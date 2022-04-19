The Troup Tigers are headed back to the state golf tournament.
The Tigers had been a staple at the state tourney after appearing in the event for 10 consecutive years before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event.
Last year Troup did not qualify but the Tigers are back in 2022 by placing runner-up in the Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament that was held Monday and Tuesday at Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard.
The top three teams qualify for the Austin tourney. Callisburg won regionals with a 654, followed by Troup (688) and Ponder (718).
Troup team members include: Chris Franklin (85-76—161), Jaxson Green (80-85—165), Bracey Cover (94-87—181), Grayson Hampton (90-92—182) and Grayson Hearon (93-96—189).
Harmony's Brayden Bowin earned medalist honors with a playoff victory over Ponder's Tyler Akins. Grand Saline's J.T. Rucker finished third to also gain a state berth.
Bowin had rounds of 73 and 76 for a 36-hole total of 149. Akins had rounds of 75-74 for 149. Rucker carded a 158 (82-76).
The Class 3A State Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 9-10 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.
---
Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament
April 18-19
Oak Hurst Golf Course, Bullard
Teams — 1, Callisburg, 323-331—654; 2, Troup, 348-340—688; 3, Ponder, 360-358—718; 4, Gunter, 360-360—720; 5, Maypearl, 344-378—722; 6, New Diana, 365-369—734; 7, Emory Rains, 348-392—740; 8, Redwater, 374-736—750; 9, Bells, 384-375—759; 10, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 383-382—765; 11, Pattonville Prairiland, 369-401—770; 12, Sabine, 379-403—782; 13, Mount Vernon, 393-409—802; 14, Tatum, 415-404—819; 15, Keene, 420-411—831; 16, Atlanta, 494-481—975.
Top 10 & Ties Individual — *1, Brayden Bowin, Harmony, 73-76—149; 2, Tyler Akins, Ponder, 75-74—149; 3, J.T. Tucker, Grand Saline, 82-76—158; 4, Bailey Dooley, Keene, 81-79—160; 5, (tie) Chris Franklin, Troup, 85-76—161; J.J. Walsh, Callisburg, 81-80—161; 7, Kaige Daughrity, Callisburg, 80-82—162; 8, (tie) Jaxson Green, Troup, 80-85—165; Nathan Nelson, Gunter, 85-80—165; Boo Moerschell, Callisburg, 77-88—165.
* won in playoff;