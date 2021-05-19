WHITEHOUSE — Before fans could even get their nachos, Bullard already had a double-digit lead in Game 1 of its Class 4A Region II semifinal series Wednesday night.
The Lady Panthers put up 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 15-0 win in five innings over Van Alstyne.
“I’m very proud of our kids for stepping up early,” Bullard softball coach Julie Murry said. “I thought it was an awesome way to step out and set the tone early. I thought it did kind of relieve some pressure and some nerves. I think it was just well done on our kids’ part.”
After Hadi Fults retired Van Alstyne in order in the top of the first inning, Berlyn Grossman led off the bottom of the first by getting hit by a pitch. Fults and Rylie Jo Garner were also hit by pitches in the inning.
Bullard got on the board as Addison Hooker delivered an RBI single to score Grossman. Kaylee Paul scored on a wild pitch before a two-run single by Claire Cannon. Paul added a two-run single later in the inning, and Hooker delivered a two-run single to make the score 10-0.
The Lady Panthers (29-4) sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning.
Bullard added a run in the second inning with a sacrifice fly by Grossman to score Cannon, who led off the inning with a double.
Van Alstyne got its first and only hit in the fourth inning with a single from Jenna Pharr. Van Alstyne had two on with just one out before Fults got the next two batters to pop out to end the threat.
Bullard added four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Paul had a two-run double. Gabby Nichols had a sacrifice fly, and Hooker added an RBI single.
Tess Cutler reached on an error to lead off the fifth for Van Alstyne. After Fults struck out Paige Scarbro, she struck out Sydney Sullivan, and Cutler was caught stealing for a game-ending double play.
Fults struck out five batters with one walk in five innings.
“She was a competitor in the circle for us, and I’m very proud of her for doing that,” Murry said. “I thought she hit spots and got out of her pitches what she was trying to get out of them, so I was just super proud.”
Hooker was 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Paul was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Cannon had two hits and drove in two runs.
Game 2 of the series is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Anna High School.