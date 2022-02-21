HALLSVILLE — Bullard won its first outright district title since 2008. That led the Panthers to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
On Monday night, Bullard began its postseason journey with its first playoff win since 2010, 58-39 over Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Bobcat Gymnasium.
“It means a lot for us,” junior Owen Thompson said. “We’ve still got a long way to go. Obviously being district champions meant a lot to us, but it’s not over yet. We’ve still got to fight. We still have to practice hard, and the season’s not over yet.”
With only two seniors, most of Bullard’s roster, which has seven juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen, wasn’t even in kindergarten the last time the Panthers won a playoff game. And only one of the Panthers had played in the postseason previously, and that was junior Garrett Nuckolls, who advanced to the state championship game as a freshman in 2020 (LaPoynor was named co-champion with Slidell after COVID-19 shut down the state tournament) and the regional finals as a sophomore in 2021 while playing at LaPoynor.
“This is a fairly young team,” Bullard head basketball coach Dean Nuckolls said. “None of these kids, other than my son, have playoff experience. So to get this first one was extremely huge for us.
“We only have two seniors, and we start two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman. These kids are resilient. They’re playing hard, they’re coachable, and they’re great kids. We’re just happy to go into the next round.”
What was the key to such a strong start on Monday?
Both Nuckolls and Thompson all agreed on the answer.
“Defense,” Coach Nuckolls said. “Holding them to 15 in the first half was big. Defensively, everybody stepped up and did what they were supposed to do.”
“We played great defense starting off,” Thompson said. “We had the energy that we needed, and we were making shots too starting off.”
“We played really good defense,” Garrett Nuckolls said. “Our freshman hit some good shots to start the game, also.”
That freshman Layne Alexander knocked down a three early, but Bullard still trailed 6-3. Nuckolls and Alexander knocked down consecutive threes, and Thompson converted a floater as part of an 8-0 run. After a free throw by Pleasant Grove’s Whitt Lawrence, Thompson scored five points as part of a 7-0 Panther run to end the quarter with an 18-7 lead.
Bullard outscored Pleasant Grove 16-5 before Kason Wright hit a 3-pointer just before time expired to cut the score to 34-15 at halftime.
After Bullard stretched its lead to 43-17, Pleasant Grove went on an 8-0 run before another Alexander triple gave the Panthers a 46-25 lead after three quarters.
Nuckolls led Bullard with 16 points and seven rebounds. Alexander sank four shots from downtown to finish with 12 points. Thompson had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Drake Kress scored 4 points. Colby Hanna had 3, and Cason Craig, Bryce Brannen, Clifford Douglas, Asher Breedlove, Campbell Pawlak and Austin Hibbler all added 2 points.
Pleasant Grove was led by Cade Cohen’s 8 points. Lawrence and Kennon Kelley each scored six points. Kelley also had eight rebounds. Four-star sophomore running back Jaylen Boardley finished with 4 points and seven rebounds.
Bullard will take on either Brownsboro or Nevada Community in the area round.