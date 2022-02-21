ARP — Jace Bobo started on fire, hitting 4 of 4 from downtown, to help spark No. 3 Douglass to a big early lead en route to a 75-37 win over the Hawkins Hawks on Monday in a Class 2A basketball bi-district playoff game at John Mills Parker Gymnasium on the Arp High School campus.
The Indians (30-2) advance to the area round later this week to face either Tenaha or Broaddus. The Hawks end their season at 12-18.
Bobo helped Douglass to an 18-0 lead before eventually taking a 22-2 advantage heading into the second period.
Jaidyn Davis led the Indians with 25 points, followed by Drew Bobo (18) and Jace Bobo (17).
Also scoring for the Indians were Dillon Johnson (5), JT Davis (5), Omarion Scourton (3) and Drake Freeman (2).
Jeramy Torres led the Hawks with 11 points.
Others scoring for Hawkins were Boston Conner (8), Marshall White (6), Bryce Burns (4), Drew Dacus (4), Micah Staruska (2) and Dristun Pruitt (2).