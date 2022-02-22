Brenton Allen scored 12 points to lead Frankston to its first bi-district win in six years, 51-32 over Lovelady on Tuesday in Fairfield.
Kason Newport had 10 points.
The score was tied at 10 after the first quarter. Frankston outscored Lovelady 20-2 in the second quarter to take a 30-12 lead at halftime. The Indians led 37-21 after three quarters.
Cael Bruno and Caleb Ramsey each had 9 points for Frankston. Jake Westbrook had 8 points, and Isaiah Allen added 3.
Frankston will take on Rosebud-Lott in the area round.