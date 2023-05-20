FORNEY — It may have been a long Friday night for the Bullard Lady Panthers, but they did make sure there be no game on Saturday in the process.
After more than a two-hour delayed start time due to inclement weather, the Lady Panthers scored all three of their runs in the final two innings to take a 3-2 win over Waco Robinson and sweep Class 4A Region II semifinal series.
The game was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m., but the start time was moved to 5 p.m. early on Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.
Just before 4:45 p.m. on Friday, a lightning delay went into effect, and the teams eventually began warming up after 7 p.m., and the game began at approximately 7:25 p.m.
“Hats off to them for a great fight today, and hats off to our kids for being tough,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “Being tough through a lightning delay, tough throughout the game and tough in that they scored first, and we just showed a lot of resilience. I couldn’t be more proud.”
The game was moving along as both Bullard junior Anistyn Foster and Robinson freshman Raelynn Van Zee both had shutouts going into the fifth inning. After Kamyn Honzell hit a deep shot to left field that was caught to open the fifth inning, Van Zee struck out the final two batters to keep the game scoreless.
In the bottom of the fifth, freshman Lexi Rosillo hit her 10th home run of the season to give the Lady Rockets a 1-0 lead.
With Callie Bailey on first base and two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Hadi Fults stepped to the plate. She had doubled in her previous at-bat in the fourth inning with nobody on base. This time, Van Zee left one over the plate, and Fults launched it to deep right field and over the fence for her 22nd home run of the season, giving the Lady Panthers a 2-1 lead.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Murry said. “I thought she really showed poise in some big situations and continued to rise to the occasion.”
Robinson tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a passed ball with two outs.
Matti Nix led off the top of the seventh with a single and eventually got to third base with two outs. With two strikes, Kylie Pate hit a ball deep in the hole between third base and the shortstop and reached for a go-ahead RBI single.
“She has really just stayed the course,” Murry said. “That’s all we’ve asked her to do. She’s been frustrated, but she truly stayed the course, and I couldn’t be more proud that she came up with that big hit for us.”
“Kylie Pate has been working so hard and to see it pay off tonight in this situation, it was just so unreal to see,” Fults said. “I’m so happy for her and so proud of her.”
Pate was 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in the previous two games prior to Friday, and she had struck out in her first two at-bats in Friday’s contest.
“I’ve been struggling the past two games, and I was just thinking this is for my team. I need to do this for my team,” Pate said. “It was just all positive thoughts in my head. I was confident in who I am and what skills I have, and I was just thinking about my team and doing it for them.”
Kaygen Marshall led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and advanced to second on a groundout. After a flyout to center by Van Zee, Marshall attempted a delayed steal of third base, and Teagan Graul fired the ball over to third base, and Honzel made the tag for the game’s final out.
Foster pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Freshman Brooklyn Brannen allowed one run on two hits in one inning. Fults allowed no runs on one hit with one strikeout in 1.2 innings to pick up the victory.
I think that’s the benefit of having a pitching staff,” Murry said. “These girls have worked really hard together to have each other’s back in moments like this.”
Van Zee allowed three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.
Fults led Bullard with two hits. Bailey, Nix and Pate all added a hit.
Marshall led Robinson (31-10) with two hits. Rosillo, Isabelle Mathis and Brenleigh Robinson all had one hit.
Bullard (37-3) advances to face Liberty in the regional final. Liberty has won the past two Class 4A state championships.