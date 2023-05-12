Hawkins rallied from two four-run deficits and then a three-run deficit going into the bottom of the sixth inning to take an 8-7 win over Frankston to sweep the Class 2A Region III quarterfinal series at Tyler Legacy High School.
The win sends Hawkins to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.
“My girls are absolute warriors,” Hawkins head softball coach Jennifer Hawkins said. “It’s bred into them at Hawkins, and they know how to fight and they know how to compete when the pressure’s on. And they’re not fazed by that, and we showed that tonight.”
The score was 7-6 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, and Hawkins quickly loaded the bases with one out. Trinity Hawkins drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game, and then Jordyn Warren also walked with the bases still loaded to end the game.
Frankston put up four runs before Hawkins ever got to the plate. Savannah Lindsey and Coralyn Happel both had two run doubles, and Hawkins made a pitching change, turning to sophomore Kalyn Ellison.
Hawkins scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single from Rylie Williams and an RBI double by Laney Wilson.
Frankston got a run in the third inning when Kaysiah Burnett tripled and scored on an errant throw to lead off the inning and another run in the fourth when Lindsey had an RBI single to make the score 6-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Trinity Hawkins had a two-run double to cut the score to 6-4. Frankston made it 7-4 in the top of the sixth with an RBI single with two outs by Jenna Gould.
Hawkins scored twice in the sixth. Warren drove in a run on a groundout, and Williams had an RBI single to cut the score to 7-6.
Ellison struck out the side in the top of the seventh to set up the walk-off finish.
Ellison came in relief of Trinity Hawkins and allowed three runs on four hits with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
“She did that for us last week,” Coach Hawkins said. “That girl is a fighter. She’s cool as a cucumber and nothing fazes her. She’s very effective at what she does, and I can’t say enough good things about her.”
Taetum Smith led Hawkins with three hits. Williams, Londyn Wilson, Laney Wilson and Gentry Evans all had two hits.
Freshman Kinley Howie took the loss for Frankston and struck out three batters.
Lindsey had two hits for Frankston.
Hawkins advances to face either Joaquin or Shelbyville in the regional semifinals.