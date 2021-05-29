NACOGDOCHES — Malakoff rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to defeat Woodville, 6-5, clinching the Class 3A Region III semifinals series on Saturday.
The Tigers won the series, 2-1, after scoring a 4-0 win on Thursday and with Woodville winning 2-1 in the first game on Saturday.
Malakoff (34-7) advances to the Region III final to meet Cameron Yoe next week.
The Eagles (30-8-1) trailed 3-1 before scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and two runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-3 advantage.
Alan Benhardt singled to open the seventh for the Tigers. After an out, Cole Gaddis reached on an error by the second baseman. Brandon Nations followed with a single to center, driving in Benhardt to pull Malakoff within 5-4.
After another out, Nathan Jones singled to right to load the bases.
On a 3-2 count, Riggin Smith had a base hit to center, scoring Caddis and Nations for a 6-5 advantage.
Benhardt came to the mound in the bottom of the seventh, setting down the Eagles in order.
Benhardt and Nations each had two hits with one hit apiece from Gaddis, Jones, Smith and Wes Hustead. Nations and Smith each had two RBIs with one each from Benhardt and Bryson Adair.
Scoring runs were Benhardt (2), Hustead (2), Gaddis (1) and Nations.
Smith pitched the first four innings for the Tigers, giving up six hits and three runs. Hustead hurled the fifth and sixth innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out one.
Lane Ferguson led Woodville with three hits, including two doubles. He pitched seven innings, allowing eight hits and six runs (3 earned).
Woodville won the first game on Saturday, 2-1. The Eagles scored single runs in the first and third inning. Jack Fowler had two hits.
Gaddis and Hustead had doubles for Malakoff with a single from Jack Davis.