RUSK — If Game 1 of the Class 2A bi-district series between Beckville and Frankston is any indication, fans will be in for a treat on Saturday.
Beckville scored four runs in the top of the first inning before an out was recorded and then used an eight-run fifth inning to rally for a 13-7 win over the No. 25 Indians on Wednesday night at Eagle Field.
Frankston starter Jace Benson faced six batters in the top of the first without getting an out. Colby Davidson got the scoring started with a two-run single. Quinton Roberts and Karter Jones added RBI singles to make the score 4-0 and force the Indians to make a pitching change.
Walker London took over on the mound and struck out two of the next three batters he faced to strand the bases loaded.
Frankston responded with six runs of its own in the bottom half of the first. Matt Metzig drove in the first run. Robert Walker and Austin Carr both had an RBI single. Kody Loebig drew a bases-loaded walk, and Ryan Harper had a two-run single.
The Indians made their lead 7-4 in the second inning with an RBI single by Benson. Beckville starter Travis Bryan struck out the final two batters of the inning and then struck out the side in the third inning for five consecutive punchouts.
Bryan pitched four innings and allowed seven runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
The Bearcats put Bryan in line for the win in the top of the fifth inning. Matt Barr tied the game by scoring from second base on an infield single by Ryan Harris. Two batters later, Davidson hit a three-run double to deep left field to give Beckville a 10-7 lead. Bryan then added some insurance with a two-run home run to left field.
Lance White came in to pitch for Beckville. He pitched three scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the save.
Frankston loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but White got Benson to ground into a fielder’s choice for the final out.
Davidson, Bryan, Harris and Jones all had three hits for Beckville (17-5). Davidson drove in five runs.
Benson had two hits for Frankston (21-6-1).
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Rusk. Game 3 will follow, if needed.