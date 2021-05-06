GRAND SALINE — Freshman Anistyn Foster struck out 14 batters as Bullard took an 8-2 win over Mabank in Game 1 of a Class 4A area round softball series Thursday night at the Lady Indian Softball Complex.
Foster allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits and issued two walks.
Bullard scored two runs in the first inning. Berlyn Grossman scored on a wild pitch, and Kaylee Paul scored when Kenzie King walked with the bases loaded. Baylee Sales got Kylie Pate to ground out back to the pitcher’s circle to strand the bases loaded.
The score remained at 2-0 until the fourth inning. Freshman Matti Nix led off the inning with a pinch-hit double, and Grossman followed with an RBI double to make the score 3-0.
Bullard added it to its lead with three runs in the fifth inning. King had a two-run double and later scored to give the Lady Panthers a 6-0 lead.
Mabank got on the board in the top of the sixth when Kallie Beasley stole home.
After being walked the first three plate appearances, Hadison Fults made it count when she saw a rare pitch in the strike zone. The sophomore crushed the ball over the right-field wall to push the score to 7-0. Grossman walked with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 8-1. Bullard stranded the bases loaded. The Lady Panthers left 12 runners on base in the contest.
Mabank scored a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Chloe Holland, but Foster responded with two consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
Game 2 of the series is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline. Game 3 will be at noon Saturday at Grand Saline, if needed.
Grossman and King both had two-hit games for Bullard (25-4).
Sales recorded seven strikeouts for Mabank (18-9-1).
