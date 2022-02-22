Hunter Tipton scored 22 points to lead Timpson to a 95-19 win over Brookeland on Tuesday in Lufkin.
Terry Bussey and Jackson Campbell each scored 15 points, and Braden Courtney added 13 points.
Timpson will play Garrison in the area round.
Hunter Tipton scored 22 points to lead Timpson to a 95-19 win over Brookeland on Tuesday in Lufkin.
Terry Bussey and Jackson Campbell each scored 15 points, and Braden Courtney added 13 points.
Timpson will play Garrison in the area round.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports
Sports Writer
Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.