There are 47 college football players — including two-time finalist Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State — who are on the eighth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Wednesday.
Wallace, a wide receiver from South Hills High School in Fort Worth, was a finalist for the honor in 2018 and 2019. Other previous finalists include: Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (2019, Lake Travis HS, Austin), SMU quarterback Shane Buechele (2019, Lamar HS, Arlington) and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King (2018 while at Houston). King attended Manvel High School.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
The Watch List will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists and then up to five finalists. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans,and previous winners. A winner will be announced at the end of this year’s football season.
The watch list includes players from 10 conferences including two independents (American, Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, Pac-12, Southeastern and Sun Belt). There are players representing universities from 19 different states and 42 schools. Wide receivers lead the nominations with 16, followed by quarterbacks (12), running backs (10), tight ends (5), offensive linemen (3) and slot back (1).
Players do not have to appear on watch list to win the award.
“We are fortunate to have a celebrity who exhibits the impeccable virtues that define this award,” Smoak said. "In addition to being a well-known sports figure, Earl also earned a college degree, married his high school sweetheart, raised two successful sons and still supports the community where he grew up.”
“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete,” Campbell said. “I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor.”
Others on the watch list are Texas State tight end Blake Aragon (Stephenville), TCU receiver Taye Barber (Cypress Springs HS, Cypress), Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor (Wharton), Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner (Rowlett), Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman (Grapevine), Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (Strafford HS, Houston), New Mexico running back Bryson Carroll (Roosevelt HS, San Antonio), North Carolina receiver Beau Corrales (Georgetown), North Texas receiver Jaelon Darden (Eisenhower HS, Houston), West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege (Cooper HS, Lubbock), TCU quarterback Max Duggan (Lewis Central HS, Council Bluffs, Iowa), Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (Westlake HS, Austin), Colorado running back Alex Fontenot (George Ranch HS, Richmond), Troy receiver Kaylon Geiger (Paschal HS, Fort Worth/Navarro College), SMU tight end Kylen Granson (Westlake HS, Austin), Tulane running back Amare Jones (Frisco Heritage HS, Frisco), Kansas State receiver Malik Knowles (Lake Ridge HS, Mansfield), Utah tight end Brant Kuithe (Cinco Ranch HS, Katy), UTSA running back Sincere McCormick (Judson HS, Converse), Louisiana offensive lineman Ken Marks (Central HS, Beaumont), California offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (The Woodlands), Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (Reagan HS, San Antonio), Bowling Green tight end Quintin Morris (George Ranch HS, Richmond), Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (Frisco Heritage HS, Frisco), Indiana offensive lineman Mackenzie Nworah (Manvel, Houston), Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo (Cedar Hill), SMU receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. (Mesquite Horn HS, DeSoto), Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith (Grandview), San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel (Liberty Christian HS, Argyle), Houston receiver Marquez Stevenson (Northwood HS, Shreveport, Louisiana), Tulsa receiver Keylon Stokes (Manvel), Boise State receiver CT Thomas (Lancaster), Texas Tech running back SaRodrick Thompson (Ranchview HS, Irving), Rice receiver Austin Trammell (Klein HS, Spring), Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (Manvel HS, Richmond), Ohio running back De’Montre Tuggle (Channelview/Kilgore College), Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle (Episcopal HS, Houston), UTEP running back Quadraiz Wadley (Kennedale), Fresno State receiver Keric Wheatfall (Cypress Ranch, Cypress), Navy slot back CJ Williams (Steele HS, Cibilo), Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson (Lake Travis HS, Austin), Notre Dame tight end Brock Wright (Cy-Fair, Cypress) and New Mexico State receiver Jared Wyatt (East HS, Wylie, Navarro College).
Tuggle previously played at Kilgore College, and Wyatt and Geiger both played at Navarro College.
Previous Earl Campbell Tyler Rose winners include: 2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor, junior quarterback, Midlothian (Midlothian HS); 2014 — Trevone Boykin, junior quarterback, TCU, Dallas (West Mesquite HS); 2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston, junior quarterback, Tyler (John Tyler HS); 2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas, junior running back, Texas City (Texas City HS); 2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, senior quarterback, Austin (Lake Travis HS); and 2018 — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, junior quarterback, Allen (Allen HS); and 2019 — J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, junior, running back, La Grange (La Grange HS).
Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler where he led the Lions to the 1973 state football championship. He then joined the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy.
He was subsequently drafted by the Houston Oilers where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing three times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He now resides in Austin.