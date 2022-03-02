FORNEY — In a matchup of district champions, the Kaufman Lions scored a 57-44 win over the Canton Eagles on Tuesday in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal basketball game.
The three-time District 14-4A champion Canton ends its stellar season at 29-10.
Kaufman, winner of District 13-4A, advances to the Region III Tournament, which is scheduled for The Field House on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus on Friday and Saturday.
The Lions' semifinal is against Dallas Faith Family at 8 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal pits Dallas Carter vs. Paris at 6 p.m. The semifinal winners advance to the regional championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Four Eagles scored against Kaufman, led by Ja'Braylin Pickens with 15 points. He was followed by Chantson Prox (11), Kam Shaw (10) and Trey Grier (8).
Pickens and Grier hit two 3-pointers each with Prox adding one.
Daylon Dickerson led the Lions with 32 points. The 6-6 senior was followed by Vontrell Williams (13), DK Jones (5), Kylevon Morrow (4) and Dalys Chandler (3). Kaufman hit six 3-pointers (3 by Williams, 2 by Dickerson and 1 by Jones).
The Eagles were 5 of 9 at the free throw line, while the Lions were 17 of 21.