No. 1 Bullard quickly punched its ticket to the area round of the Class 4A softball playoffs.
The Lady Panthers opened Wednesday night with an 11-1 win over Pittsburg in five innings at Tyler Legacy High School. Bullard followed that with a 4-0 victory to complete the sweep of the bi-district series.
“I felt like it was going to be a little bit of a marathon night, because we were playing two games, which is a little different, but I think our kids did a great job of staying locked in, staying energetic and staying focused,” Bullard softball coach Julie Murry said. “I’m super proud.”
In Game 1, Hadi Fults allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
Fults struck out the first two batters of the game before Elyssia Lemelle hit a two-out triple. Fults came back with a strikeout of Natalie Syles to end the inning.
Bullard sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning. Kaylee Paul, Addison Hooker, Hadi Fults, Teagan Graul, Kenzie King and Kamryn Honzell all had hits as the Lady Panthers scored six runs in the inning.
Pittsburg took out starting pitcher Audrina Landin, and Kylie Fitch came in and threw two no-hit innings to keep the score at 6-0.
Pittsburg scored in the top of the fourth with an RBI double by Lemelle to cut the score to 6-1.
Landin came back to the circle in the fourth inning, and Bullard scored four more runs. Fults and Kylie Pate both had RBI doubles in the inning.
Fitch came back in to pitch the fifth, but the Lady Panthers ended the game as Berlyn Grossman tripled and then scored on a wild pitch.
In the second game, Anistyn Foster struck out 14 batters in a two-hit shutout.
Fitch pitched the entire second game and allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning. Hooker doubled and scored on a bunt single by Graul.
Grossman reached on a strikeout in the fifth inning, stole second and then scored on an RBI single by Paul to make the score 2-0.
Foster struck out the side in the sixth inning to keep the score at 2-0 entering the seventh. Hooker had a two-run triple with two outs to push the score to 4-0.
After a groundout to Hooker by Trinity Hood, Foster struck out the next two batters to end the game.
Paul had three hits in the second game and four on the night. Hooker had two extra base hits in the second game and added a single in the first game. Fults had two hits in the first game.
Lemelle had two hits in the first game for Pittsburg, and Daytona Torrey had both hits in the second game for the Lady Pirates.
Bullard (32-1) advances to face either Brownsboro or Terrell in the area round.
“We need to take a little breather, a little recovery mentally and physically and then gear up for what’s next," Murry said.