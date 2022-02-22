Timpson basketball
Timpson celebrates its bi-district win over Brookeland Tuesday in Lufkin.

 Courtesy

Hunter Tipton scored 22 points to lead Timpson to a 95-19 win over Brookeland on Tuesday in Lufkin.

Terry Bussey and Jackson Campbell each scored 15 points, and Braden Courtney added 13 points.

Timpson will play Garrison in the area round.

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports