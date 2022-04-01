Henderson scored two goals in the first half and goalkeeper Jordyn Lybrand made several outstanding saves as the Lady Lions registered a 2-0 win over Palestine on Friday in a Class 4A Region II girls soccer quarterfinal match in Tyler.
Kirsten Gasaway scored the first goal on a rocket into the back of the net at 22:01 of the first half in the contest held at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It stayed that way until Jordan Williams scored at 4:56 until halftime. She was assisted on the goal by Annabel Orta.
Henderson (19-4-1), champion of District 15-4A, returns to Rose Stadium next Friday for the Region II Tournament. The Lady Lions will face either Caddo Mills or Celina in the 4 p.m. game on April 8.
Palestine, champion of District 16-4A, ends it remarkable season with a school record 24 wins and only two losses.
It was the third straight win in the playoffs without allowing a goal by the Lady Lions' defense.
"It is an excellent group; we graduated a few (from last year's regional finalist)," first-year coach Edwin Raudales said. "They were willing to give the effort. They all played well today."
Raudales praised the Henderson fans for their support.
It was only the second loss of the season for Palestine, the first was a 2-0 non-district decision at Nacogdoches on March 15.