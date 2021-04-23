BULLARD — New Diana seniors Logan Moore and Sam Benson led the field in the Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament which concluded on Thursday at Oak Hurst Golf Club.
Moore won medalist honors with a 153 (80-73), followed by Benson at 156 (80-76). Ponder's Tyler Akins took the bronze with a 158 (78-80). He won a playoff with Callisburg's Zack Moerschell (82-76—158).
Callisburg won the team title with a 666 (338-328), followed by New Diana (340-328—668) and Bells (372-364—736).
The top three teams advance to the Class 3A State Tournament, which is scheduled for May 17-18 at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Joining Moore and Benson on the New Diana team, which is coached by Karl Kilgore, were Dawson Windschitl, Peyton Vickers and Tyler Fox.
Individuals finishing in the top 10 and not on the advancing teams qualifying for state include Akins, Jack Estes of Pottsboro and Bailey Dooldey of Keene.
Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Troup Tigers had appeared in 10 consecutive state tournaments.
---
Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament
Wednesday, Thursday
At Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
Yardage: 6,371; Par: 72
* won in playoff
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Logan Moore, New Diana, 80-73—153; 2, Sam Benson, New Diana, 80-76—156; *3, Tyler Akins, Ponder, 78-80—158; 4, Zack Moerschell, Callisburg, 82-76—158; 5, Jack Estes, Pottsboro, 83-77—160; 6, JJ Walsh, Callisburg, 79-82—161; 7, Bailey Dooldey, Kenne, 77-85—162; 8, Cayden Phillips, Sabine, 78-84—162; 9, Chris Franklin, Troup, 82-81—163; 10, Ben Stephens, 84-79—163.
Teams
1, Callisburg, 338-328—666 (Zack Moerschell, 82-76—158; Kaden Bullock, 88-87—175; JJ Walsh, 79-82—161; Kaige Daughrity, 89-84—173; Brenden Haselip, 94-88—182)
2, New Diana, 340-328—668 (Logan Moore, 80-73—153; Sam Benson, 80-76—156; Dawson Windschitl, 93-89—182; Peyton Vickers, 88-91—179; Tyler Fox, 92-90—182)
3, Bells, 372-364—736 (Ben Stephens, 84-79—163; Wyatt Stephens, 95-87—182; Jonathan Cox, 100-101—201; Kollin Kumler, 93-97—190; Drake Stephens, 129-128—257)
4, Sabine, 384-361—745 (Cayden Phillips, 78-84—162; Mason Bradshaw, 94-90—184; Caleb Cox, 108-94—202; James Eds, 104-93—197; Kaden Manning, 114-99—213)
5, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 388-360—748 (Cameron Thomas, 92-86—178; Tristan Davis, 96-95—191; Lucas Thomas, 103-84—187; Derek Jones, 97-95—192; Drew Hughes, 107-102—209)
6, Redwater-1, 372-379—751 (Cole Turner, 93-85—178; Dalton Robertson, 84-92—176; Ethan Knight, 97-97—194; Alex Calicott, 100-109—209; Drew Graves, 98-105—203)
7, Ponder, 379-374—753 (Clay Akins, 87-84—171; Tyler Akins, 78-80—158; Tommy Norwood, 114-101—215; Hayes Hutcherson, 106-109—215; Nicholas Fuentes, 108-109—217)
8, Emory Rains, 384-381—772 (Blake Alexander, 97-82—179; Kyle Evans, 93-102—195; Logan Green 95-93—188; Andrew Balthrop, 99-104—203; Luke Kile, 110-110—220)
9, Troup, 392-387—779 (Chris Franklin, 82-81—163; Bracey Cover, 92-95—187; Bradley Adams, 106-108—214; Jace Lovelady, 113-105—218; Charles Boyd, 112-102—214)
10, Keene, 401-393—794 (Bailey Dooldey, 77-85—162; Miles Turnage, 108-98—206; Dominick Patterson, 107-107—214; Dalton Habenicht, 111-103—214; Haldey Stockton, 109-120—229)
11, (tie) Harmony, 406-391—797; (Brayden Bowin, 82-84—166; Austin McKenzie, 89-79—168; Eli Pool, 118-117—235; Aiden Chambers, 117-114—231)
11, Prairiland, 416-381—797 (Brooks Morrison, 96-91—187; Tanner Story, 98-92—190; Brylee Galloway, 110-104—214; Gavin Nichols, 127-99—226; Gavin Watts, 112-109—221)
13, Maypearl, 399-404—803 (Hunter Olsen, 100-98—198; Easton Viator, 101-104—205; Jacob Ramirez, 96-101—197; Derek Spillers, 107-101—208; Connor Pudgurney, 102-106—208)
14, Pottsboro, 410-394—804 (Riley Fish, 79-89—168; Jack Estes, 83-77—160; Jaxson Squires, 143-117—260; Ryan Kennedy, 105-111—216)
15, Tatum, 441-412—853 (Bryan Hawkins, 97-98—195; Caden Calhoun, 122-101—223; Graham Skinner, 110-116—226; Jackson Richardson, 123-105—228; Caleb Crawford, 112-108—220)
16, Redwater-2, 443-456—899 (Kaden Bowen, 106-109—215; Cooper Thompson, 100-98—198; Carson Bowman, 118-131—249; Jackson Trevino, 119-118—237)