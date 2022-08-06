TYLER LEGACY

Mascot: Lady Raiders

Coach: Bryan Winegeart

2021 Record: 22-8

District: 10-6A (Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Forney, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Royse City)

Key returning players: Adele McCown … Megan Lininger … Ionna Jones … Shelby Huntsberger … Avery Armstrong … Ahava Young … Mallory Thedford

Newcomers to watch: Alexis Correa … Laketa Smith … Ayanna Prince … Ronelle Sampson

Did you know: Legacy’s staff has the previous two Brook Hill head coaches (Sonorah Duty and Kylie Stewart) and former Chapel Hill volleyball/softball head coach Catherine Ripka

TYLER

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Claudia Viramontes

2021 Record: 10-30

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Whitehouse, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)

Key returning players: Amaya Moon ... Kristen Williams ... Maliyah Jones ... Makayla Taylor ... Maniya Simpson

Looks good: "Returning varsity players that have potential to lead and help the younger players." - Viramontes

Needs work: "The cohesiveness of the team. The connection between the setter and our hitters and our serve receive." - Viramontes

Did you know: Four of Tyler's 10 wins came in district play a year ago

LONGVIEW

Mascot: Lady Lobos

Coach: Chaka Jackson

District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Whitehouse, Tyler)

Key returning players: Jakayla Morrow ... Brayleigh Mitchell ... Brianna Converse ... Kyra Taylor ... Amirah Alexander ... Anna Skinner ... Janiyah Green

Newcomers to watch: Triniti Jackson ... Jaharia Hunter

Looks good: "Team chemistry is absolutely amazing." - Jackson

Needs work: "Believing and knowing that we can. Building trust day to day." - Jackson

Did you know: Former lady Lobos Kaitlyn Adams (freshmen), Kiersten Brewer (Forest Park) and Arriel Daniels (Judson) along with former Pine Tree standout LaTasha Jacobs are all on the coaching staff this season for Longview

PINE TREE

Mascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: Lacy Dennis

2021 Record: 10-21

District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Tyler, Whitehouse, Mount Pleasant, Texas High

Key returning players: Carmen Chatman ... Jalen Scroggins ... Madelyn Barkley

Newcomers to watch: Laney Schroeder ... Charlie Wedding

Looks good: "Our team chemistry is really good. The girls support and push one another. We also have a group of seniors that are truly passionate about the game." - Dennis

Needs work: "We are working to increase our intensity on offense. Play hard and fearless no matter what the stakes are." - Dennis

Did you know: The senior class will be the first for Dennis to have coached their entire careers at Pine Tree

HALLSVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Tara Wait

2021 Record: 24-12

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Tyler, Whitehouse, Texas High)

Key returning players: Lauren Pyle ... Macie Nelson ... Olivia Simmons ... Cate Thomas

Newcomers to watch: Annabelle Sutton ... Maci Mahan ... Charli Baker ... Savanah Sutton ... Chloe Wright ... Leah Conley

Looks good: "Team chemistry and team leadership. Very talented athletes in each class." - Wait

Needs work: "Finishing plays as strong as we start them. Consistency." - Wait

Did you know: Wait has a 110-85 record overall and a 24-12 record at Hallsville as a head coach

MARSHALL

Mascot: Mavericks

Coach: Christina Miller

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Whitehouse, Tyler)

Key returning players: Caitlyn Ellenburg ... Isabella Emery

Looks good: "In the short time I've been at Marshall, I have seen a great deal of potential with this team. They have worked hard all summer during skills, strength and conditioning workouts. My staff (Amber Williams, Kim Anderson, Kaitlin Richards) are extremely excited about the upcoming season." - Miller

Did you know: This is the first time in five years Marshall volleyball has had an all female staff

MOUNT PLEASANT

Mascot: Tigers

Coach: Kristy Ciuba

2021 Record: 17-18

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Whitehouse, Tyler, Texas High

Key returning players: Paris Beard ... Jordyn Hargrave ... Jordan Batchelor ... Aziyah Farrier

Newcomers to watch: Morgan Brooks ... Autiuana Johnson ... Autumn LeRoy ... Gyselle Lozano ... Essence Hurndon

Looks good: "The girls have been very receptive to a new coach coming in and having different expectations and standards and have been working hard." - Ciuba

Needs work: "We need to just work on our chemistry. We are all new and learning and growing together. Every day, every rep, every play we are improving and growing as a team." - Ciuba

Did you know: Ciuba is a first-year head coach, but was a 10-year first assistant/JV coach for a program that went 269-111 ... As a child, Ciuba won a coloring contest, and first prize was Twinkies for a year ... Mount Pleasant is the site of the first Walmart store to be located in Texas

CHAPEL HILL

Mascot: Bulldogs

Coach: Allison Irvin

District: 17-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Carthage, Center, Gilmer)

Key returning players: Shyla Starks ... Kiyah Minor ... Kaiden Kelley

Newcomers to watch: Clara Brown ... Skye Figueroa ... Saryiah Henderson

Looks good: "The girls have completely bought into the new program/culture we are trying to build. They have worked extremely hard this summer and have a huge desire to turn the program for success." - Irvin

Needs work: "We have two new setters that are sophomores. That will be great for us long term, but it will be a process for them to learn how to run an offense. They are both working extremely hard on this." – Irvin

VAN

Mascot: Vandals

Coach: Ashton Carpenter

2021 Record: 30-14

District: 16-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Mabank)

Key returning players: Bella Thompson ... Abby Clyburn ... Ashlyn Lloyd ... Jordan Ryan

Newcomers to watch: Alicia Monzon

Looks good: "I feel good about our experience. This group has been playing together for a while now, and they know each other's limits and range." - Carpenter

Needs work: "Reading the opposing defense quickly and finding a weak spot." - Carpenter

Did you know: Carpenter has a coaching record of 129-65 at Van

CANTON

Mascot: Eaglettes

Coach: Autumn Loyd

2021 Record: 27-15

District: 16-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Mabank, Van)

Key returning players: Maddie Wilson ... Airianna Pickens ... Georgia Crayton

Newcomers to watch: Jaycee Bullard ... Haley Luce

Looks good: "We have eight varsity returners, and all eight girls play key rols on and off the court. I'm eager to see this group of returners hit the ground running." - Loyd

Needs work: "We want to elevate our offense to play at a quicker tempo. The potential is absolutely there, but needs to be fine-tuned." - Loyd

Did you know: Canton's volleyball program is just 14 years old, but has earned five district titles in that time frame

LINDALE

Mascot: Eagles

Coach: Jessica Dimsdle

2021 Record: 19-20

District: 16-4A (Van, Canton, Cumberland Academy, Brownsboro, Mabank, Athens)

Key returning players: Maddox Lay ... Reagan Cates ... Kayli Vickery ... anna Ivy ... Tatum Woodard ... Keatyn Bills ... Kennedy Weesner ... Brooke Tweedell

Newcomers to watch: Addison Ridge

Looks good: "Team unity has carried over from the end of last season. The girls are excited and ready to get going." - Dimsdle

Needs work: "Hopefully everything will improve during the preseason. Setter/hitter connections and solid passing will get better with work." - Dimsdle

Did you know: Dimsdle has a career coaching record of 306-174, including a 180-89 record at Lindale

BROWNSBORO

Mascot: Bearettes

Coach: Anna Cleere

District: 16-4A (Athens, Canton, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Mabank, Van)

Key returning players: Khayla Garrett ... Rilee Rinehart

Newcomers to watch: Tiykeah Mckenzie ... Brooklynn Rinehart

Looks good: "We are a solid, young team and have a chance to make a splash even with lower classmen." - Cleere

Needs work: "Creating a rhythm with new rotations and newcomers." - Cleere

Did you know: Twins Khayla and Khyra Garrett were part of Brownsboro's 2022 state championship basketball team

RUSK

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Corinna Ford

District: 18-4A (Bullard, Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine)

Key returning players: Isabel Torres … Jazz Blankingship … Sarah Boudreaux … Shelby Hassell

Newcomers to watch: Tatum Kay … Claire Tipton

Looks good: "We will have a very experienced roster with eight seniors." - Cleere

Did you know: Ford was the Rusk head basketball coach last year …  Kay played in the AAU National Tournament last year with the IVC 16U team

SPRING HILL

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Andrew Harbison

2021 Record: 23-19

District: 17-4a (Carthage, Henderson, Gilmer, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Center)

Key returning players: Carolann Bowles ... Abby Caron ... Carli Manasse

Newcomers to watch: Tyhia Mack ... Abby Fisher ... Leslie Sanchez

Looks good: "Powerful offense and scrappy defense." - Harbison

Needs work: "Playing as a team and minimizing errors." - Harbison

Did you know: Spring Hill last reached the regional finals in 2016 ... Harbison has a coaching record of 248-176, including a 61-55 mark at Spring Hill

KILGORE

Mascot: Bulldogs

Coach: Madeleine Harris

District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Carthage, Henderson, Center, Chapel Hill)

Key returning players: Jazmine Vasquez ... Alana Mumphrey ... Summer Hayden-Epps ... Isabell Witt ... Bryonne Brooks ... Catherine Dennis ... Maleah Thurmond ... Brooke Couch

Looks good: "I feel good about the team experience of our returners." - Harris

Needs work: "Improving team chemistry." - Harris

GILMER

Mascot: Lady Buckeyes

Coach: Kiersten Seahorn

2021 Record: 24-18

District: 17-4A (Kilgore, Carthage, Center, Henderson, Spring Hill, Chapel Hill)

Key returning players: Kyleigh Pate ... Peyton Warren ... Carly Dean ... Kahlyen Johnston ... Mallory Tate ... Lacey Wilson

Newcomers to watch: Alexis Kemp ... Alexis Monts ... Jayna Rucker

Looks good: "I feel really great about our fight and grit. These girls are ready to work and get their jobs done." - Seahorn

Needs work: "We graduated an amazing group of seniors with some big shoes to fill, such as hitting. Once we get the kinks worked out with our setter/hitter connection, we will be rolling."

CARTHAGE

Mascot: Lady Dawgs

Coach: Alicia Stewart

2021 Record: 36-6

District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Center, Gilmer, Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill)

Key returning players: JaKyra Roberts ... Mara Hodges ... Talynn Williams

Newcomers to watch: Emily Bitter ... Addison Rowe ... Sanna Allison-Williams ... Kaysen Foster

Looks good: "We have several players that can play multiple positions. We get better every time we are in the gym." - Stewart

Needs work: "We are young in several positions. We have to learn to play with each other, bring our supply and not depend on certain players to do all the work." - Stewart

Did you know: Carthage has won four straight district championships - all undefeated, and in the past four seasons seven Lady Dawgs have gone on to play volleyball at the collegiate level ... Stewart has a 316-128 overall coaching record, including a 123-28 mark at Carthage

HENDERSON

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Keasa Bonds

2021 Record: 24-14

District: 17-4A (Spring Hill, Carthage, Center, Chapel Hill, Gilmer, Kilgore)

Key returning players: Camille Freeman ... Kara Washington ... Abbey Everett ... Ty'Ra Mosley ... Kate Charlo ... Addison Standley

Looks good: "Our competitive edge and overall work ethic sets us apart from other teams." - Bonds

Needs work: "Three key players graduated. The new roles of taking on that leadership and owning it is something we will focus on early in the preseason." - Bonds

Did you know: Bonds has a career coaching record of 57-39 ... Henderson began playing volleyball in 2000

PITTSBURG

Mascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: Kaylee Morgan

2021 Record: 18-22

District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)

Key returning players: Elyssia Lemelle ... Chelsey Blalock

Newcomers to watch: Randieunna Jeffery ... Emie Castaneda ... Audrina Landin

Looks good: "Good team chemistry." - Morgan

Needs work: "Underclassmen learning to play at the varsity level." - Morgan

Did you know: Lemelle and Blalock are four-year varsity starters

GRACE

Mascot: Cougars

Coach: Leo Scott

2021 Record: 16-8

District:  TAPPS 5A 2 (Brighter Horizons, Frisco Legacy, Bishop Dunne, Flower Mound Coram Deo, Cristo Rey, Grapevine Faith)

Key returning players: Avery Nutt ... Ashley Taylor ... Keely Bozeman ... Maggie Luce ... MaryClaire Woodard

Newcomers to watch: Kennedi Pickrell

Looks good: "Our offense should be pretty good with all of last year's hitters returning." - Scott

Needs work: "Serve receive and defense. We only used three defensive specialists last year, and two graduated." - Scott

Did you know: Every player on last year's team either attended Grace or was coached by Scott in the 8th grade

BROOK HILL

Mascot: Lady Guard

Coach: Mika Hubbard

2021 Record: 16-10

District: TAPPS 4A 2 (McKinney Christian, Prince of Peace, Covenant Christian, All Saints, Vanguard, Shelton, Dallas Christian)

Key returning players: Gracie Dawson

Newcomers to watch: Karmen Miller ... Cassidy Clark

Looks good: "I love that the girls were committed to not only attending open gyms this summer, but also attending local camps. It was very encouraging to see them practice in open gym. Their knowledge of the game is great, and the hustle is there." - Hubbard

Needs work: "The girls will have to adjust to a new coach, new system and new expectations. It will be new and challenging for them, but it will pay off as we get into the season." - Hubbard

Did you know: Hubbard previously coached at Shelbyville

ALL SAINTS

Mascot: Lady Trojans

Coach: Amanda Dimon

2021 Record: 13-12

District: TAPPS 4A 2 (Brook Hill, Dallas Christian, Vanguard College Prep, Dallas Shelton, Dallas Covenant, Prince of Peace)

Key returning players: Olivia Goedeke ... Kennedy Wood ... Carcyn Ervin ... Abbey Johnson ... Gianna Cinti

Newcomers to watch: Abigail Hahn

Looks good: "I feel confident in our ability to adjust quickly. We have five returning varsity players who have a strong bond and work very well together. This will help us in difficult situations against challenging teams." - Dimon

Needs work: "I am excited to see us grow when we are out of system. I want the girls  to be able to problem solve and make each ball better than the one they received. I want them to feel confident even when everything is not going perfectly." - Dimon

Did you know: Dimon has a career coaching record of 39-36

WHITE OAK

Mascot: Ladynecks

Coach: Morgan High

2021 Record: 38-3

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, Hughes Springs)

Key returning players: Anna Iske ... Emma Hill ... Mallory McKinney ... Calee Carter ... Addison Clinkscales ... Emma Nix

Newcomers to watch: Addision McClanahan ... Karsyn Edwards

Looks good: "We have eight returners and great senior leadership. Our overall team culture and desire to win is already there. We have great setter/hitter connections and will continue to build on that from experience last season and additional underclassmen." - High

Needs work: "During the preseason and tournaments we need to perfect our serve receive and get more aggressive on defense. Offense steams from great defense, so that will be a huge focus for us." - High

Did you know: High was the libero on White Oak's 2021 state championship team

SABINE

Mascot: Lady Cardinals

Coach: Chelsea Mayfield

2021 Record: 26-16

District: 15-3A (White Oak, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Hughes Springs)

Key returning players: Rile Lux ... Peyton Childress ... Katie Stansberry ... Kathryn Dalby ... Cale Brown ... Ella Roberts ... Bella Shaw ... Caitlyn Stewart

Newcomers to watch: Carol Anguiano ... Addy Carney ... Tessa Peterson ... Kamryn Mann ... Gracie Parrott

Looks good: "We have a very versatile group of girls that can step up and play in multiple positions if needed. We also have great leadership throughout the team." - Mayfield

Needs work: "Communication and consistency." - Mayfield

Did you know: Sabine opened the season with an 80s-themed "Midnight Madness" practice on Aug. 1

NEW DIANA

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Jami McAfee

2021 Record: 24-17

District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)

Key returning players: Sophie Oubre ... Peyton Abernathy ... Starrmia Dixon

Newcomers to watch: Ava Smith ... Chloe Green ... Gaby Martinez

Looks good: "The team's work ethic and enthusiasm is outstanding." - McAfee

Needs work: "We have a lot of young players, so we will continue to work on building skills and team bonding." - McAfee

Did you know: McAfee and her mother, NaNette Young Sampson are both New Diana graduates. NaNette became head coach of the New Diana volleyball program when she was 20, and coached Jami, who is now 29

HUGHES SPRINGS

Mascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: Melody Herron

2021 Record: 8-17

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Sabine, White Oak, Gladewater)

Key returning players: Emma McKinney ... Hailey Crews ... Bella McKinney ... Alyssa Baxter ... Kadence Blythe ... Annie Brown

Looks good: "How hard the kids are working. Their eagerness to learn and adjust to what I am asking them to do." - Herron

Needs work: "Serve receive and coverages." - Herron

DAINGERFIELD

Mascot: Tigers

Coach: Brittany Black

District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, New Diana, Sabine, White Oak, Gladewater)

Key returning players: D'asia Williams ... Aaryanna Wallace

Newcomers to watch: Destiny Gholston ... Ricoya Hayes

Looks good: "The sisterhood they have already created." - Black

Needs work: "Communicating more effectively on and off the court." - Black

Did you know: Black is a first-year varsity head coach

TATUM

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Leven Barker

2021 Record: 12-0 (district)

District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Arp, Waskom, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk)

Key returning players: Abby Sorenson ... Kaylei Stroud ... Kerrigan Biggs ... Jay Kindle ... Andrea Bradley ... Karly Stroud

Looks good: "A lot of varsity experience in this group." - Barker

Needs work: "Leandership. With three of these girls being 4-year starters, they will no have to lead the team. If they play hard for each other and show up every day for work, it should be a great year." - Barker

Did you know: Barker has a career coaching record of 676-259 and a record of 107-32 at Tatum. He has earned at least 100 wins at four schools - Tatum, Pine Tree, Mexia and Carthage - and also racked up 70 wins at Crockett

ELYSIAN FIELDS

Mascot: Yellow Jackets

Coach: Crystal O'Brien

2021 Record: 9-23

District: 16-3A (Tatum, Arp, Waskom, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk)

Key returning players: Kyleigh Griffin ... Ava Hennigan ... Kerrigan Love ... Presley Doyle ... Kyleigh Stephens ... Allison O'Brien ... Gracey Struwe

Newcomers to watch: Myah Silliman ... Madison Owens

Looks good: "The players worked so hard this summer at workouts. During summer league they played like a team, and their energy was stronger than I have ever seen it." - O'Brien

Needs work: "We have to keep up the energy and never give up. The players have the potential and they just need to believe in themselves. The experience of play will help us improve every game." - O'Brien

Did you know: Elysian Fields began playing volleyball 20 years ago

ARP

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Billy Holcomb

2021 Record: 7-23

District: 16-3A (Troup, West Rusk, Waskom, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum)

Key returning players: Kyia Horton ... Maddie Birdsong ... Abby Nichols

Newcomers to watch: Kayleigh Pawlick ... Cyla Nelson ... Sydne' Garrett ... Addison Carpenter

Looks good: "Hardworking, never quit attitude and effort, offense and leadership." - Holcomb

Needs work: "Passing and blocking." – Holcomb

TROUP

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Arden Johnson

2021 Record: 20-16

District: 16-3A (Arp, West Rusk, Waskom, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Tatum)

Key returning players: Tara Wells … Karsyn Williamson … Jaycee Eastman … Sarah Neel … Bailey Blanton … Chloie Haugeberg … Ashja Franklin … Payton Wellls … Emory Cover

Newcomers to watch: Qhenja Jordan

Did you know: Johnson is entering her 16th year at Troup

HARMONY

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Dena Martin

2021 Record: 31-3

District: 13-3A (Mineola, Quitman, Winona, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon)

Key returning players: Lanie Trimble ... Lillie Jones ... Rendi Seahorn ... Gabby Hector ... Addie Young ... Grace Kalenak

Looks good: "I am very excited about the chemistry of our team coming into the season. Our teams genuinely enjoy being around one another, and I know that will translate onto the court. Their excitement for one another's success on and off the court is evident, and I love watching my teams play." - Martin

Needs work: "Defense and developing a better knowledge of where the ball will go. I am confident in the effort of each on of my players. They compete hard every single point. We just need to work on reading the ball in order to play better defense." - Martin

Did you know: Harmony graduated just two seniors from the 2021 team

PAUL PEWITT

Mascot: Brahmas

Coach: Engra Patt-Mason

2021 Record: 17-15

District: 14-3A (Atlanta, Redwater, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City)

Key returning players: Ashtyn Boyd ... Makenzie Bottoms ... Jennalee McCollum ... Natalie Cobb ... Noemy Martinez ... McKayla Jackson ... Taliyah Brown

Newcomers to watch: Hally Talylor ... Avery Perry

Looks good: "Our team is excited and more confident coming into the season. They are putting in the work in order to have another playoff run." - Patt-Mason

Needs work: "We must learn to think ahead, play smarter and push through the exhaustion of playing back-to-back matches." - Patt-Mason

BECKVILLE

Mascot: Bearcats

Coach: Andee Poteet

2021 Record: 47-4

District: 19-2A (Hawkins, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle)

Key returning players: Sophie Elliott ... Amber Harris ... Laney Jones ... Aubrey Klingler ... M.J. Liles ... Maddie McAfee ... Karissa McDaniel ... Avery Morris

Newcomers to watch: Karsyn Coleman

Looks good: "We have all but one returning player from the 2022 state tournament team." - Poteet

Needs work: "Communication." - Poteet

Did you know: Beckville has not lost a district game since 2013

OVERTON

Mascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: Rickey Hammontree

2021 Record: 29-12

District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, Carlisle)

Key returning players: Alex Brown ... Kayla Nobles ... Avery Smith ... Ni'Kela Weir

Newcomers to watch: Bailey Phillips

Looks good: "The Lady Mustangs had a very productive summer. They are now ready to put it all on the court." - Hammontree

Needs work: "Team chemistry with new players. Serve receive." - Hammontree

Did you know: Hammontree's first win this season will be No. 500 for his career. He will enter the season with a record of 499-372

UNION GROVE

Mascot: Lions

Coach: Molly Mackey

2021 Record: 14-19

District: 19-2A (Beckville, Big Sandy, Carlisle, Hawkins, Overton)

Key returning players: Brady Colby ... Alison Yohn ... Analeice Jones

Newcomers to watch: Sarah Prince ... Taylor Campbell ... Hannah Coulter

Looks good:  "We have a very good group of positive and energetic upperclassmen that I feel will continue to help change the culture here at Union Grove." - Mackey

Did you know: Union Grove's 2021 bi-district win over Timpson was the first playoff win for the Lady Lions since the 2017 season

ORE CITY

Mascot: Rebels

Coach: Megan Roberts

2021 Record: 1-18

District: 18-2A (Linden-Kildare, Maud, James Bowie)

Key returning players: Josie Reynolds

Newcomers to watch: Brooke Byrd ... Kayla Peckham

Looks good: "The overall fundamental skills of the team look solid. The team is eager to play and seeks out how to improve their skills." - Roberts

Needs work: "Serve receive can always be improved. The girls will be adapting to a new coaching style, and with that comes new rotations and defensive strategy. However, the team is young and very much coachable." - Roberts

Did you know: Ore City moved down in classification from 3A to 2A this season

PLEASANT GROVE

Mascot: Hawks

Coach: Amy Collvins

2021 Record: 26-14

District: 15-4A (Liberty-Eylau, North Lamar, Paris, Sulphur Springs, Pittsburg)

Key returning players: Adi Koller ... Mackenzie Williams ... Madison Carpenter

Looks good: "Great team chemistry." Collvins

Needs work: "Young team that needs to adjust to the speed of the game." - Collvins

Did you know: Collvins needs three wins to reach 300 career coaching victories. She will begin the season with a 297-165 record

ATLANTA

Mascot: Rabbits

Coach: Tau Maxwell

District: 14-3A (DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City, Redwater)

Key returning players: Kaylon Partain ... Rylie Pattillo ... Sabriiyah Young ... Kaymya Smith ... Janeisha Fields ... Amiya Williams ... Kym Shepard ... Ziza Garcia ... Anne Marie Hanner ... Kinlee Hamilton

Newcomers to watch: Carlajah Adger ... Jaliyah Brown

Looks good: "We are so excited for the amazing and positive energy being shown. Our overall court coverage will be a key attribute to winning district and advancing to playoffs." - Maxwell

Needs work: "We want our offensive play to match our defense." - Maxwell

Did you know: Maxwell played basketball and volleyball for University of the Pacific

WINONA

Mascot: Wildcats

Coach: Keshia Raibon

District: 13-3A (Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Harmony, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Quitman)

Key returning players: Lindsey Smotherman

Newcomers to watch: Valeria Hernandez

Looks good: "The ability to adapt to change." - Raibon

Needs work: "Preparation." - Raibon

Did you know: Raibon led Leverett's Chapel to a pair of area titles during her coaching stint there. Her LC teams played their area games at Winona's Wildcat Gymnasium

DIBOLL                       

Mascot: Ladyjacks

Coach: Jeremy Stewart

2021 Record: 17-26

District: 21-3A (Central Heights, Huntington, Woodville, Hemphill, Newton)

Key returning players: Alexia Arambula ... Chloe Wyatt-Chittum ... Amarys Pantoja

Newcomers to watch: Analia Hernandez

Looks good: "Energy, work ethic and defense." - Stewart

Needs work: "Offensive efficiency." - Stewart

Did you know: Stewart has a 329-265 coaching record overall, including a 190-119 mark at Diboll

PALESTINE WESTWOOD

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Billie Walley

2021 Record: 13-17

District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Elkhart, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Mexia, Teague)

Key returning players: Graci Weston ... Lillie Mack ... Caitlyn Grigsby ... Chloe Petzold ... Allison Nichols

Newcomers to watch: Brylee Mitchell

Looks good: "This team is being led by a group of seniors. They have been working hard all summer and are hungry for success." - Walley

Needs work: "We plan on bonding as a team and getting in sync with each other. By district, I look for this team to do well." - Walley

 
 

