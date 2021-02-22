BROWNSBORO — After two postponements, the Brownsboro and Caddo Mills couldn’t find a reasonable place to play, so they flipped a coin for home-and-home.
Brownsboro won the flip, and that proved instrumental in the Bears’ 59-48 victory on Monday in a Class 4A bi-district basketball playoff game at the BHS gym.
Caddo Mills has had a very successful football and basketball year, but the Bears were just a little more resilient and mistake free on the hardwood. The Bears hustled all night, but just couldn’t quite shake the Foxes until the fourth quarter.
Head Bear Coach Brent Smith said, “How about that game. Both teams got after it, but our dominance on the boards and scoring in the paint were huge. Man these guys have overcome so much, and saved their best for our last home game. Bi-District champs has a nice ring doesn’t it.”
The first half was a great show of team and individual basketball. Caddo Mills led at the half 27-24, but either team could have been leading.
Tyler Townley and Jason Thomason were dominant with 12 and respectively points, respectively, for the Foxes. For the Bears, Malik English and Hayden Woods were electric. English had 10 points and Woods eight, but Gekyle Baker was a man on the boards, with 10 rebounds. Rebounds and hustle kept this game close for the Bears.
The hustle and get-after attitude by both teams had the crowd standing for most of the game. Just wish everyone could watch these two teams play.
In the second half, the Bears out scored the Foxes 35-21. Four out of the five starters scored double figures for Brownsboro.
Baker was the only single digit scorer with seven points, but ended up with 19 rebounds, and five steals. Nobody got easy buckets in the paint with Baker and Aiden Hardin playing defense. Hardin ended up with 11 points and 13 boards.
The leading scorers for the Bears were Michael Fitzgerald (16 points, 2 three-pointers), English (13 points, 2 three-pointers) and Woods (10 points, 5 assists).
Caddo Mills were led by Townley and Thomason with 20 and 12 points, respectively. They had six 3-pointers between them.
The Foxes’ season is over, but the Bears will play Lindale in the area game later this week.