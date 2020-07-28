Brame

Grady Brame Jr., of Hammond, La., carded a 7-under 63 on Tuesday to take the first round lead of the $150,000 Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.

Tuesday

The Cascades Golf & Country Club

Tyler

Purse: $150,000

Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70

First Round

Grady Brame Jr., Hammond, La. 63 -7

Grant Schroeder, Montgomery 64 -6

Jack Ireland, Mission Viejo, Calif. 64 -6

Jimmy Lee (a), Bryan 64 -6

Blake Elliott, Bullard 65 -5

Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 65 -5

Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 65 -5

Derek Chang, Dallas 66 -4

J. Holland Humphries (a), Austin 66 -4

Ben Kern, Georgetown 66 -4

Alvaro Oritz, San Ramon, Calif. 66 -4

Sean Walsh, Keller 66 -4

Taylor Bibbs, Dallas 66 -4

Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 67 -3

Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 67 -3

Mason Nome (a), Houston 67 -3

Rob Hudson, Dallas 67 -3

Garrett Driver, Humble 67 -3

Spencer Dillard, Frisco 67 -3

Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, Ark. 67 -3

Jacob Loya, El Paso 67 -3

Zack Fisher, Benton, Ark. 67 -3

Michael Buttacavoli, Miami Beach, Fla. 67 -3

Casey Fernandez, Durant, Okla. 67 -3

Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 68 -2

Kyle Pilgrim, Colleyville 68 -2

Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 68 -2

Bryan Baker (a), Tyler 68 -2

Zander Lozano, Fair Oaks Ranch 68 -2

Papito Gonzalez, McAllen 68 -2

Sam Fidone, Irving 68 -2

Armando Villarreal, Fort Worth 68 -2

Jake McCrory, Deer Park 68 -2

Jeremy Bates (a), Quitman 68 -2

Jamey Taylor, Pearland 68 -2

Ryan Alford, Shreveport, La. 69 -1

Spencer LaBarbera (a), Mesquite 69 -1

Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, La. 69 -1

Logan Lockwood, Van 69 -1

Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, Okla. 69 -1

Mario Carmona, Houston 69 -1

Alex Carpenter, Dallas 69 -1

Charlie Kern, Dallas 69 -1

James Nitties, Dallas 69 -1

Anthony Broussard, Plano 69 -1

Craig Kanada, The Woodlands 69 -1

Andrew Arft, Casselberry, Fla. 69 -1

Brandon Bailey, Groves 69 -1

Blaine Hale, Dallas 70 E

Mark Victorian, League City 70 E

Jake Hendrix, Austin 70 E

Craig McCoy, McKinney 70 E

Aaron Terrazas, El Paso 70 E

Zahkai Brown, Golden, Colo. 70 E

Brandon Shong (a), Sydney, Australia 70 E

Jacob Veerman, Sugar Land 70 E

Matthew Riedel (a), Houston 70 E

Matt Fast, Houston 70 E

Charlie Holland, Dallas 70 E

Mark Walker, Frisco 70 E

Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 70 E

Nicholas Shapiro (a), The Colony 70 E

KC Lim, San Antonio 70 E

Major Monzingo, Fort Worth 70 E

Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 70 E

Curtis Reed, Castroville 70 E

Jesse Speirs, Fort Worth 70 E

Michael Kartrude, West Palm Bch, Fla. 71 +1

Austin Wylie, Boerne 71 +1

Austin Kendziorski, Germantwn, Wis. 71 +1

Steven Chervony, Boca Raton, Fla. 71 +1

Landon Michelson, Miami 71 +1

Matthew Ledesma, Harlingen 71 +1

Tanner Napier, Paris 71 +1

Marty Sanchez, Santa Fe, N.M. 71 +1

Austin Jordan, Benbrook 71 +1

Austin Connelly, Irving 71 +1

Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 71 +1

Matt Miller, McKinney 71 +1

Franklin Corpening, Aledo 71 +1

Clark Dennis, Fort Worth 71 +1

Angelo Leyvani, San Antonio 71 +1

Ryan Grider (a), Lewisville 71 +1

Rick Maxey, Tyler 71 +1

Robert Hudson, Memphis, Tenn. 71 +1

Sean Carlon. Albuquerque, N.M. 71 +1

Chris Hunsucker, San Antonio 71 +1

Jackson Markham, Houston 71 +1

Luke Gannon, Bel Aire, Kan. 71 +1

Jere Pelletier, El Paso 71 +1

Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 71 +1

Matthew Sparks, Owasso, Okla. 72 +2

Juan D Fernandez, Phoenix 72 +2

Kelly Grunewald (a), Midland 72 +2

Landon Davis, Forney 72 +2

Trevor Bailey (a), Cibolo 72 +2

Brett Melton, Aiken, S.C. 72 +2

Beau Burgess, Lubbock 72 +2

Michael McGowan, Southern Pines, N.C. 72 +2

Christian Hallman, Argyle 72 +2

Brian Dwyer, Southlake 72 +2

Toni Hakula, Austin 72 +2

Jose Narro Madrigal, Lewisville 72 +2

Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 72 +2

Garrett Martin (a), San Antonio 72 +2

Logan Young (a), Houston 72 +2

Steve Gilley, The Woodlands 72 +2

Herbert Day, Kingwood 72 +2

Karsten Green, Midlothian 72 +2

Tyler Uhlig (a), Magnolia 73 +3

Michael Perras, Pasadena 73 +3

Jacob Solomon, Auburn, Ala. 73 +3

Shane Pearce, Carrollton 73 +3

Alex Motes (a), Sulphur Springs 73 +3

Vince Jewell, Dallas 73 +3

Alan Hodde, Humble 73 +3

Robert Garcia (a), Lewisville 73 +3

Travis McInroe (a), McKinney 73 +3

Jason Pittman (a), Monahans 73 +3

Garrett Fey, St. Petersburg, Fla. 73 +3

Michael Salazar (a), El Paso 73 +3

Lonny Alexander, New Braunfels 73 +3

Coy Dobson, Austin 73 +3

Ryan Griggs, Frisco 73 +3

Brendan Johnson (a), Trophy Club 73 +3

Nic Ishee, Dallas 74 +4

Jeffrey Barton, Dallas 74 +4

Tyler Kuhn, Fort Worth 74 +4

Fernando Cruz Valle, The Woodlands 74 +4

Stratton Nolen, Austin 74 +4

Pedro Lamadrid, Edinburg 74 +4

Michael Heidelbaugh (a), Dallas 74 +4

Case Cochran, Dallas 74 +4

Hugh Donegan (a), Austin 75 +5

Matt Lohmeyer, Westworth Village 75 +5

Greg Hiller, San Antonio 75 +5

Christian Barber (a), Spring 75 +5

Robert Shields, Tyler 75 +5

Casey Devoll, Arlington 75 +5

Trumann Nugent, Texarkana 75 +5

Josh Havard, Arlington 76 +6

Hayes Weathersby, Poplarville, Miss. 76 +6

Jason Alexander, The Woodlands 76 +6

Hunter McDonough, Spicewood 76 +6

Chase Barnes, Cypress 76 +6

Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 76 +6

Matthew Henson, Austin 76 +6

George Gardner, Southlake 76 +6

Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 76 +6

Zach Morrison (a), Austin 76 +6

Jake Ezell, Dripping Springs 76 +6

Hays Moreland, Memphis, Tenn. 77 +7

Adam Renfroe, Tyler 77 +7

Parker McEachern, Keller 78 +8

Steven Storey, Fort Worth 79 +9

John Patrick Thornton, Houston 80 +10

Clifton Van Cleave, Athens WD

