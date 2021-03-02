ATHENS — The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs are the Class 2A Region III basketball champions.
Jada Celsur hit for 26 points as Martin’s Mill (27-4) scored a 61-41 win over Douglass on Tuesday at Athens High School to advance to the Class 2A state semifinals.
The Lady Mustangs will take on Snook, a 28-25 winner over San Saba, in the Class 2A state semifinals.
Kylee Lookabaugh was also in double figures with 12 points.
Others scoring for MM were Libby Rogers (90, Kate Lindsey (7), Kalie Dunavant (5) and Mattie Burns (2).
The Lady Indians finish their season at 27-1.