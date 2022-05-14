GRAND SALINE — Bullard scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to advance in its Class 4A softball regional quarterfinal series against Canton with a 10-0 win in five innings Saturday afternoon at Lady Indian Field.
After Bullard won 17-4 in Game 1 Thursday at Grand Saline, Canton won 7-6 in Game 2 Friday night at Whitehouse to force the decisive third game.
“Going to yesterday, kudos to Canton,” Bullard head coach Julie Murry said. “I think they do a great job, and I think they’re well-coached. I think that’s going to serve us well in the future. I’m glad that we were able to come back and show a great response today. I think our fifth inning, what an exciting ending and what an exciting game. That was a great way to end it today.”
Bullard scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning when Kaylee Paul bunted following a Berlyn Grossman single, and an errant throw went into the outfield allowing both Grossman and Paul to score to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead.
That was the end of the scoring until the fifth inning.
No. 9 hitter Kamyn Honzell singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth, turning the order over to the top of the lineup. Grossman was hit by a pitch, and Paul walked to load the bases. Like she had done many times already in the game to other batters, Canton pitcher Jaycee Bullard got Callie Bailey to hit the ball right back to her, and Bullard flipped the ball home to Chelsea Chitty for the first out of the inning. Addison Hooker then blooped a single to left field to bring in Honzell to make the score 3-0.
Hadi Fults, who was also the Lady Panthers’ pitcher on Saturday, crushed a three-run double to center to stretch the lead to 6-0. Teagan Graul reached on an error. Kylie Pate had an RBI single to make the score 7-0. After Kenzie King was struck out by Bullard, Honzell singled again to load the bases for Grossman.
Grossman roped a three-run double to the gap to end the game.
“I think we had a little bit of a good start and then we just had to keep poised,” Murry said. “I think we did a great job of trusting the process of what our gameplan was and how we wanted to go about offensively taking care of our business, and I think Hadi gave us a great outing in the circle and really competed well for us.”
Payton Bray led off the game with a single for Canton, but was picked off of first by Bullard catcher Teagan Graul.
Canton had a one-out single from Katrina Morphis in the top of the second before Fults struck out Laci Edwards to end the frame.
Bullard went down in order in the bottom of the second as the Canton pitcher Bullard had a strikeout and assisted on two outs.
In the top of the third, Bray singled and then attempted to go to third on a Kara Pride single, but was thrown out by Grossman from center field.
Grossman and Paul had one-out singles in the bottom of the third. Grossman attempted to score on a bunt by Bailey, but Canton third baseman Amrie Clower got the ball to catcher Chitty for the second out. Hooker flew out to right to end the inning.
Bray led Canton (24-9-1) with two hits. Kara Pride, Chitty and Morphis all added a single.
Fults pitched five innings for Bullard, allowing four hits with one strikeout.
“We work off of energy,” Fults said. “My girls behind me, they work day in and day out, and I knew they had my back. They’re amazing, and I couldn’t do anything without them. Our energy fuels us, and our fans fuel us, everyone in those stands. They’re here early, they stay late, and we couldn’t be more appreciative.’
Grossman had three hits for Bullard (37-2). Fults and Honzell had two hits. Paul, Hooker and Pate all added a hit.
The No. 2 Lady Panthers will face Aubrey in the regional semifinals. Bullard defeated Aubrey in the regional finals last season.