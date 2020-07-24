50th Texas State Open Notes
Former champions in the 2020 field: 2019 — Kyle Pritchard, Castroville; 2018 — Ben Kern, Georgetown; 2017 — Braxton McCarthy, Benbrook; 2014 — Anthony Broussard, Dallas; 2009 — Mikel Martinson, Arlington; 2006 — Kelly Grunewald, Grand Prairie *; 2004 — Mark Walker, Hurst; 1992 — Clark Dennis, Fort Worth.
*Also won in 2002 and 2005
The Cascades golfers in the 2020 field: Bryan Baker, Adam Renfro, Rick Maxey, Rob Shields.
Top Texas State Open Memories
No. 1 — Shawn Stefani winning in 2011 with a third round 60 at The Cascades. On the 14th tee of the final round, I eavesdropped as Stefani asked his caddie how far to carry the water hazard in the middle of the fairway. When told 295 yards, Stefani pulled his driver and said for confirmation, “just a smooth driver.”
No. 2 — Arlington pro Stuart Deane, a native of Australia, is tied with Chris Ward at the 2012 state open at The Lakes of Castle Hills in Lewisville going into the final hole, a reachable par 5.
Deane hits his third shot to within four feet of the hole for a sure birdie while Ward is right of the green but pin high. The pressure is on Ward to chip close and force a playoff but he outdoes himself with a beautiful pitch and run that goes into the hole for an eagle 3 and a walk-off one-stroke win.
I catch up with Deane later in the parking lot changing his shoes and loading his clubs into the trunk. I mention that he must feel like his countryman Greg Norman who was the victim of several hole-outs in big events. Deane looked at me funny and said, “that’s just golf, mate!”