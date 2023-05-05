LINDALE — Lindale scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 13-2 win over Paris in Game 2 of a Class 4A bi-district baseball series on Friday night.
“We’ve been swinging the bats well,” Lindale head baseball coach Rich Sanguinetti said. “When we stick to our approach and stay to the middle of the field, our guys barrel up a lot of baseballs. Hitting is contagious and you see that in the first inning. We got them on their heels, you start breeding confidence in the offense and, all of a sudden, barrels turn into hits and hits turn into runs.”
The victory completed a sweep for the Eagles after taking a 6-3 win on Thursday in Paris thanks to a go-ahead two-run home run by Kaden Fleming in the top of the seventh inning.
“We were just ready after last night,” Ty McCoy said. “It was a big win. We were just eager to come out here and get the win together.”
On Friday, second baseman Ryan Betts recorded either an assist or putout on all three outs, including two highlight-reel plays before making a more routine play for the third out of the frame.
In the bottom of the first inning, the first five batters reached base as Kolton Keeling walked Miles Keith and Kaden Fleming before hitting Jake Powell and then walking Carson Plunkett and Betts to make the score 2-0. Keeling was yanked for Carter Benson.
Jake Curbow was the first batter Benson faced, and Curbow delivered a two-run single to put the score to 4-0.
McCoy added an RBI bunt single later in the first inning. Keith and Kaden Fleming had RBI singles before Powell walked with the bases loaded. With two outs and Betts at the plate, two runs scored on a wild pitch and an error, and then Betts reached on an error and Kaden Fleming came in to put the score at 11-0 after the first inning.
“It helps when you score runs before you get hits,” Sanguinetti said. “I’m just proud of our guys. They were locked in right from the get-go. Making them get in the zone, and when they got in the zone, finding barrels. That’s what we talk about, putting pressure on the defense, and we did that for a good chunk of the series.”
The Eagles added two runs in the third inning. Plunkett scored on an error, and Luke Waggoner delivered an RBI single to score Curbow, who doubled, making the score 13-0.
Paris did get on the board with two runs in the fourth inning with an RBI double by Jack Brazeal and an RBI single from Blake Walker.
Hudson Legrow allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
Caleb Hart pitched the fifth, and the first two batters reached, but catcher Keith caught a runner trying to steal, and Hart struck out the final two batters to end the game.
Keeling allowed five runs on no hits with four walks without recording an out. Benson allowed eight runs — four earned — one 10 hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 2.2 innings. Pedro Mata pitched 1.1 shutout innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and a walk.
Brazeal led Paris (5-19) with two hits.
Curbow was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Lindale. McCoy was 2-for-2 and reached on all three plate appearances. Waggoner had two hits. Keith, Kaden Fleming, Aiden Warnell and Plunkett all added a hit.
Lindale (21-6-1) advances to face either Nevada Community or Wills Point.