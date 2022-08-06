TYLER LEGACY
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Bryan Winegeart
2021 Record: 22-8
District: 10-6A (Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Forney, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Royse City)
Key returning players: Adele McCown … Megan Lininger … Ionna Jones … Shelby Huntsberger … Avery Armstrong … Ahava Young … Mallory Thedford
Newcomers to watch: Alexis Correa … Laketa Smith … Ayanna Prince … Ronelle Sampson
Did you know: Legacy’s staff has the previous two Brook Hill head coaches (Sonorah Duty and Kylie Stewart) and former Chapel Hill volleyball/softball head coach Catherine Ripka
TYLER
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Claudia Viramontes
2021 Record: 10-30
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Whitehouse, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)
Key returning players: Amaya Moon ... Kristen Williams ... Maliyah Jones ... Makayla Taylor ... Maniya Simpson
Looks good: "Returning varsity players that have potential to lead and help the younger players." - Viramontes
Needs work: "The cohesiveness of the team. The connection between the setter and our hitters and our serve receive." - Viramontes
Did you know: Four of Tyler's 10 wins came in district play a year ago
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Chaka Jackson
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Whitehouse, Tyler)
Key returning players: Jakayla Morrow ... Brayleigh Mitchell ... Brianna Converse ... Kyra Taylor ... Amirah Alexander ... Anna Skinner ... Janiyah Green
Newcomers to watch: Triniti Jackson ... Jaharia Hunter
Looks good: "Team chemistry is absolutely amazing." - Jackson
Needs work: "Believing and knowing that we can. Building trust day to day." - Jackson
Did you know: Former lady Lobos Kaitlyn Adams (freshmen), Kiersten Brewer (Forest Park) and Arriel Daniels (Judson) along with former Pine Tree standout LaTasha Jacobs are all on the coaching staff this season for Longview
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Lacy Dennis
2021 Record: 10-21
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Tyler, Whitehouse, Mount Pleasant, Texas High
Key returning players: Carmen Chatman ... Jalen Scroggins ... Madelyn Barkley
Newcomers to watch: Laney Schroeder ... Charlie Wedding
Looks good: "Our team chemistry is really good. The girls support and push one another. We also have a group of seniors that are truly passionate about the game." - Dennis
Needs work: "We are working to increase our intensity on offense. Play hard and fearless no matter what the stakes are." - Dennis
Did you know: The senior class will be the first for Dennis to have coached their entire careers at Pine Tree
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Tara Wait
2021 Record: 24-12
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Tyler, Whitehouse, Texas High)
Key returning players: Lauren Pyle ... Macie Nelson ... Olivia Simmons ... Cate Thomas
Newcomers to watch: Annabelle Sutton ... Maci Mahan ... Charli Baker ... Savanah Sutton ... Chloe Wright ... Leah Conley
Looks good: "Team chemistry and team leadership. Very talented athletes in each class." - Wait
Needs work: "Finishing plays as strong as we start them. Consistency." - Wait
Did you know: Wait has a 110-85 record overall and a 24-12 record at Hallsville as a head coach
MARSHALL
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Christina Miller
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Whitehouse, Tyler)
Key returning players: Caitlyn Ellenburg ... Isabella Emery
Looks good: "In the short time I've been at Marshall, I have seen a great deal of potential with this team. They have worked hard all summer during skills, strength and conditioning workouts. My staff (Amber Williams, Kim Anderson, Kaitlin Richards) are extremely excited about the upcoming season." - Miller
Did you know: This is the first time in five years Marshall volleyball has had an all female staff
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Kristy Ciuba
2021 Record: 17-18
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Whitehouse, Tyler, Texas High
Key returning players: Paris Beard ... Jordyn Hargrave ... Jordan Batchelor ... Aziyah Farrier
Newcomers to watch: Morgan Brooks ... Autiuana Johnson ... Autumn LeRoy ... Gyselle Lozano ... Essence Hurndon
Looks good: "The girls have been very receptive to a new coach coming in and having different expectations and standards and have been working hard." - Ciuba
Needs work: "We need to just work on our chemistry. We are all new and learning and growing together. Every day, every rep, every play we are improving and growing as a team." - Ciuba
Did you know: Ciuba is a first-year head coach, but was a 10-year first assistant/JV coach for a program that went 269-111 ... As a child, Ciuba won a coloring contest, and first prize was Twinkies for a year ... Mount Pleasant is the site of the first Walmart store to be located in Texas
CHAPEL HILL
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Allison Irvin
District: 17-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Carthage, Center, Gilmer)
Key returning players: Shyla Starks ... Kiyah Minor ... Kaiden Kelley
Newcomers to watch: Clara Brown ... Skye Figueroa ... Saryiah Henderson
Looks good: "The girls have completely bought into the new program/culture we are trying to build. They have worked extremely hard this summer and have a huge desire to turn the program for success." - Irvin
Needs work: "We have two new setters that are sophomores. That will be great for us long term, but it will be a process for them to learn how to run an offense. They are both working extremely hard on this." – Irvin
VAN
Mascot: Vandals
Coach: Ashton Carpenter
2021 Record: 30-14
District: 16-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Mabank)
Key returning players: Bella Thompson ... Abby Clyburn ... Ashlyn Lloyd ... Jordan Ryan
Newcomers to watch: Alicia Monzon
Looks good: "I feel good about our experience. This group has been playing together for a while now, and they know each other's limits and range." - Carpenter
Needs work: "Reading the opposing defense quickly and finding a weak spot." - Carpenter
Did you know: Carpenter has a coaching record of 129-65 at Van
CANTON
Mascot: Eaglettes
Coach: Autumn Loyd
2021 Record: 27-15
District: 16-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Mabank, Van)
Key returning players: Maddie Wilson ... Airianna Pickens ... Georgia Crayton
Newcomers to watch: Jaycee Bullard ... Haley Luce
Looks good: "We have eight varsity returners, and all eight girls play key rols on and off the court. I'm eager to see this group of returners hit the ground running." - Loyd
Needs work: "We want to elevate our offense to play at a quicker tempo. The potential is absolutely there, but needs to be fine-tuned." - Loyd
Did you know: Canton's volleyball program is just 14 years old, but has earned five district titles in that time frame
LINDALE
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Jessica Dimsdle
2021 Record: 19-20
District: 16-4A (Van, Canton, Cumberland Academy, Brownsboro, Mabank, Athens)
Key returning players: Maddox Lay ... Reagan Cates ... Kayli Vickery ... anna Ivy ... Tatum Woodard ... Keatyn Bills ... Kennedy Weesner ... Brooke Tweedell
Newcomers to watch: Addison Ridge
Looks good: "Team unity has carried over from the end of last season. The girls are excited and ready to get going." - Dimsdle
Needs work: "Hopefully everything will improve during the preseason. Setter/hitter connections and solid passing will get better with work." - Dimsdle
Did you know: Dimsdle has a career coaching record of 306-174, including a 180-89 record at Lindale
BROWNSBORO
Mascot: Bearettes
Coach: Anna Cleere
District: 16-4A (Athens, Canton, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Mabank, Van)
Key returning players: Khayla Garrett ... Rilee Rinehart
Newcomers to watch: Tiykeah Mckenzie ... Brooklynn Rinehart
Looks good: "We are a solid, young team and have a chance to make a splash even with lower classmen." - Cleere
Needs work: "Creating a rhythm with new rotations and newcomers." - Cleere
Did you know: Twins Khayla and Khyra Garrett were part of Brownsboro's 2022 state championship basketball team
RUSK
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Corinna Ford
District: 18-4A (Bullard, Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine)
Key returning players: Isabel Torres … Jazz Blankingship … Sarah Boudreaux … Shelby Hassell
Newcomers to watch: Tatum Kay … Claire Tipton
Looks good: "We will have a very experienced roster with eight seniors." - Cleere
Did you know: Ford was the Rusk head basketball coach last year … Kay played in the AAU National Tournament last year with the IVC 16U team
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Andrew Harbison
2021 Record: 23-19
District: 17-4a (Carthage, Henderson, Gilmer, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Center)
Key returning players: Carolann Bowles ... Abby Caron ... Carli Manasse
Newcomers to watch: Tyhia Mack ... Abby Fisher ... Leslie Sanchez
Looks good: "Powerful offense and scrappy defense." - Harbison
Needs work: "Playing as a team and minimizing errors." - Harbison
Did you know: Spring Hill last reached the regional finals in 2016 ... Harbison has a coaching record of 248-176, including a 61-55 mark at Spring Hill
KILGORE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Madeleine Harris
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Carthage, Henderson, Center, Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: Jazmine Vasquez ... Alana Mumphrey ... Summer Hayden-Epps ... Isabell Witt ... Bryonne Brooks ... Catherine Dennis ... Maleah Thurmond ... Brooke Couch
Looks good: "I feel good about the team experience of our returners." - Harris
Needs work: "Improving team chemistry." - Harris
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Kiersten Seahorn
2021 Record: 24-18
District: 17-4A (Kilgore, Carthage, Center, Henderson, Spring Hill, Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: Kyleigh Pate ... Peyton Warren ... Carly Dean ... Kahlyen Johnston ... Mallory Tate ... Lacey Wilson
Newcomers to watch: Alexis Kemp ... Alexis Monts ... Jayna Rucker
Looks good: "I feel really great about our fight and grit. These girls are ready to work and get their jobs done." - Seahorn
Needs work: "We graduated an amazing group of seniors with some big shoes to fill, such as hitting. Once we get the kinks worked out with our setter/hitter connection, we will be rolling."
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Alicia Stewart
2021 Record: 36-6
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Center, Gilmer, Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: JaKyra Roberts ... Mara Hodges ... Talynn Williams
Newcomers to watch: Emily Bitter ... Addison Rowe ... Sanna Allison-Williams ... Kaysen Foster
Looks good: "We have several players that can play multiple positions. We get better every time we are in the gym." - Stewart
Needs work: "We are young in several positions. We have to learn to play with each other, bring our supply and not depend on certain players to do all the work." - Stewart
Did you know: Carthage has won four straight district championships - all undefeated, and in the past four seasons seven Lady Dawgs have gone on to play volleyball at the collegiate level ... Stewart has a 316-128 overall coaching record, including a 123-28 mark at Carthage
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Keasa Bonds
2021 Record: 24-14
District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Carthage, Center, Chapel Hill, Gilmer, Kilgore)
Key returning players: Camille Freeman ... Kara Washington ... Abbey Everett ... Ty'Ra Mosley ... Kate Charlo ... Addison Standley
Looks good: "Our competitive edge and overall work ethic sets us apart from other teams." - Bonds
Needs work: "Three key players graduated. The new roles of taking on that leadership and owning it is something we will focus on early in the preseason." - Bonds
Did you know: Bonds has a career coaching record of 57-39 ... Henderson began playing volleyball in 2000
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Kaylee Morgan
2021 Record: 18-22
District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
Key returning players: Elyssia Lemelle ... Chelsey Blalock
Newcomers to watch: Randieunna Jeffery ... Emie Castaneda ... Audrina Landin
Looks good: "Good team chemistry." - Morgan
Needs work: "Underclassmen learning to play at the varsity level." - Morgan
Did you know: Lemelle and Blalock are four-year varsity starters
GRACE
Mascot: Cougars
Coach: Leo Scott
2021 Record: 16-8
District: TAPPS 5A 2 (Brighter Horizons, Frisco Legacy, Bishop Dunne, Flower Mound Coram Deo, Cristo Rey, Grapevine Faith)
Key returning players: Avery Nutt ... Ashley Taylor ... Keely Bozeman ... Maggie Luce ... MaryClaire Woodard
Newcomers to watch: Kennedi Pickrell
Looks good: "Our offense should be pretty good with all of last year's hitters returning." - Scott
Needs work: "Serve receive and defense. We only used three defensive specialists last year, and two graduated." - Scott
Did you know: Every player on last year's team either attended Grace or was coached by Scott in the 8th grade
BROOK HILL
Mascot: Lady Guard
Coach: Mika Hubbard
2021 Record: 16-10
District: TAPPS 4A 2 (McKinney Christian, Prince of Peace, Covenant Christian, All Saints, Vanguard, Shelton, Dallas Christian)
Key returning players: Gracie Dawson
Newcomers to watch: Karmen Miller ... Cassidy Clark
Looks good: "I love that the girls were committed to not only attending open gyms this summer, but also attending local camps. It was very encouraging to see them practice in open gym. Their knowledge of the game is great, and the hustle is there." - Hubbard
Needs work: "The girls will have to adjust to a new coach, new system and new expectations. It will be new and challenging for them, but it will pay off as we get into the season." - Hubbard
Did you know: Hubbard previously coached at Shelbyville
ALL SAINTS
Mascot: Lady Trojans
Coach: Amanda Dimon
2021 Record: 13-12
District: TAPPS 4A 2 (Brook Hill, Dallas Christian, Vanguard College Prep, Dallas Shelton, Dallas Covenant, Prince of Peace)
Key returning players: Olivia Goedeke ... Kennedy Wood ... Carcyn Ervin ... Abbey Johnson ... Gianna Cinti
Newcomers to watch: Abigail Hahn
Looks good: "I feel confident in our ability to adjust quickly. We have five returning varsity players who have a strong bond and work very well together. This will help us in difficult situations against challenging teams." - Dimon
Needs work: "I am excited to see us grow when we are out of system. I want the girls to be able to problem solve and make each ball better than the one they received. I want them to feel confident even when everything is not going perfectly." - Dimon
Did you know: Dimon has a career coaching record of 39-36
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Morgan High
2021 Record: 38-3
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, Hughes Springs)
Key returning players: Anna Iske ... Emma Hill ... Mallory McKinney ... Calee Carter ... Addison Clinkscales ... Emma Nix
Newcomers to watch: Addision McClanahan ... Karsyn Edwards
Looks good: "We have eight returners and great senior leadership. Our overall team culture and desire to win is already there. We have great setter/hitter connections and will continue to build on that from experience last season and additional underclassmen." - High
Needs work: "During the preseason and tournaments we need to perfect our serve receive and get more aggressive on defense. Offense steams from great defense, so that will be a huge focus for us." - High
Did you know: High was the libero on White Oak's 2021 state championship team
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Chelsea Mayfield
2021 Record: 26-16
District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Hughes Springs)
Key returning players: Rile Lux ... Peyton Childress ... Katie Stansberry ... Kathryn Dalby ... Cale Brown ... Ella Roberts ... Bella Shaw ... Caitlyn Stewart
Newcomers to watch: Carol Anguiano ... Addy Carney ... Tessa Peterson ... Kamryn Mann ... Gracie Parrott
Looks good: "We have a very versatile group of girls that can step up and play in multiple positions if needed. We also have great leadership throughout the team." - Mayfield
Needs work: "Communication and consistency." - Mayfield
Did you know: Sabine opened the season with an 80s-themed "Midnight Madness" practice on Aug. 1
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Jami McAfee
2021 Record: 24-17
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Sophie Oubre ... Peyton Abernathy ... Starrmia Dixon
Newcomers to watch: Ava Smith ... Chloe Green ... Gaby Martinez
Looks good: "The team's work ethic and enthusiasm is outstanding." - McAfee
Needs work: "We have a lot of young players, so we will continue to work on building skills and team bonding." - McAfee
Did you know: McAfee and her mother, NaNette Young Sampson are both New Diana graduates. NaNette became head coach of the New Diana volleyball program when she was 20, and coached Jami, who is now 29
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Melody Herron
2021 Record: 8-17
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Sabine, White Oak, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Emma McKinney ... Hailey Crews ... Bella McKinney ... Alyssa Baxter ... Kadence Blythe ... Annie Brown
Looks good: "How hard the kids are working. Their eagerness to learn and adjust to what I am asking them to do." - Herron
Needs work: "Serve receive and coverages." - Herron
DAINGERFIELD
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Brittany Black
District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, New Diana, Sabine, White Oak, Gladewater)
Key returning players: D'asia Williams ... Aaryanna Wallace
Newcomers to watch: Destiny Gholston ... Ricoya Hayes
Looks good: "The sisterhood they have already created." - Black
Needs work: "Communicating more effectively on and off the court." - Black
Did you know: Black is a first-year varsity head coach
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Leven Barker
2021 Record: 12-0 (district)
District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Arp, Waskom, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Abby Sorenson ... Kaylei Stroud ... Kerrigan Biggs ... Jay Kindle ... Andrea Bradley ... Karly Stroud
Looks good: "A lot of varsity experience in this group." - Barker
Needs work: "Leandership. With three of these girls being 4-year starters, they will no have to lead the team. If they play hard for each other and show up every day for work, it should be a great year." - Barker
Did you know: Barker has a career coaching record of 676-259 and a record of 107-32 at Tatum. He has earned at least 100 wins at four schools - Tatum, Pine Tree, Mexia and Carthage - and also racked up 70 wins at Crockett
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellow Jackets
Coach: Crystal O'Brien
2021 Record: 9-23
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Arp, Waskom, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Kyleigh Griffin ... Ava Hennigan ... Kerrigan Love ... Presley Doyle ... Kyleigh Stephens ... Allison O'Brien ... Gracey Struwe
Newcomers to watch: Myah Silliman ... Madison Owens
Looks good: "The players worked so hard this summer at workouts. During summer league they played like a team, and their energy was stronger than I have ever seen it." - O'Brien
Needs work: "We have to keep up the energy and never give up. The players have the potential and they just need to believe in themselves. The experience of play will help us improve every game." - O'Brien
Did you know: Elysian Fields began playing volleyball 20 years ago
ARP
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Billy Holcomb
2021 Record: 7-23
District: 16-3A (Troup, West Rusk, Waskom, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum)
Key returning players: Kyia Horton ... Maddie Birdsong ... Abby Nichols
Newcomers to watch: Kayleigh Pawlick ... Cyla Nelson ... Sydne' Garrett ... Addison Carpenter
Looks good: "Hardworking, never quit attitude and effort, offense and leadership." - Holcomb
Needs work: "Passing and blocking." – Holcomb
TROUP
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Arden Johnson
2021 Record: 20-16
District: 16-3A (Arp, West Rusk, Waskom, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum)
Key returning players: Tara Wells … Karsyn Williamson … Jaycee Eastman … Sarah Neel … Bailey Blanton … Chloie Haugeberg … Ashja Franklin … Payton Wellls … Emory Cover
Newcomers to watch: Qhenja Jordan
Did you know: Johnson is entering her 16th year at Troup
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Dena Martin
2021 Record: 31-3
District: 13-3A (Mineola, Quitman, Winona, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon)
Key returning players: Lanie Trimble ... Lillie Jones ... Rendi Seahorn ... Gabby Hector ... Addie Young ... Grace Kalenak
Looks good: "I am very excited about the chemistry of our team coming into the season. Our teams genuinely enjoy being around one another, and I know that will translate onto the court. Their excitement for one another's success on and off the court is evident, and I love watching my teams play." - Martin
Needs work: "Defense and developing a better knowledge of where the ball will go. I am confident in the effort of each on of my players. They compete hard every single point. We just need to work on reading the ball in order to play better defense." - Martin
Did you know: Harmony graduated just two seniors from the 2021 team
PAUL PEWITT
Mascot: Brahmas
Coach: Engra Patt-Mason
2021 Record: 17-15
District: 14-3A (Atlanta, Redwater, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City)
Key returning players: Ashtyn Boyd ... Makenzie Bottoms ... Jennalee McCollum ... Natalie Cobb ... Noemy Martinez ... McKayla Jackson ... Taliyah Brown
Newcomers to watch: Hally Talylor ... Avery Perry
Looks good: "Our team is excited and more confident coming into the season. They are putting in the work in order to have another playoff run." - Patt-Mason
Needs work: "We must learn to think ahead, play smarter and push through the exhaustion of playing back-to-back matches." - Patt-Mason
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Bearcats
Coach: Andee Poteet
2021 Record: 47-4
District: 19-2A (Hawkins, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle)
Key returning players: Sophie Elliott ... Amber Harris ... Laney Jones ... Aubrey Klingler ... M.J. Liles ... Maddie McAfee ... Karissa McDaniel ... Avery Morris
Newcomers to watch: Karsyn Coleman
Looks good: "We have all but one returning player from the 2022 state tournament team." - Poteet
Needs work: "Communication." - Poteet
Did you know: Beckville has not lost a district game since 2013
OVERTON
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Rickey Hammontree
2021 Record: 29-12
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, Carlisle)
Key returning players: Alex Brown ... Kayla Nobles ... Avery Smith ... Ni'Kela Weir
Newcomers to watch: Bailey Phillips
Looks good: "The Lady Mustangs had a very productive summer. They are now ready to put it all on the court." - Hammontree
Needs work: "Team chemistry with new players. Serve receive." - Hammontree
Did you know: Hammontree's first win this season will be No. 500 for his career. He will enter the season with a record of 499-372
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Molly Mackey
2021 Record: 14-19
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Carlisle, Hawkins, Overton)
Key returning players: Brady Colby ... Alison Yohn ... Analeice Jones
Newcomers to watch: Sarah Prince ... Taylor Campbell ... Hannah Coulter
Looks good: "We have a very good group of positive and energetic upperclassmen that I feel will continue to help change the culture here at Union Grove." - Mackey
Did you know: Union Grove's 2021 bi-district win over Timpson was the first playoff win for the Lady Lions since the 2017 season
ORE CITY
Mascot: Rebels
Coach: Megan Roberts
2021 Record: 1-18
District: 18-2A (Linden-Kildare, Maud, James Bowie)
Key returning players: Josie Reynolds
Newcomers to watch: Brooke Byrd ... Kayla Peckham
Looks good: "The overall fundamental skills of the team look solid. The team is eager to play and seeks out how to improve their skills." - Roberts
Needs work: "Serve receive can always be improved. The girls will be adapting to a new coaching style, and with that comes new rotations and defensive strategy. However, the team is young and very much coachable." - Roberts
Did you know: Ore City moved down in classification from 3A to 2A this season
PLEASANT GROVE
Mascot: Hawks
Coach: Amy Collvins
2021 Record: 26-14
District: 15-4A (Liberty-Eylau, North Lamar, Paris, Sulphur Springs, Pittsburg)
Key returning players: Adi Koller ... Mackenzie Williams ... Madison Carpenter
Looks good: "Great team chemistry." Collvins
Needs work: "Young team that needs to adjust to the speed of the game." - Collvins
Did you know: Collvins needs three wins to reach 300 career coaching victories. She will begin the season with a 297-165 record
ATLANTA
Mascot: Rabbits
Coach: Tau Maxwell
District: 14-3A (DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City, Redwater)
Key returning players: Kaylon Partain ... Rylie Pattillo ... Sabriiyah Young ... Kaymya Smith ... Janeisha Fields ... Amiya Williams ... Kym Shepard ... Ziza Garcia ... Anne Marie Hanner ... Kinlee Hamilton
Newcomers to watch: Carlajah Adger ... Jaliyah Brown
Looks good: "We are so excited for the amazing and positive energy being shown. Our overall court coverage will be a key attribute to winning district and advancing to playoffs." - Maxwell
Needs work: "We want our offensive play to match our defense." - Maxwell
Did you know: Maxwell played basketball and volleyball for University of the Pacific
WINONA
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Keshia Raibon
District: 13-3A (Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Harmony, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Quitman)
Key returning players: Lindsey Smotherman
Newcomers to watch: Valeria Hernandez
Looks good: "The ability to adapt to change." - Raibon
Needs work: "Preparation." - Raibon
Did you know: Raibon led Leverett's Chapel to a pair of area titles during her coaching stint there. Her LC teams played their area games at Winona's Wildcat Gymnasium
DIBOLL
Mascot: Ladyjacks
Coach: Jeremy Stewart
2021 Record: 17-26
District: 21-3A (Central Heights, Huntington, Woodville, Hemphill, Newton)
Key returning players: Alexia Arambula ... Chloe Wyatt-Chittum ... Amarys Pantoja
Newcomers to watch: Analia Hernandez
Looks good: "Energy, work ethic and defense." - Stewart
Needs work: "Offensive efficiency." - Stewart
Did you know: Stewart has a 329-265 coaching record overall, including a 190-119 mark at Diboll
PALESTINE WESTWOOD
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Billie Walley
2021 Record: 13-17
District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Elkhart, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Mexia, Teague)
Key returning players: Graci Weston ... Lillie Mack ... Caitlyn Grigsby ... Chloe Petzold ... Allison Nichols
Newcomers to watch: Brylee Mitchell
Looks good: "This team is being led by a group of seniors. They have been working hard all summer and are hungry for success." - Walley
Needs work: "We plan on bonding as a team and getting in sync with each other. By district, I look for this team to do well." - Walley