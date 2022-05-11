NACOGDOCHES — The Alto Yellowjackets are area baseball champions after scoring a wild 8-7 victory over Timpson on Wednesday in the Class 2A baseball playoffs at Dragon Field on the campus of Nacogdoches High School.
The Yellowjackets (21-8) advance to the regional quarterfinals next week to face either Shelbyville or Centerville.
The Bears end their season at 15-9.
Alto took a 3-0 lead before Timpson scored two runs in the third and four in the fourth for a 6-3 advantage. The ‘Jackets came back with four in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-6 lead. The Bears tied it in the fifth before Alto scored the game-winner in the bottom of the inning.
Starter Logan Rogers got the first out of the sixth for Alto and Alejandro Gomez pitched the final 1.2 innings for the save as the duo combined to blank the Bears in the last two innings. Of his five outs, Gomez had three strikeouts. Rogers pitched the first 5.1 innings, striking out seven.
Gomez, Rogers and Jackson Howell all had triples for Alto. Howell had two hits with singles from Tooter Bolton and Keegan Davis.
Jackson Duplichain, Gomez and Howell drove two runs apiece with Bolton adding one.
Scoring runs were Rogers (2), Duplichain (2), Gomez (1), Howell (1), Davis (1) and Jaydon Skinner.
Jordan Turner led the Bears with two hits, including a double. Jayden Windham, Xander Stephens and Asher Molloy added hits. Caden Solomon, Turner, Colton Carroll and Molloy had RBIs.
Scoring runs were Terry Bussey (2), Turner (1), Dylan Crawford (1), Stephens (1), Carroll (1) and Molloy (1).