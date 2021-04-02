WHITEHOUSE — When Bullard superintendent Jack Lee presented the gold ball trophy to the Bullard Lady Panthers following their 1-0 win over Kilgore on Friday afternoon, he reminded them that one player didn’t get the win but that it was a team effort.
The team-first mentality was even more evident when trying to figure out who scored the Lady Panthers’ lone goal.
Neither junior Liz Conner or freshman Addy Cummings wanted to take credit for it. And Bullard head coach Tiffany Cooksey thought Conner scored the goal, while assistant coach Donnie Leach originally said it was Cummings.
It was later determined that Conner was the one who put the ball into the net after Cummings got the ball past the Kilgore goalkeeper. With both Cummings and Conner in the clear and only the goal in front of them, Conner tapped it in with 14:14 remaining on the clock.
Even with a 1-0 lead, the Lady Panthers knew the game wasn’t over just yet.
Like they had all match, the Lady Bulldogs continued to attack. Kilgore delivered a shot with 9:25 to play, and Bullard’s Emily Clark made the save.
Then with 4:07 left, Karleigh Hagen sent one toward the goal, and Clark was there to make the save once again. Clark made one more save with 2:15 to play on an attempt by Chloe Howard.
As time was winding down, Kilgore had a free kick and sent a long ball down the field. Clark picked the ball up as the Bullard crowd chanted “3 … 2 … 1.” The buzzer sounded to send the Lady Panthers to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.
“It just felt good,” Clark said. “I knew we had won and were going to the fourth round. It was a hard game. It was a tough battle, but we pulled through.
“Our chemistry and our bond, just loving each other and being like family has made this season special, and we are glad to keep it going.”
In the first half, Bullard had more shots, while Kilgore seemed to have possession on the Lady Panthers’ side of the field more often. Neither team could find the net in the first 40 minutes as Alejandra Whitaker made multiple saves in the first half for the Lady Bulldogs, including one with 1:04 remaining on a shot by Anna Conner.
In the second half, Kilgore kept delivering the shots, and Bullard kept them out of the net.
Bullard finally found an opening and the only shot on goal for the Lady Panthers in the second half resulted in the game’s lone goal.
Before this season, the area round was the deepest Bullard had advanced in the playoffs. Following wins over Pittsburg, Livingston and Kilgore, the Lady Panthers are now headed to the regional semifinals.
“All of the time they put in and the time we as a coaching staff put in and the love for the team, it’s all led to this,” an emotional Cooksey said following the match. “They’ve worked so hard. To see their hard work pay off in such a way, it’s just fantastic to watch.”
Bullard will face either Celina or Caddo Mills. If it’s Celina, the game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City’s Forney Bank Stadium. Celina has wins over Caddo Mills by scores of 6-0 and 10-0 this season. Celina is led by Taylor Zdrojewski, who has scored an unprecedented 104 goals this season.