74 +4

Ryne Carter (a), Carrollton 74 +4

Chris Brown, Benbrook 74 +4

Trey Brooks, Tyler 74 +4

John Kyle, Friendswood 74 +4

Chris Eikenberg, Houston 74 +4

Aaron Guanlao, Haslet 75 +5

Dalton Hankamer, Temple 75 +5

Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 75 +5

Jesse Forsong, Little Elm 76 +6

Thomas McLaughlin, Fulshear 76 +6

Jared Vela, Pasadena 76 +6

Ron Schroeder, Montgomery 76 +6

Trevor Arianna, Wylie 77 +7

Robert McMillan, Fort Worth 78 +8

Adam Renfroe (a), Tyler 78 +8

Brian Coe, Dallas 78 +8

Jason Alexander, The Woodlands 78 +8

Johnny Manziel (a), Tyler 79 +9

Chad Marti, Houston 80 +10

John Gerber, Frisco WD

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS