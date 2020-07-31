Mitchell Meissner has now completed the Texas Two Step after capturing the 50th Texas State Open on Friday to go along with his Texas Amateur title he won two years ago.
Next up, the Texas Open?
“That’s the plan; absolutely if they will have me in there,” said the San Antonio native and former Rice University golfer who picked up the first-place prize of $30,000.
Meissner led by a stroke entering the final round but held off a spirited charge by Cory Churchman of Fort Worth to win by one stroke.
Meissner and Churchman, a former University of North Texas golfer, each fired final rounds of 4-under 66. On No. 18, Churchman hit near the pin, but Meissner was even closer. After Churchman drained his putt for birdie, Meissner followed with the tap-in and the win.
It wasn’t until hole No. 17 that Meissner said he felt confident that he could clinch the win. He was able to birdie both 17 and 18 to secure the victory by one stroke over Churchman.
“First I want to thank God. ... I knew there were going to be a lot of low scores and that no one else was going to let up at the top of the leaderboard,” Meissner said. “I felt like I needed to keep giving myself opportunities and I was lucky to have one fewer stroke than everyone else. Winning this is pretty big. Just gaining confidence and learning that I can play under pressure and win when I’m presented the opportunity was awesome.”
Meissner, the 2018 Conference USA champion, thanked his buddy and caddy Nick Duggan, a recent Rice graduate, and his swing coach Bryan Gathright, for their help this week.
With cooler temperatures and intermediate rain, Messiner birdied No. 1 with Churchman making a bogey. With a two-shot lead for Meissner, the golfers parred the next six holes. Churchman birdied No. 8 and Meissner bogeyed and the two were tied.
Meissner took the lead right back with a birdie on No. 9. The dueling golfers stayed close on the back nine with Churchman drawing even on No. 11 with a birdie, but falling behind on No. 12 with a bogey. It went back-and-forth and the two were tied after No. 16 as Churchman had a birdie and Meissner a bogey.
At the par-4 No. 17, Meissner had a clutch birdie with Churchman parring. That set up No. 18 when both birdied and Meissner got the win.
Churchman picked up a check for $16,000.
“I feel comfortable on this course; it was my third straight year to play here,” said Meissner, whose uncle Todd Haney played college baseball at Texas and later with the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Montreal Expos. “I didn’t play well my first year, but last year I played better and finished in the top 10 to get an exemption for this year.”
With the COVID-19 pretty much canceling the Latin American Tour, which Meissner had been competing, he was thankful to get to play in the Texas State Open.
“It feels pretty great (winning),” said Meissner, who ranked No. 2 in his class at Alamo Heights High School. “I think Texas is stacked with good golfers. I hope it will jump-start my career. ... I’m trying to get better and trying to compete each week.
Meissner will now play in the All Pro Tour’s inaugural United Way Charity Golf Classic, set for Aug. 5-8 at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Ben Kern, PGA head professional at Georgetown Country Club, captured the Low PGA Professional honors for the third time. As 2018’s Texas State Open Champion, Kern is no stranger to Texas State Open honors and said The Cascades Club is “beginning to feel like home”.
“Coming back to the Texas State Open is always one of my top three events of the year,” Kern stated. “My biggest supporters, my wife and my daughter, were here with me again this year and that really helped out.”
Van’s Logan Lockwood, a recent graduate of Texas State University, won Low Amateur honors.
Mark Harrison, Executive Director and CEO of the Northern Texas PGA, thanked the sponsors and the members of The Cascades not only for their hospitality but also for pitching in and upping the purse from $120,000 to $150,000. Harrison thanked Cascades members Rick Maxey, Steve Braley and Jimmy Irwin and general manager Matthew Cohen for their help in getting the tourney back to Tyler and The Cascades. Harrison said he hopes the tournament returns to The Cascades for a 10th time next year.
The Championship was presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank, and was supported by Ameriprise Financial Group, Cavender’s, Dobb’s & Porter, Energy Weldfab, Jucy’s Hamburgers, Patterson Tyler, The Plato Group, and The Property Shoppe. Proceeds from the championship will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.