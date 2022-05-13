Bullard scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Canton, 7-5, on Friday to sweep their Class 4A area baseball series at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Panthers (20-13) won Game 1, 5-0, on Thursday and will now face either Brownsboro or Liberty-Eylau next week in the regional quarterfinals.
The Eagles end their season at 17-13.
Canton led 5-2 entering the bottom of the sixth when the Panthers plated five runs to take the lead.
Bryson Mason came onto the hill and got the save, but not before the Eagles made it interesting. After speedy centerfielder Ben Coke gloved an out, rightfielder Luke Williams did the same for the second out.
Reed Vannorsdel then reached on an error, followed by a sharp single to center by Creede Herchman. But Mason struck out the final batter for the victory.
Coke and David Wilson led off the bottom of the sixth with singles, followed by Tanner Stainback’s RBI single that scored Coke to bring the Panthers within 5-3. Jachin Salas’ RBI single plated Wilson and Bullard was within 5-4. Stainback came home on an error and Salas scored on balk for a 6-5 lead. Later, Crew Bowman came home on Reed Overbeek’s fly to left that was called an infield out.
The Panthers’ first two runs were on an inside-the-park home run by Cook that drove in Mason, who was a courtesy runner for Overbeek, who had doubled to lead off the second. That tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second.
Salas had two hits for the Panthers with Chase Randall and John Lloyd adding a singles.
Wilson went six innings on the mound for Bullard to get the win, allowing seven hits while striking out five.
Ace Reese came home in the top of the first thanks to three errors by the Panthers. The Eagles went up 2-0 in the second as Jaxon Rhyne walked and moved up on a single from Kaden Smith. He then scored on an RBI single from Peyton Stewart.
Canton scored three more runs in the third as the Eagles loaded the bases on a single by Layne Etheridge, a double by Reese and a walk by Colton Whitehead.
Vannorsdel followed with a single to right to bring home courtesy runner Cannon Valenzuela and Reese. Herchman’s squeeze bunt brought home Whitehead for a 5-2 Canton advantage.
Etheridge pitched well for the Eagles, going 5 innings. He struck out three.
