TYLER LEGACY LADY RAIDERS
Coach: Justin Kniffen (5th year, 32-51; 371-172-3 overall)
Assistant coaches: Brooke Simmons and Ronnie Fountain
District: 10-6A
2021 record: 19-10
Returning varsity players: Maddie Flanery, senior (.329 average, 13 RBI, 29 runs, 29 stolen bases; LeTourneau signee) … Mallory Kniffen, sophomore … Kylee Tapia, sophomore (.366 average, 4 home runs, 33 RBI) … Presley Johnston, senior (.333 average, 2 home runs, 23 RBI; 9-8, 2.19 ERA, 102 strikeouts, 92 innings) … Reese Neely, sophomore (.316 average, 1 home run, 16 RBI) … Brooke Davis, senior
Notable newcomers: Sara Eckert, freshman, pitcher … Haylee Hulsey, sophomore, infielder/catcher … Lillian Moreyra, junior, first base/designated player
Additional comments: “We return eight starters from a 19-10 team last year. We made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. This will be the first year playing on our new turf complex on campus.” — Kniffen
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Trevor Murphy
2021 Record: 7-11
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
Key returning players: Reagan Rios … River Hulsey … Kei’Adriah Lister … Reagan Fleet … Madison Jones
Newcomers to watch: Betsy Martinez … Bailey Quinn
Looks good: “This offseason has been a really good one leading up to the 2022 season. The youth from last year has now evolved into veteran leadership, and they are eager to prove themselves.” - Murphy
Needs work: “Due to last year’s freeze, our preseason was cut extremely short, so this year we need as much preseason game experience as possible.” - Murphy
Did you know: The Lady Lobos will play on a turf field at home this season for the first time in program history
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Luther Kirkpatrick
2021 Record: 0-12 (district play)
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Sulphur Springs)
Key returning players: Dalah Montgomery … Rylie Medford … Mariyah Furay … Abigail Grimaldo … Gracie Rust … Aaniyah Clark … Raquel Ramirez
Newcomers to watch: Elena Bazan
Looks good: “The girls are working hard at improving every day, and 30 girls are out. We are having competition every day for starting spots.” - Kirkpatrick
Needs work: “We have to get better at the plate.” - Kirkpatrick
Did you know: This season is the 25th anniversary of softball at Pine Tree
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Kayla Whatley
2021 Record: 27-7-1
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
Key returning players: Mallory Pyle … Kammie Walker … Danyelle Molina … Jaryn Nelson … Lily Soto … Sara Houston
Newcomers to watch: Hope Miles … Miley Stovall
Looks good: “This team lost some key players, but we have a lot returning. I am confident in the leadership of these seniors who have a vision of what our goals are as a team.” - Whatley
Needs work: “Pitching and hitting. You always need to work on those.” - Whatley
Did you know: Hallsville reached the state semifinals a year ago … Both Hallsville assistant coaches, Allison Strickland (McKinney) and Sarah Suggs (Hendrix) played on Hallsville’s 2001 state tournament team and both were named to the All-Tournament Team
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Amber Williams
2021 Record: 12-11
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)
Key returning players: Maggie Truelove (.516, 7 SB) … Caitlyn Ellenburg (.457, 13 SB) … Wendy Esquivel (.314) … Wendy De La Paz (.306)
Newcomers to watch: Tierranni Johnson … Lauren Minatrea … Briana Theus
Looks good: “The team is really buying into the process of program building and wanting to learn the game and improve.” - Williams
Needs work: “We are still working on perfecting the little things and making all plays intentionally and with a purpose.” - Williams
Did you know: This is Marshall’s 26th softball season
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Jeremy Tarrant
2021 Record: 21-11
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
Key returning players: Jordyn Hargrave (.355, 8 doubles, 17 RBI) … Paris Beard (.387, 14 RBI, 9 SB) … Conlee Zachry (.348, 6 doubles, 1 HR, 16 RBI; 7-3, 3.04 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 53 IP) … Ella Cross (.348, 38 runs, 4 triples, 2 HR, 21 RBI) … Morgan Hill (.318, 6 doubles, 23 RBI) … Amariya Miller (.341, 8 doubles, HR, 25 RBI) … Casey Jones (.371, 7 doubles, HR, 14 RBI; 2-1, 19 strikeouts, 26 IP) … CiCi Keeton
Newcomers to watch: Jordan Andrade … Kelsey Howard … Kylie Humber … Kaylee Silman … Kendall Walker
Looks good: “Youth. We are returning seven starters, including only one senior in the program. The majority of our kids are versatile and can play multiple positions, which will allow us to put many different combinations in the lineup.” - Tarrant
Needs work: “Finding the right combination and lineups will be the key in 2022.” - Tarrant
Did you know: Tarrant has an overall coaching record (16 seasons) of 319-181-6 and is 202-130-4 in 11 seasons at Mount Pleasant … Mount Pleasant’s softball field has gone a complete makeover, including new turf.
TEXAS HIGH
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Lacey Middlebrooks
2021 Record: 5-5 (district)
District: 15-5A (Hallsville, Marshall, Pine Tree, Sulphur Springs, Longview, Mount Pleasant)
Key returning players: Lauren Allred .. .Lizzie Smith … Mollie Fisher … Emma Prince
Newcomers to watch: Kailyn Williams
Looks good: “Energy, work ethic and chemistry. The team loves to learn and improve each day we step on the field.” - Middlebrooks
Needs work: “Enhancing softball knowledge and small in-game adjustments.” - Middlebrooks
LUFKIN
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Ashley Bryant
2021 Record: 13-13
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Key returning players: Mia Concha … Ryleigh Mills … Laney Currier … Akyshia Cottrell … Abby Fajardo … Mia Harper … Kayla Segura
Newcomers to watch: Yuliana Moreno … Chloe Stafford … Addisyn Garrett
Looks good: “We have seniors with a lot of experience and a strong younger class with energy and enthusiasm.” - Bryant
Needs work: “Mental toughness and staying focused for every play.” - Bryant
Did you know: Lufkin will be playing its first full season at its new softball complex in 2022
NACOGDOCHES
Mascot: Lady Dragons
Coach: Christina May
District: 16-5A (Lufkin, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Key returning players: Kayden Siers … Jai’ra Fletcher … Shariah Wade
Newcomers to watch: Latarian Garrett … Brionnia Tilley
Looks good: “Strong leadership from returning varsity players.” - May
Needs work: “Learning a new system and style of play.” - May
WHITEHOUSE LADYCATS
Coach: Kaegan Jimenez (1st year; coached at Galveston College)
Assistant coach: Travis Granberry
District: 16-5A
2021 record: 15-10-1
Returning varsity players: Avery Taylor, senior, center field/middle infield (.406 average, .496 on-base, .768 slugging, 31 RBI, .897 fielding) … Abigail Cheatham, junior, third base/utility (.324 average, .403 on-base, .632 slugging, 22 RBI, .789 fielding) … Grace Owens, junior, shortstop/catcher (.347 average, .430 on-base, .467 slugging, 25 RBI, .879 fielding) … Grace Ann McDonald, sophomore, pitcher/third base (.414 average, .523 on-base, .629 slugging, 24 RBI, .969 fielding) … Aubry O’Bryant, sophomore, catcher/middle infield (.253 average, .313 on-base, .360 slugging, 13 RBI, .992 fielding) … Elli Green, sophomore, first base/pitcher … Kate Jones, sophomore, outfield/middle infield (.545 average, .651 on-base, .576 slugging, 13 RBI, 28 stolen bases, .743 fielding) … Cami Laney, sophomore, outfield
Notable newcomers: Laney Crawford, freshman, outfield/utility … Larkin Jones, freshman, outfield/middle infield … Paige Goodell, freshman, middle infield/pitcher … Sierra Channel, freshman, infield … Kyndal Morris, freshman, first base
Additional comments: “We are super excited that the season is finally here and can’t wait to see how all the work they have put in during the offseason pays off. We are a young team with only three upperclassmen who lead extremely well, but we have a lot of depth within our team, as well. With them providing depth, we will see quite a few of them in new positions this year, but we are really rolling with doing whatever is best for the team mindset.” — Jimenez
ATHENS
Mascot: Lady Hornets
Coach: Kayla Monus
District: 14-4A (Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Wills Point, Van)
Key returning players: Brooklynn Cook … Christina Wolverton … Kayleigh Woods
Newcomers to watch: Karessa Simmons
Looks good: “Team chemistry is great, and we are getting better every day.” - Monus
BROWNSBORO BEARETTES
Coach: Bryan Lovett (1st year; 26-14 overall)
Assistant coaches: Rebecca McGough and Karee Parker
District: 14-4A
2021 record: 17-13
Returning varsity players: Emma Barrentine, senior, pitcher … Carleigh Whitsell, senior, second base … Lindsey Bersano, senior, right field … Caylor Blackmon, senior, third base … Kennedy Chastant, junior, catcher … Camille Bowman, junior, first base
Notable newcomers: Adren Deas, junior, shortstop
Additional comments: “Pitching and defense are the strengths of this team.” — Lovett
WILLS POINT
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Mathew Howard
2021 Record: 2-24
District: 14-4A (Brownsboro, Athens, Canton, Mabank, Van)
Key returning players: Katie Davis … Payton Fugate
Newcomers to watch: Madi Egenbacher … Harlee Lowery
Looks good: “We have a new attitude of believe in one’s self and believeing in one’s team. Positivity is our outlook on playing and having fun as we learn to compete.” - Howard
Needs work: “We have to get better defensively by making simple plays and putting the bat on the ball.” - Howard
Did you know: Assistant coach Kamree Clark played at Wills Point
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Heather Barton
2021 Record: 22-11
District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, North Lamar, Pleasant Grove, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)
Key returning players: Kirsten Waller … Melody Larkins … Ryleigh Larkins … Karlye Johnston … Sarah Phillips
Newcomers to watch: Alexis Kemp
Did you know: Waller, Melody Larkins, Ryleigh Larkins and Johnston are all four-year starters for the Lady Buckeyes … Phillips compiled a 21-6 pitching record in 2021
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: D.J. Dunn
2021 Record: 5-10
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, North Lamar, Pleasant Grove, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)
Key returning players: Kylie Fitch … Daytona Torrey … Abby Wylie … Elyssia Lemelle … Morgan Warrick … Brooklyn Scrofani … Ally Burns
Newcomers to watch: Haley Danielson … Audrina Landin
Looks good: “We will have eight seniors on our roster this year that will bring great experience and leadership to the program.” 0 Dunn
Needs work: “Confidence and learning how to play with each other in new positions and roles.” - Dunn
Did you know: Assistant coach Madison Sansom is a 2018 Pittsburg graduate who played her college softball at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas
BULLARD LADY PANTHERS
Coach: Julie Murry (3rd year)
Assistant coaches: Marisa Ledkins and Kendell Redd
District: 16-4A
2021 record: 32-6
Returning varsity players: Anistyn Foster, sophomore, pitcher … Berlyn Grossman, senior, center field … Kaylee Pau, senior, right field … Hadi Fults, junior, pitcher
Notable newcomers: Cassie Bailey, junior … Saelyr Hunt, junior
LINDALE LADY EAGLES
Coach: Meredith Grant (7th year, 92-58)
Assistant coaches: Becky Daughtry, Brenna Thompson and Kamryn Pilkinton
District: 16-4A
2021 record: 9-14
Returning varsity players: Elizabeth Watkins, senior, shortstop (.373 average, .626 slugging, 18 RBI, 23 runs) … Libbi Rozell, senior, center field (.469 average, .578 slugging, 21 runs, 18 stolen bases) .. Darby Woodrum, senior, first base (.367 average, .633 slugging, 18 runs) … Emily Myers, senior, pitcher/utility (.386 average,. 456 slugging, 17 runs, 10 RBI) …. Jesika Miller, senior, third base/utility (.319 average, .522 slugging, 12 RBI, 21 runs, 14 stolen bases) … Adriana Rodriguez, senior, catcher … Olivia Gary, sophomore, second base … Liliana Miller, sophomore, outfield (.327 average, .423 slugging, 12 RBI, 9 runs, 12 stolen bases)
Notable newcomers: Kayli Vickery, first base/utility … Izzy Koonce, utility … Harlee Redfern, utility … Merrick Gary, catcher/third base
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Marty Mayfield
2021 Record: 18-8
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: Caylee Mayfield … Laney Linseisen … Adisyn Chism … Halee Bray … Eden Gossett … Victoria Bradshaw … Carolann Bowles
Newcomers to watch: Kyndall Witt … Khloe Saxon … Jovi Spurlock … Halle Mayfield … Mattye Moore
Looks good: “We will be able to hit the ball and make the routine plays.” - Mayfield
Needs work: “Pitching has to get better. Losing Sam Schott is hard to replace, and it’s our biggest need to improve.” - Mayfield
Did you know: Spring Hill earned a playoff spot a year ago and fell in the opening round to Gilmer
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick
2021 Record: 8-16-2
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Lindale)
Key returning players: Cailey Brown (.333, 9 RBI) … Jada Dennis (.286, 13 RBI, 4 triples, 3 HR) … Makenzie Cooper-Jones … Nawny Sifford (5 pitching wins, 40 strikeouts) … Kaitlyn Porter (.200, 1 double, 1 triple)
Newcomers to watch: Thaiona Moore … Eva Ray … Kilynn Higginbotham … Jaylan Parsons … Emma Propes
Looks good: “We have a lot of speed. Also, the girls are getting along well and have good team chemistry.” - Kirkpatrick
Needs work: “Experience and confidence. We graduated a large class last year, so we are lacking varsity experience.” - Kirkpatrick
Did you know: Kirkpatrick, a Kilgore graduate, is starting her 10th season as head softball coach at the school
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Dariann Resendez
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Spring Hill)
Key returning players: Trinity Sledge … Jaci Taylor … Charli Bird
Newcomers to watch: Chloe Ellis
Looks good: “We have a really positive mindset filtering throughout our entire program right now. We are working hard and putting in the work with positivity. Everybody is having fun and working to get better now.” - Resendez
Needs work: “We need to allow our bodies to become conditioned to being tired while playing many games this upcoming season.” - Resendez
Did you know: Resendez is in her first season as head coach at Henderson
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Rob McFall
2021 Record: 23-14
District: 17-4A (Hudson, Center, Rusk, Palestine, Jasper)
Key returning players: Ashton Jones, Jaycee Page, Tessa Smith, Jada Walton
Newcomers to watch: Mallory Tutt … Jayia Williams
Looks good: “Attitude and work ethic. Leadership.” - McFall
Needs work: “Experience for young players.” - McFall
Did you know: McFall has a 90-41 record at Carthage and a 427-335-3 record overall as a head coach.
CENTER
Mascot: Lady Riders
Coach: Sara Rupp
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Jasper, Hudson, Palestine, Rusk)
Key returning players: Kaiya Hubbard … Ryleigh Youngblood … Julie Bird
Newcomers to watch: Tessa Turner
Looks good: “They have been working hard at practice and are excited to come out every day. They are learning to compete every pitch.” - Rupp
Needs work: “We’ve had to fill some main positions from our graduates last year, so making sure we have everyone in the most fitting spots.” - Rupp
Did you know: Hubbard will play at Navarro College next season
RUSK LADY EAGLES
Coach: Michael Williams (3rd year, 31-22-1)
Assistant coaches: Katy Stover and Cassi Fletcher
District: 17-4A
2021 record: 19-16
Returning varsity players: Marissa Perry, senior, pitcher (15-12, 4.40 ERA, 89 strikeouts, 153 innings) … Faith Long, senior, outfield (.317 average, .971 OPS, 2 home runs) … Sarah Boudreaux, sophomore, second base (.308 average, .949 OPS, 1 home run) … Isabel Torres, junior, shortstop (.327 average, .947 OPS, 3 home runs) … Kennzie North, sophomore, catcher (.261 average, .587 OPS) … Madalynn Woodruff, junior, outfield (.324 average, .838 OPS, 17 RBI)
Notable newcomers: Maddie Downs, sophomore, pitcher/utility … Courtney Chandler, sophomore, outfield
Additional comments: “This year’s team features a solid mixture of experience and youth. We will be a scrappy team this year that you can never count out. I’m excited to get the season started with this team and watch them compete.” — Williams
GRAND SALINE LADY INDIANS
Coach: Marc Chitty (4th year, 62-18; 113-30 overall)
Assistant coaches: Mike Laughlin and Maranda Westbrook
District: 12-3A
2021 record: 18-10
Returning varsity players: Maddy Bolin, senior, shortstop/center field … Sarah Marshall, senior, outfield … Gabbie Lewis, senior, first base … Alyssa Lovette, junior, catcher … Hannah Aaron, sophomore, pitcher
Notable newcomers: Brianna Swaim, junior, third base … Samantha Collins, junior, second base … Marti Lewis, junior, outfield … Kara Wilson, junior, outfield … Alyssa Fugate, freshman, shortstop
Additional comments: “I am excited about the 2022 softball season. We will be young, but we will bring incredible energy and work very hard. We are in a very tough 12-3A district so the preseason will be huge for us.” — Chitty
RAINS LADY CATS
Coach: Scott Delozier (5th year, 124-8-1; 319-87-2 overall)
Assistant coach: Tim Morovick
District: 12-3A
2021 record: 39-1
Returning varsity players: Madi Reid, senior (Paris JC commit) … Mia Cason, junior, third base (.425 average) … Landry Lewers, junior, first base (.405 average) … Avery Songer, junior, shortstop (.420 average, Tarleton State commit) … Cambree Oakes, sophomore, pitcher (2-0; .403 average) … Lynzee Hague, sophomore, second base (.435 average)
Notable newcomers: Emma Knight, freshman, catcher
Additional comments: “Back-to-back state champs and losing 12 seniors in two years is a tough act to follow, but we will be up for the challenge. We have young but talented and hard working kids.” — Delozier
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Sheri Seahorn
2021 Record: 13-5
District: 13-3A (Winona, Winnsboro, Mount Vernon, Mineola, Quitman, MP Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: Jenci Seahorn … Lanie Trimble … Morgan Barton … Grace Kalenak … Camie Welborn … Krystin Spence
Newcomers to watch: Maecy Toland … Gabby Hector … Rendi Seahorn … Hannah Martin … Jayden Taylor
Looks good: “Great leadership from the returning starters. The young players bringing fire and intensity.” - Seahorn
Needs work: “We can always get better at every aspect of the game. But, being able to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position is going to be something we will need to concentrate on.” - Seahorn
WINNSBORO
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Kasey Coke
2021 Record: 10-15-1
District: 13-3A (Harmony, Mineola, MP Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Winona)
Key returning players: Devin Grimes … Rylee Stephens … Faith Sechrist … Taylor Newton … Emma Stansbury
Looks good: “I have all my returning players, and they have been putting in work all year long to get ready for this season.” - Coke
Needs work: “Communication on and off the field.” - Coke
Did you know: Winnsboro had an artificial turf installed in December
HOOKS
Mascot: Lady Hornets
Coach: Erin Hight
2021 Record: 7-17
District: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City, Redwater)
Key returning players: Kaclyn Nelson … Maddie Campbell … Natalie Whitten … Marleigh Smith … Addyson Hale … Jordan Ragland
Newcomers to watch: Kinsley Birdwell … Zoey Greenwood … Alyssa Morgan
Looks good: “Our girls are young and work hard. They know the game and challenge themselves each time they step on the field to leave the field a better player.” - Hight
Needs work: “Consistency at the plate and in the field.” - Hight
Did you know: This year’s roster includes one senior and three juniors
PAUL PEWITT
Mascot: Brahmas
Coach: Travis Moore
2021 Record: 0-16
District: 14-3A (Hooks, DeKalb, New Boston, Atlanta, Queen City, Redwater)
Key returning players: McKayla Jackson … Makenzie Bottoms
Newcomers to watch: Aubrey Newman
Looks good: “McKayla Jackson hit seven home runs last year.” - Moore
Needs work: “We need to focus on the small things. Back to basics.” - Moore
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Jon Maples
2021 Record: 5-9
District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, White Oak, Ore City, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine)
Key returning players: Peyton Abernathy … Shaylee Stanley … Reagan Reece … Reanna Geers … Danielle Manes … Abigail Shafer
Newcomers to watch: Avery Howard … Brinklie Brown … Natalie Manes
Looks good: “We are a young team that is eager to win and we want to compete for a district championship.” - Maples
Needs work: “We need playing experience because we will have young players playing big roles.” - Maples
Did you know: Maples is in his first season at New Diana. He coached previously at Edinburg Vela.
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Tisha Thompson
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Ore City, New Diana, White Oak, Sabine, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Karmen Searcy (.506, 2 HR, 37 RBI, 11 SB) … Gracie Pippin (.310, 15 RBI, 9 SB; 7-2, 2.48 ERA, 84 strikeouts) … Jacee Short (.316, 23 RBI; 3-0, 5.83 ERA, 11 strikeouts) … Cali Freeman (.367, 12 RBI) … Presley Richardson (.250, 15 RBI) … Emma McKinney (.516, 2 HR, 28 RBI, 23 SB) … Madison Heller (.279, 16 RBI, 9 SB) … Riley Lowery (.317, 2 HR, 18 RBI) … Hailey Crews (.316, 4 RBI) … Maggie Pate (.333, 19 RBI; 12-3, 1.87 ERA, 60 strikeouts) … Alyssa Baxter (4-1, 4.05 ERA, 17 strikeouts)
Newcomers to watch: Claira Robinson … Annie Stonesifer … Hannah Abernathy
Looks good: “Defensively, we are solid. We have kids that can play multiple positions when needed and JV players that could step into varsity roles later into the year.” - Thompson
Needs work: “Consistency offensively. Last year we were either struggling at the plate or crushing with no in between. I’d like for us to be matue and find that in between early in the preseason.” - Thompson
Did you know: Thompson has a career coaching record of 293-83-2
ORE CITY
Mascot: Lady Rebels
Coach: Enrique Rodriguez
2021 Record: 8-12
District: 15-3A (New Diana, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, White Oak, Sabine, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Anna Green … Toni Gabaldon
Newcomers to watch: Josie Reynolds … Bresieda Arriaga
Looks good: “We have four seniors who have great leadership and have a great understanding of the game.” Rodriguez
Needs work: “Improving on all levels of the game.” - Rodriguez
Did you know: Green has signed with Northeast Texas Community College, and Gabaldon has signed with Dodge City (Kansas) Community College
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Nineveh Blankenship
2021 Record: 25-4
District: 15-3A (Ore City, New Diana, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Sabine, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Larkin Daniels (10-2, 0.48 ERA, 106 strikeouts, 17 BB, 58 IP; .378, 19 RBI, 8 doubles) … Morgan Benge (9-0, 1 save, 0.66 ERA, 133 strikeouts, 12 BB, 77 IP; .267, 16 RBI, 3 doubles, 1 triple) … Lillian Scalia (6-2, 1.18 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 20 BB, 39 IP; .407, 24 RBI, 9 dobules, 1 HR
Newcomers to watch: Jaidyn Marshall … Addison McClanahan
Looks good: “Our pitching. We have all three pitchers back from last season, and we feel they will give us a chance to win any given night.” - Blankenship
Needs work: “Offense and defense. We have several big shoes to fill from last year’s team and need some younger girls to step up to the challenge on both sides.” - Blankenship
Did you know: Assistant coach Morgan Wilson High, who played volleyball and softball at White Oak, is the daughter of Shane Wilson – who coached Blankenship for two seasons during high school.
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Kevin Clark
2021 Record: 5-20
District: 15-3A (Sabine, White Oak, Hughes Srings, Ore city, Daingerfield, New Diana)
Key returning players: Avery Glarborg (.333; 107 strikeouts) … Katelynn Moses (.224) … Jersey Turner (.246) … Trinity Mooney (.304)
Newcomers to watch: Karlie Moses
Looks good: “Effort.” - Clark
Needs work: “Finishing games.” - Clark
Did you know: 90 percent of the players on the Lady Bears’ softball team are members of the National Honor Society
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Alyssa Henry
2021 Record: 4-8 (district)
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Ore City, Gladewater, Daingerfield, New Diana, Hughes Springs)
Key returning players: Callie Sarks (.517, 2 HR) … Kyrissa Camacho (.314) … Kaleigh Carney (1.000 fielding percentage in 15 games) … Koletta Galvan … Riley Lux … Renotta Galven
Newcomers to watch: Karsyn Watson … Bailey Pierce … Abby Abercrombie
Looks good: “The energy and determination the girls bring each day has been a 360 from last year. We made some offensive improvements that will be beneficial for us this year.” - Henry
Needs work: “Confidence. We will have some younger players that will be filling some key roles for us this year.” - Henry
Did you know: Henry is in her first season as head coach at Sabine
ARP LADY TIGERS
Coach: Billy Holcomb (2nd year; 59-25 overall; 21 years coaching, including 6 softball and 12 baseball)
Assistant coach: Bobby Parker
District: 16-3A
2021 record: 5-9 in district
Returning varsity players: Kyia Horton, junior, third base/catcher … Abby Carpenter, junior, shortstop/second base … Ariana Padron, senior, outfield … Kayleigh Odom, senior, outfield
Notable newcomers: Addison Carpenter, freshman, pitcher … Addison Anderson, freshman, outfield … Eliauna Van Heise, sophomore, utility … Aubry Way-Muller, freshman, catcher/third base
Additional comments: “It’s a new year and a new opportunity to ‘Leave your Mark.’” — Holcomb
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets
Coach: Lexi Commander
2021 Record: 15-12
District: 16-3A (Arp, Harleton, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Kelsey O’Brien (.259) … Corrisa McPhail (.350) … Cora Creech (.242, 4 HR, 22 RBI) … Morgan Shaw (.230, 15 RBI) … Bryanne Beavers (.200) … Trista Bell … Kaylee Kelly
Newcomers to watch: Gracey Struwe
Looks good: “Team chemistry.” - Commander
Needs work: “Stepping up into leadership roles after losing four key senior leaders last year.” - Commander
Did you know: Commander, starting her 12 season at Elysian Fields, has a career coaching record of 201-124 … The 2021 team was named NFCA High School All-American Scholar for the 2020 season and was a top 10 team for GPA
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Rebecca Young
2021 Record: 7-7 (district)
District: 16-3A (Harleton, West Rusk, Waskom, Trouup, Arp, Jefferson, Elysian Fields)
Key returning players: Trinity Edwards … Baylea Densman … Beka Stockton
Newcomers to watch: Camryn Milam … Karly Stroud
Looks good: “This year we have girls joining our team that have had a lot of experience playing softball. I am looking forward to taking their talent to the next level and using their knowledge of the game to have a successful season.” - Young
Needs work: “Our bats need to improve significantly in order for us to compete in our district. We have awesome hitters, but we need to work harder to become players who are tough to get out.” - Young
Did you know: Young is a college softball national champion and a member of ETBU’s Athletics Hall of Fame … Assistant coach Kristin Lacy is a former Division I pitcher
TROUP LADY TIGERS
Coach: Sam Weeks (14th year, 221-124-4)
Assistant coach: Malorie Goode
District: 16-3A
2021 record: 27-5
Returning varsity players: Lindsay Davis, senior, pitcher (23-5, 0.46 ERA, 358 strikeouts, 12 shutouts, 5 no-hitters; .521 average, 3 home runs; McNeese State signee) … Jessie Minnix, senior, outfield (.422 average, 38 hits, 23 RBI, .857 fielding) … Maddie Griffin, senior, infield (.293 average, 22 hits, 16 RBI, 1 home run, .810 fielding) … Haylee Priest, senior, outfield/pitcher (.277 average, 12 hits, 10 RBI, .750 fielding; 2.10 ERA, 24 K) … Sarah Neel, junior, catcher (.292 average, 21 hits, 19 RBI, .984 fielding) … Karsyn Williamson, junior, outfield (.417 average, 40 hits, 15 RBI, 1 HR, 1.000 fielding, 32 stolen bases) … Tara Wells, junior, infield (.321 average, 25 hits, 16 RBI) … Morgan Parrish, junior, outfield (1.000 fielding) … Bailey Blanton, sophomore, infield (.394 average, 37 hits, 43 RBI, 8 home runs) … Chloie Haugeberg, sophomore, outfield (.283 average, 13 hits, 6 RBI, 1.000 fielding)
Notable newcomers: Taylor Gillispie, freshman, pitcher/infield
Additional comments: “I am super excited about having a majority of my starters back this season. The team chemistry that they have is remarkable and they are super fired up to see what all we can accomplish together this year.” — Weeks
WEST RUSK LADY RAIDERS
Coach: Bill Morton
District: 16-3A
2021 record: 23-6
Returning varsity players: Lilly Waddell (.386 average, 34 hits, 30 RBI) … Piper Morton (.529 average, 9 home runs, 56 stolen bases) … Kyrsten Price … Amber Cothran (.352 average, 2 home runs, 28 RBI) … Macie Blizzard (.308 average, 24 hits, 22 runs) … Remi Norman … Stormie Lejeune … Faith Cochran … Natalie Christy (.389 average, 5 triples, 30 RBI) … Jaimie Jose
Notable newcomers: Carlie Buckner
Additional comments: “I have a team of coachable girls that have the drive to be successful. As long as we stay healthy, we will be competitive.” — Morton
ELKHART
Mascot: Elks
Coach: Tom Spears
2021 Record: 10-18
District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Crockett, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Palestine Westwood, Teague)
Key returning players: Lynsie Walding … Haleigh Hughes … Emily Lively
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Molly Mackey
2021 Record: 21-8
District: 19-2A (Hawkins, Overton, Union Hill, Carlisle, Big Sandy, New Summerfield)
Key returning players: Katelyn Vaughn (.467, 49 RBI, 24 runs; 10-2, 4.80 ERA, 75 strikeouts, 55.1 IP) … Sydney Chamberlain (.482, 19 RBI, 60 runs) … Jocy Saurez (522, 47 RBI, 55 runs, 20 SB) … Lainey Ledbetter (.449, 21 RBI; 9-6, 5.62 ERA, 96 strikeouts, 74.2 IP)
Looks good: “We will be returning a strong roster from last year’s regional semifinalist team. They look forward to playing higher level teams to get prepared for district and postseason play.” - Mackey
Needs work: “We will need to be able to hit faster pitching and be more versatile at different positions.” - Mackey
Did you know: Saurez has given a verbal pledge to play softball at Kilgore College, coach Mackey’s alma mater
HAWKINS
Mascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Jennifer Hawkins
District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Overton, Union Hill, Carlisle, Big Sandy, New Summerfield)
Key returning players: Sadie Scroggins … Ryli Williams
Newcomers to watch: Trinity Hawkins … Taetum Smith … Kaylon Ellison
Looks good: “We wil lahve a good balance of upperclassmen and lower classmen, which will allow the program to grow and develop.” - Hawkins
Needs work: “With Lady Hawk basketball potentially playing deep into the playoffs, it will be vital that those players jump into the field and get rolling quickly before district starts.” - Hawkins
ALTO
Mascot: Lady Jackets
Coach: Lauren Reid
2021 Record: 19-9
District: 21-2A (Cushing, Lovelady, Douglass, Apple Springs, Wells, Kennard, Groveton)
Key returning players: Halle Duplichain (.448, 6 HR, 40 RBI) … Shanna Berryhill (.366, 3 HR, 24 RBI) … Kylee Powers (.368, 19 RBI) … Jayda Lawrence (.235) … Arabella Heredia (.266, 16 RBI) … mya Tyra (.235) … Destiny Hart … Randi Taylor
Newcomers to watch: J’Iyia Tyra … Ashley Black … Brooklyn Jackson
Looks good: The Lady Jackets have several power hitters, and we are looking to increase our team batting average.” - Reid
Needs work: “We have to fill a couple of spots in the outfield, so we are looking to improve our range.” - Reid
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Ronny Grandgeorge
2021 Record: 15-10
District: 22-2A (Garrison, Shelbyville, Mount Enterprise, Timpson, Joaquin, Martinsville)
Key returning players: Kaitlyn Tillman … Reese Dudley … Amber Harris … Lexi Barr
Newcomers to watch: Bethany Grandgeorge … Laney Jones
Looks good: “On the defensive side, we have depth at pitching this year and that will allow us to challenge other teams with different pitching styles. At the plate, we have big play ability from several key positions in our lineup that will challenge opposing pitchers.” - Grandgeorge
Needs work: “We need to solidify second base and third base positions during the preseason.” Grandgeorge
Did you know: Grandgeorge is in his first season as head coach at Beckville
BROOK HILL LADY GUARD
Coach: Anthony Springer
Assistant coaches: Jereme Hubbard, Alex Essary and Billie Walley
District: TAPPS 5A, Division 2, District 2
2021 record: 12-5-1
Returning varsity players: Maeci Wilson, senior, catcher/utility … Sophia Arnold, senior, shortstop/pitcher … Mollee McCurley, senior, second base/utility
Notable newcomers: Carmen Miller, freshman, pitcher … Bethany Lavender, junior, catcher/utility
Additional comments: “We are looking forward to the new season. We have a great group of smart and talented young ladies that are capable of getting us back to the final four.” — Springer
