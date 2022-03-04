ATHENS — LaPoynor center Dijuan Whitehead made a free throw with 3.8 seconds on the clock to complete the Flyers’ rally for a thrilling 70-69 win over Timpson on Friday in a Class 2A Region III semifinal at Athens High School gym.
The Flyers (32-6) advance to Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game against Beckville, a winner in the second game over Frankston, 62-47. The winner advances to the state tournament next week in San Antonio.
The Bears end their season at 25-5.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” LaPoynor coach Jim Reid said. “They showed their grit and determination. Hats off to Timpson they have an excellent team.
“Evan (Almeida) and Kase (Johnston) and made some cutch threes. Dijuan stepped up there and he is a good shooter. The way we were shooting free throws I felt we were due. He made the first and it really helped us that he missed the second so (Timpson) could not set up an out-of-bounds play.”
It was a crazy final minute-plus. Timpson took a 66-60 lead on a free throw by Braden Courtney with 1:11 showing. Almeida then followed with a corner three to get the Flyers within 66-63. Courtney followed with a free throw for a Bears’ lead of 67-63 with 1:00 on the clock.
Cort Reid made a free throw for the Flyers, but Timpson’s Terry Bussey connected on two from the charity striple and the Bears were up 69-64. Those would be the Bears’ final points.
Johnston then swished a trey to bring the Flyers within 69-67 with 28.3 showings.
Johnston then stole the ball and passed the ball to a teammate who missed a shot, but Johnston was on the spot, grabbing the rebound to tie the game at 69-69 with 16.5 seconds showing.
Then each team committed two turnovers apiece in the next 10 seconds. The Bears had a shot near the goal, but the ball was mishandled and Whitehead gabbed the ball. The junior was fouled near midcourt.
He sank the FT to give the Flyers the lead. Bussey rebounded the second miss and dribbled up court but the 3-point attempt did not connect.
“I thought we played good defense,” Reid said.
Johnston led LaPoynor with a double-double, with 21 points and 18 rebounds. He also had six assists, with four inside passed, including a couple of no-looks, to Whitehead inside.
Whitehead had a double-double as well with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Other scoring were Cooper Gracey (14), Almeida (11), Mathew Driskell (5) and Reid (2).
Bussey led the Bears with 26 points and five steals. Courtney added 16 points and seven board with Hunter Tipton contributing 11 points. Also scoring were LT Washington (5), JJ Garner (4), Donovan Crockett (3) and Vosky Howard (1).
In the second game, Frankston’s standout playoff run came to an end against Beckville.
J’Koby Williams led the Bearcats (32-4) with 19 points while Ryan Harris had 12 points and 18 rebounds. Jaden Mojicia added 11. Also scoring were Jaedyn Slaughter (9), DJ Rockwall (8) and Gage Berry (3).
Cael Bruno led the Indians (27-8) with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds. Benton Allen also had a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds. Others scoring for Frankston were Jake Westbrook (8), Isaiah Allen (7) and Caleb Ramsey (7).
