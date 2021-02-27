WINONA — It is “Sweet 16” for Martin’s Mill as the Lady Mustangs are in regionals for the 16th consecutive year.
After Saturday’s 47-35 win over Union Grove at Hunter-Nickerson Gymnasium, the Lady Mustangs are in the Class 2A Region II girls basketball final.
Martin’s Mill is scheduled to play Douglass next week.
Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs with 18 points and 16 rebounds. She also had two steals. Kyle Lookabaugh also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards. She added two steals.
Others scoring for Martin’s Mill (26-4) were Kate Lindsey (6), Libby Rogers (5), Mattie Burns (4) and Kalie Dunavant (2).
Burns had six rebounds and two steals.
Union Grove (26-5) was led by Mckena Littlejohn and Carleigh Judd with nine points each. Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Macey Alston (7), Gracie Winn (8), Gracie Stanford (1) and Macey Roberts (1).
Roberts had eight rebounds and Judd added six.