Freshman Reese Burgess scored two first-half goals, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs held off the Bullard Lady Panthers for a 2-1 victory in the area round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy High School.
“We’re freshmen heavy,” Kilgore head girls soccer coach Todd Bondurant said. “We’re predominantly freshmen with one senior starter. We just came out and played. We’ve been talking all week about how we’re going to have to play above our level.
“This was a long time coming. Nobody picked us. We had to work ourselves out of a hole in district. We were in fifth place, ended up tied for second and took third coming into the playoffs. We’re doing well, and we’ve improved every game. This game, right here, it was the best game we’ve put together.”
It was a rematch of the 2021 area round when Bullard took a 1-0 win over Kilgore in Whitehouse.
This time around, the Lady Bulldogs got ahead early, and the Lady Panthers made a late charge before time ran out.
“We wanted to be against the wind for the first half just because we had been in that situation before and it has actually helped the attack when you’re against the wind,” Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey said. We didn’t have that. They did, and unfortunately they got ahead of us, and we couldn’t come out of it. We never had to come back from two goals this whole year. It was quite the challenge.”
Burgess’ first goal came with 26:41 left in the first half. Laramie Cox delivered a corner kick, and Phenix Rivers knocked the ball over to Burgess, who sent it past the keeper for the 1-0 lead.
With 12:45 left in the half, Rivers found Burgess again for the 2-0 lead.
“It was very big,” Burgess said. “We’ve been working really hard to get here. This was a really big win for us. It was a lot of pressure in the beginning, but we fought through it.”
The lead stayed at 2-0 until there was 29:56 remaining. Jaylynn Wildt won a ball at midfield and found Addy Cummings, a sophomore who scored the lone goal in last year’s meeting. Cummings got the ball through the hands of the keeper to cut the score to 2-1.
Bullard kept putting pressure on Kilgore, especially in the final minutes. With 32 seconds left, Cummings fired a shot on the right side that hit off of the right post. The Lady Panthers had one more chance, but time eventually hit 0:00.
“It got real scary at the end,” BonDurant said. “We wanted them to clear it, and we just couldn’t clear it.”
It was the final high school game for Bullard seniors Emily Clark, Carley Pawlak, Jaden Jeter, Hannah Benson, Milley Bryan, Wildt and Jillian Alderete.
“This group has been especially special because they were a part of the first group to start a soccer program here at Bullard,” Cooksey said. “They were on that first team as freshmen, and when I came, they were sophomores. I got to be able to grow with them for three whole seasons, and they were definitely great leaders to the team.”
Kilgore advances to face Spring Hill, a 3-2 winner over Pleasant Grove. BonDurant is a former coach at Spring Hill.