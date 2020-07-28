Tuesday
The Cascades Golf & Country Club
Tyler
Purse: $150,000
Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70
First Round
Grady Brame Jr., Hammond, La. 63 -7
Grant Schroeder, Montgomery 64 -6
Jack Ireland, Mission Viejo, Calif. 64 -6
Jimmy Lee (a), Bryan 64 -6
Blake Elliott, Bullard 65 -5
Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 65 -5
Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, Ariz. 65 -5
Derek Chang, Dallas 66 -4
J. Holland Humphries (a), Austin 66 -4
Ben Kern, Georgetown 66 -4
Alvaro Oritz, San Ramon, Calif. 66 -4
Sean Walsh, Keller 66 -4
Taylor Bibbs, Dallas 66 -4
Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 67 -3
Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 67 -3
Mason Nome (a), Houston 67 -3
Rob Hudson, Dallas 67 -3
Garrett Driver, Humble 67 -3
Spencer Dillard, Frisco 67 -3
Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, Ark. 67 -3
Jacob Loya, El Paso 67 -3
Zack Fisher, Benton, Ark. 67 -3
Michael Buttacavoli, Miami Beach, Fla. 67 -3
Casey Fernandez, Durant, Okla. 67 -3
Pryce Beshoory, Pearland 68 -2
Kyle Pilgrim, Colleyville 68 -2
Brax McCarthy, Benbrook 68 -2
Bryan Baker (a), Tyler 68 -2
Zander Lozano, Fair Oaks Ranch 68 -2
Papito Gonzalez, McAllen 68 -2
Sam Fidone, Irving 68 -2
Armando Villarreal, Fort Worth 68 -2
Jake McCrory, Deer Park 68 -2
Jeremy Bates (a), Quitman 68 -2
Jamey Taylor, Pearland 68 -2
Ryan Alford, Shreveport, La. 69 -1
Spencer LaBarbera (a), Mesquite 69 -1
Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, La. 69 -1
Logan Lockwood, Van 69 -1
Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, Okla. 69 -1
Mario Carmona, Houston 69 -1
Alex Carpenter, Dallas 69 -1
Charlie Kern, Dallas 69 -1
James Nitties, Dallas 69 -1
Anthony Broussard, Plano 69 -1
Craig Kanada, The Woodlands 69 -1
Andrew Arft, Casselberry, Fla. 69 -1
Brandon Bailey, Groves 69 -1
Blaine Hale, Dallas 70 E
Mark Victorian, League City 70 E
Jake Hendrix, Austin 70 E
Craig McCoy, McKinney 70 E
Aaron Terrazas, El Paso 70 E
Zahkai Brown, Golden, Colo. 70 E
Brandon Shong (a), Sydney, Australia 70 E
Jacob Veerman, Sugar Land 70 E
Matthew Riedel (a), Houston 70 E
Matt Fast, Houston 70 E
Charlie Holland, Dallas 70 E
Mark Walker, Frisco 70 E
Nathan Tyler, Mesquite 70 E
Nicholas Shapiro (a), The Colony 70 E
KC Lim, San Antonio 70 E
Major Monzingo, Fort Worth 70 E
Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 70 E
Curtis Reed, Castroville 70 E
Jesse Speirs, Fort Worth 70 E
Michael Kartrude, West Palm Bch, Fla. 71 +1
Austin Wylie, Boerne 71 +1
Austin Kendziorski, Germantwn, Wis. 71 +1
Steven Chervony, Boca Raton, Fla. 71 +1
Landon Michelson, Miami 71 +1
Matthew Ledesma, Harlingen 71 +1
Tanner Napier, Paris 71 +1
Marty Sanchez, Santa Fe, N.M. 71 +1
Austin Jordan, Benbrook 71 +1
Austin Connelly, Irving 71 +1
Brandon Bingaman, Dallas 71 +1
Matt Miller, McKinney 71 +1
Franklin Corpening, Aledo 71 +1
Clark Dennis, Fort Worth 71 +1
Angelo Leyvani, San Antonio 71 +1
Ryan Grider (a), Lewisville 71 +1
Rick Maxey, Tyler 71 +1
Robert Hudson, Memphis, Tenn. 71 +1
Sean Carlon. Albuquerque, N.M. 71 +1
Chris Hunsucker, San Antonio 71 +1
Jackson Markham, Houston 71 +1
Luke Gannon, Bel Aire, Kan. 71 +1
Jere Pelletier, El Paso 71 +1
Jesse Bratz, Colleyville 71 +1
Matthew Sparks, Owasso, Okla. 72 +2
Juan D Fernandez, Phoenix 72 +2
Kelly Grunewald (a), Midland 72 +2
Landon Davis, Forney 72 +2
Trevor Bailey (a), Cibolo 72 +2
Brett Melton, Aiken, S.C. 72 +2
Beau Burgess, Lubbock 72 +2
Michael McGowan, Southern Pines, N.C. 72 +2
Christian Hallman, Argyle 72 +2
Brian Dwyer, Southlake 72 +2
Toni Hakula, Austin 72 +2
Jose Narro Madrigal, Lewisville 72 +2
Gabe Reynolds, Dallas 72 +2
Garrett Martin (a), San Antonio 72 +2
Logan Young (a), Houston 72 +2
Steve Gilley, The Woodlands 72 +2
Herbert Day, Kingwood 72 +2
Karsten Green, Midlothian 72 +2
Tyler Uhlig (a), Magnolia 73 +3
Michael Perras, Pasadena 73 +3
Jacob Solomon, Auburn, Ala. 73 +3
Shane Pearce, Carrollton 73 +3
Alex Motes (a), Sulphur Springs 73 +3
Vince Jewell, Dallas 73 +3
Alan Hodde, Humble 73 +3
Robert Garcia (a), Lewisville 73 +3
Travis McInroe (a), McKinney 73 +3
Jason Pittman (a), Monahans 73 +3
Garrett Fey, St. Petersburg, Fla. 73 +3
Michael Salazar (a), El Paso 73 +3
Lonny Alexander, New Braunfels 73 +3
Coy Dobson, Austin 73 +3
Ryan Griggs, Frisco 73 +3
Brendan Johnson (a), Trophy Club 73 +3
Nic Ishee, Dallas 74 +4
Jeffrey Barton, Dallas 74 +4
Tyler Kuhn, Fort Worth 74 +4
Fernando Cruz Valle, The Woodlands 74 +4
Stratton Nolen, Austin 74 +4
Pedro Lamadrid, Edinburg 74 +4
Michael Heidelbaugh (a), Dallas 74 +4
Case Cochran, Dallas 74 +4
Hugh Donegan (a), Austin 75 +5
Matt Lohmeyer, Westworth Village 75 +5
Greg Hiller, San Antonio 75 +5
Christian Barber (a), Spring 75 +5
Robert Shields, Tyler 75 +5
Casey Devoll, Arlington 75 +5
Trumann Nugent, Texarkana 75 +5
Josh Havard, Arlington 76 +6
Hayes Weathersby, Poplarville, Miss. 76 +6
Jason Alexander, The Woodlands 76 +6
Hunter McDonough, Spicewood 76 +6
Chase Barnes, Cypress 76 +6
Robert Gwin (a), Montgomery 76 +6
Matthew Henson, Austin 76 +6
George Gardner, Southlake 76 +6
Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 76 +6
Zach Morrison (a), Austin 76 +6
Jake Ezell, Dripping Springs 76 +6
Hays Moreland, Memphis, Tenn. 77 +7
Adam Renfroe, Tyler 77 +7
Parker McEachern, Keller 78 +8
Steven Storey, Fort Worth 79 +9
John Patrick Thornton, Houston 80 +10
Clifton Van Cleave, Athens WD