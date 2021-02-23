CORSICANA — Klayton Copeland controlled the paint to help power the Malakoff Tigers to a 74-59 win over McGregor on Tuesday in a Class 3A Region III bi-district basketball game at Corsicana High School's gym.
Copeland scored 24 points to pace the unbeaten and No. 9-ranked Tigers.
Malakoff (18-0) advances to area play where the Tigers will face either Rogers or Crockett later this week. The Bulldogs end their season at 8-14.
Copeland is a 6-4 senior power forward.
Jaylen Mosley added 16 points for the Tigers with Karter Fuller pitching in 15 points.
Others scoring for Malakoff were Nate Jones (9), Judson Driskell (3), Haydin Thomas (2), Marcus Hornbuckle (2) and Darion Peace (2).
The Bulldogs were led by Dayton Theadgill (13), Veanre McDaniel (12), Trey Miller (12) and Reese Huffman (10).
Others scoring for McGregor were Chad Lorena (6), Zach Ainsworth (4) and Koby Reineke (2).