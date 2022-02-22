Walter Smith scored 14 points as the Lindale Eagles advanced with a 47-35 win over Pittsburg on Tuesday at Pine Tree High School in Longview.
Taegan Terry had 10 points for the Eagles.
Lindale led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 35-23 at the end of three quarters.
Dalton Field led Pittsburg with 13 points.
Other scorers for Lindale were Justin Farris (7), Ryder Johnson (6), Colby Wood (5), Cole Collinsworth (4) and Amare Baptiste (1).
Lindale (23-12) will face either Kaufman or Mabank in the area round.