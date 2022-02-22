Frankston basketball
The Frankston Indians advanced in the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Brenton Allen scored 12 points to lead Frankston to its first bi-district win in six years, 51-32 over Lovelady on Tuesday in Fairfield.

Kason Newport had 10 points.

The score was tied at 10 after the first quarter. Frankston outscored Lovelady 20-2 in the second quarter to take a 30-12 lead at halftime. The Indians led 37-21 after three quarters.

Cael Bruno and Caleb Ramsey each had 9 points for Frankston. Jake Westbrook had 8 points, and Isaiah Allen added 3.

Frankston will take on Rosebud-Lott in the area round.

 
 

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports