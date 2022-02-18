MARSHALL — The No. 4 Brownsboro Bearettes traveled East to take on the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards at Ornelas Gym on the East Texas Baptist University campus.
There were plenty of talented athletics on both rosters, but in the end, the experience of the Bearettes prevailed 57-49 i the Class 4A girls basketball area playoff game.
”We needed a great team effort to defeat L-E," Bearette head coach Jeremy Durham said. "We want to ride this train all the way to state if possible. I’m so proud of my young ladies."
Having four players in double figures shows how team-oriented Brownsboro is in their approach to the game.
The first half was some up and down the court in a hurry type basketball — very physical, but only 15 fouls called. The Bearettes played the calmest and slowly edged ahead for a 25-18 halftime lead.
Leaders at halftime for the Leopards were Mya Hurd with 10 points and Kayla Crabtree with three rebounds. For Brownsboro Mekhayia Moore led the way with 10 points and five rebounds. Tori Hooker had four rebounds and Allie Cooper had three assists.
The second half was a little harem scarem. The Bearettes put up a double-figure lead, but L-E never gave up and narrowed the game to four points before Paris Miller took over in the last few minutes. The Garrett twins had some amazing plays and the bench came in and gave Durham some valuable minutes.
Outstanding players in the second half for the Leopards were: Ja’Niya Sanders, who dominated the glass with 11 second half rebounds. Hurd and Bryana Block scored all but nine of the points for L-E and finished with 22 and 15 points, respectively. For the Bearettes Miller scored 12 of her 13 points in the second half. Moore chipped in with eight points of her 18 final total and was a phenom rebounding with a total of 11 for the game. Khyra Garrett and Cooper also had seven boards apiece. Cooper ended up with seven assists and led the team in steals with four.
Brownsboro (35-2) will play the winner of Sunnyvale and North Lamar next week.