Troup had to win four of its last five games just to have a shot at making the playoffs.
The Tigers then had to take a 46-42 win over West Rusk to earn the fourth and final playoff spot from District 16-3A.
On Tuesday night, Troup was matched up against a White Oak team that entered the postseason with a 30-4 record and a perfect 12-0 mark in District 15-3A. Gunner Solis put in 19 points to lead the Roughnecks to a 59-35 victory in the bi-district round of the Class 3A playoffs at UT Tyler’s Herrington Patriot Center.
“We knew they were good,” Troup head coach Darin Harley said. “You don’t win 30 games in high school basketball without being good. Hats off to them. They played us tough.
“Really, for us, it was a feat just to get in. We had to go on a long winning streak just to have a chance, and we did, and I’m proud of our kids.”
Troup led 5-2 early as Bracey Cover knocked down a three, and Colby Turner knocked down a short shot following a putback by Zac Jacyno, who came off of the bench for White Oak.
After Solis hit a three to tie the score, Trae Davis put Troup back in front 7-5. White Oak ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Trevor Padia scored a quick basket for the Tigers to start the second quarter. The Roughnecks responded with a 10-0 run and eventually led 27-14 at halftime.
“They did a good job early,” White Oak head coach Brett Cloud said. “They mixed up their defenses on us, so it took us a little while to recognize what they were in. Once we were able to identify the defense, we did a lot better. That’s a good team, a really well-coached team. We knew it would be a battle, and it was. They made it tough for us.”
Troup scored first again in the third quarter as Cover connected from downtown. White Oak went on a 6-0 run, followed by four straight points by Troup to cut the score to 33-21. The Roughnecks then went on a 10-0 spurt to end the quarter. Ben Jacyno scored inside and then made a free throw. Solis knocked down two jumpers, and then Zac Jacyno made a triple just before time expired to make the score 43-21.
“Defensively for us was key,” Cloud said. “We were able to jump out and get with those guys early. When we play strong, tough defense, offensively we’re so much better and we’re so efficient. For us to play a tough game down on the defensive end, that helped us be either more effective on offense.”
Zac Jacyno had 13 points. Brian Williams had 12 points and six assists. Ben Jacyno had 7 points and 10 rebounds. Landon Anderson scored 6 points, and Hayden Craig finished with 2 points.
Cover and Davis each had 14 points for Troup (22-13). Cover was 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Padia had 3 points, and Logan Womack and Turner each added 2.
It was the final high school game for Troup seniors Cover, Womack and Padia. Joining them on the roster are five sophomores and two freshmen.
“We have three seniors that led us all the way,” Harley said. “One of our sayings is culture counts. All three of those guys were on a team that went to the regional tournament three years ago, so they kind of fed that culture into the younger guys. They were at a disadvantage as far as having a team full of underclassmen. We have no juniors in our program right now, so next year, we’re not going to have any seniors.
“The fact of the matter is when we’re playing with freshmen and sophomores with those three seniors, they really did a great job and really did the best job that they could.”
White Oak (31-4) advances to face either Hooks or Winnsboro in the area round.