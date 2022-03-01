Royse City — The Brownsboro Bears’ deep run in the playoffs was derailed by the state-ranked Paris Wildcats, 60-34, on Tuesday nnight
“We won 27 games and had a good run in the playoffs, but got beat by a pretty good team tonight,” Brownsboro head coach Brent Smith said. “I’m proud of how our team played in all our final games. All of our games were elimination games, and we fought as hard as we could to continue winning.
In the first half the Wildcats led by Jaelyn Lee’s two thunderous dunks had the crowd oohing and awing. The Bears had five players with blocks, but the speed of Paris tipped the scales for a 30-13 halftime lead.
Outstanding players in the first half for the Bears were Gekyle Baker with 8 rebounds and Aiden Hardin with 5 boards. Malik English led Brownsboro with 5 points. For the Wildcats Lee had 7 rebounds, 9 points and numerous blocks.
In the second half it was more of the same with dunks and just too much quickness by the Wildcats. For the Bears, Kyle Nichols came in and really provided a spark, scoring against the 6-8 Lee consecutive times down the court.
Outstanding players for the game were Baker and Hardin rebounding, and Hopson with his usual stellar defense. Lee dominated on both offense and defense. Paris had six players with seven points or more.
The Bears finish the season with a 27-10 record. Paris goes to regionals Friday with a 26-5 record.
———
Individual scoring:
BEARS: Fitzgerald-3, Baker-4, English-7, Epperson-2, Hardin-6, Hopson-5, Ballard-1, Nichols-6.
WILDCATS: Lee-16, Moore-8, Jenkins-7, Savage-9, Mickens-8, Hicks-10, Savage-2.
Bears 5 8 10 11 34
Wildcats. 11 19 18 12 60