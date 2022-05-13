WHITEHOUSE — For the third time in eight days, the Canton Eaglettes had some Whitehouse magic.
Canton scored four runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh inning to rally for a 7-6 win over No. 2 Bullard on Friday night at the Whitehouse Athletic Complex.
The win forces a Game 3 at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grand Saline. Bullard won Game 1, 17-4 on Thursday night in Grand Saline.
Last week at Whitehouse against Gilmer, Canton gave up four runs in the top of the seventh inning of Game 1 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 win. In Saturday’s Game 2, Canton won 1-0 in nine innings.
“There’s something about playing here,” Canton head softball coach Gilmer said. “Last week, we played Gilmer, we were down 5-2, and we ended up winning in the bottom of the seventh. This was the same deal. The girls for whatever reason, they keep fighting.
“We put up a stinker last night, losing 17-4, and we just wanted to make it a game. The goal was to put ourselves in a position to win, and we did.”
Bullard led 3-0 entering the sixth inning, and Anistyn Foster was spinning a one-hit shutout. Jacey Pride led off the sixth inning with a walk. After a strikieout, Kara Pride singled. An error loaded the bases, and Raeleigh Strickland was hit by a pitch to make the score 3-1. Amrie Clower then roped a three-run double to the gap to give Canton a 4-3 lead. Foster struck out the next two batters to end the inning
Bullard answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth. Kylie Pate tied it with an RBI single. Kamyn Honzell then had an RBI single that gave Bullard the lead, and Pate came in to score on an errant throw to make the score 6-4.
After Foster started the seventh with a strikeout, Jacey Pride walked, and Payton Bray singled and advanced on an error to give the Eaglettes runners on second and third with one out. Foster then recorded her 13th strikeout of the night. Jacey Pride scored on a passed ball before Chelsea Chitty had an RBI double to tie the score at 6-6. Strickland then had an RBI double to give Canton a 7-6 lead.
Jaycee Bullard struck out the first batter of the bottom of the seventh and then got Hadi Fults to ground out to second for two quick outs. Teagan Graul walked, and Pate singled to keep the game alive. Bullard got Kenzie King to pop out to second base to end the game and extend the series.
Bray had two hits for Canton (24-8-1).
Kaylee Paul had three hits for Bullard (36-2). Berlyn Grossman had two doubles. Fults and Pate each added two hits.
Callie Bailey and Fults each had RBI singles in the first inning to give Bullard a 2-0 lead, and Paul drove in a run in the second inning to make the score 3-0.
