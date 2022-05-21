CRANDALL — Bullard closed out its regional semifinal series with a 14-8 win over Aubrey on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers won Game 1 on Thursday, 5-2.
Bullard jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first two innings. After Aubrey cut the score to 6-5 in the bottom of the third, Bullard scored four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to stretch the lead to 12-6.
Berlyn Grossman had three hits for the Lady Panthers. Kaylee Paul, Callie Bailey, Hadi Fults, Teagan Graul and Kylie Pate all had two hits.
Pate had a home run. Fults and Grossman each had a double, and Fults had five RBIs.
Anistyn Foster pitched 2.1 innings, allowing five runs on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Fults pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
For Aubrey, Mya Cherry pitched 1.2 innings, allowing six runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Brynlie Dunkin allowed four runs on four hits with one walk in two innings. Lauren Trott allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 3.1 innings.
Jaden Wheeler and Trott each had three hits for Aubrey, and Wheeler had a home run.
Bullard (38-2) advances to face Melissa (27-4) in the regional finals. Melissa took an 11-0 win in six innings over Pleasant Grove on Friday in Winnsboro in a one-game playoff. Bullard defeated Melissa 2-1 in a non-district game on March 12 in Melissa.