HALLSVILLE — Most of Lindale’s roster hadn’t experienced the basketball playoffs.
When Shelbi Steen and Kalaya Pierce were freshmen, they were on the last Lady Eagle team that qualified for the postseason in 2017-18.
It had been since 2013 that the Lady Eagles had last won a playoff game, advancing to the regional quarterfinals that season.
That changed on Friday night as Lindale took a 70-40 victory over Pittsburg in the bi-district round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“It feels so amazing,” said Pierce, who was the one who got to hoist up the gold ball during the postgame celebration.
Playoff jitters were a little evident early on, but once the Lady Eagles got rolling, there was no stopping them.
Pittsburg jumped in front 2-0 early with a putback by Natalie Styles. Lindale was held scoreless for nearly the first two minutes before Steen had a putback of her own to set up a 3-point play.
After Kyleigh Posey converted from downtown to put the Lady Pirates back in front, Steen scored twice inside to give the Lady Eagles a 7-5 advantage. Pittsburg answered with a triple by Sanaa Hollins to go up 8-7.
Lindale then got two straight layups from Lily Chamberlain. Maggie Spearman entered off of the bench and scored Lindale’s final 11 points of the quarter, including two 3-pointers, to give Lindale a 22-9 lead.
“I didn’t want us to relax because I still wanted us to get shots up quick,” said second-year Lindale head coach Daniel Devisscher, who earned his first career postseason victory as a head coach. “I knew we had nerves, but I didn’t want us to not attack the hoop. Pittsburg played really well to start, and our girls settled, and we found our rhythm. Maggie came in and made some good plays, and we started rolling.”
Ta’Shanti Moss got the scoring started in the second quarter for Pittsburg. Lindale answered with a 10-0 run to stretch its lead to 32-11.
Pittsburg ended the half on an 8-2 spurt, but Lindale went into halftime with a 45-22 lead.
The Lady Eagles opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run to put the game out of reach. The Lady Eagles led 59-30 after three quarters.
“Nerves were definitely there at first, but we really just warmed up and came out and did what we know how to do,” Pierce said. “It was really fun.”
Pierce was one of four double-digit scorers for the Lady Eagles with 13 points, 10 assists and five steals. Steen led the way with 17 points and 20 rebounds. Spearman had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Chamberlain added 12 points and five steals. Freshman Marley Keith had six steals as Lindale forced 35 Pittsburg turnovers.
Elyssia Lemelle and Styles had 11 points each. Styles grabbed 14 rebounds, and Lemelle and Hollins each had 10 boards.
Lindale (23-4) will face Canton in the area round.
———
Lindale 70, Pittsburg 40
Pittsburg 9 13 8 10 — 40
Lindale 22 23 14 11 — 70
PITTSBURG — Ta’Shanti Moss 3; Natalie Styles 11; Sanaa Hollins 6; Kyleigh Posey 7; Elyssia Lemelle 11 Courtney Kilburn 2.
LINDALE — Marley Keith 3; Brooke Everest 5; Lily Chamberlain 12; Kalaya Pierce 13; Shelbi Steen 17; Maggie Spearman 13; Brenley Philen 6; Makenna Burks 1.