WHITEHOUSE — Gilmer scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 6 at the free throw from Madyson Tate, and the Lady Buckeyes won over the No. 19 Canton Eaglettes, 50-42, on Friday in a Class 4A girls basketball area playoff game at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Gilmer (28-6) advances to the regional quarterfinals to meet fellow District 15-4A mate Paris next week. Paris won over Caddo Mills in area.
Canton ends its season at 26-9. After losing standout Amari Welch before district, the Eaglettes rebounded to place second in 14-4A.
"We finally made some free throws (in the fourth quarter)," Gilmer coach Mandi Simpson said. The Lady Buckeyes were 11 of 16 in the final period.
The Lady Buckeyes led 38-35 after two free throws by from Canton's Shamier Quimby with 3:45 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
After a bucket by Makenna Kaunitz, teammate Tate followed with six straight free throws to go up 46-38 with 1:46 showing. Included in the run were steals by Tate and Addison Walker.
After a 3-pointer Kori Nicklaus, Gilmer continued to make free throws down the stretch, including two by Abbey Bradshaw for 10 consecutive makes in the fourth period.
Tate, a senior, led the Lady Buckeyes with 24 points, including 9 of 12 at the free throw line. She had two rebounds, two steals and two blocks. She was 8 of 8 from the charity stripe in the fourth period.
Also scoring for Gilmer were Jaycee Harris (12, 4 3-pointers), Kaunitz (8), Bradshaw (3) and Mallory Tate (3).
Bradshaw had 11 rebounds and two blocks.
Quimby led Canton with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds. Also scoring for the Eaglettes were Katie Wilkerson (9 points, 3 3-pointers), Prayton Bray (6), Hannah Cordwell (4), Nicklas (3), Allison Rickman (3) and Ashtyn Norrell (1).
Cordell had 10 rebounds for Canton with Bray adding seven.
Gilmer was 14 of 30 at the free throw line and 6 of 14 from 3-point. Canton was 9 of 15 at the charity stripe and 5 of 17 from long distance.
Canton had 13 turnovers and Gilmer had 10 miscues.