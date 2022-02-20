TYLER LEGACY RED RAIDERS
Coach: James Boxley
District: 10-6A
2021 record: 20-10
Returning varsity players: Preston Newberry, senior, pitcher/outfield … Cooper Hill, senior, infield … Dakota McCaskill, senior, pitcher/infield … George Rippy, senior, pitcher/outfield … Tyler Priest, junior, infield/outfield … Lucas Grundy, junior, pitcher/infield … Landon Brown, junior, pitcher/outfield
Notable newcomers: Cooper Moore, sophomore, pitcher/infield … Luke Davis, sophomore, pitcher/infield
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lobos
Coach: Jim Goldman
2021 Record: 22-8
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant)
Key returning players: Gabe Flores (.404, 6 HR, 29 RBI; 4-1, 2 saves) ... Connor Cox (.414, 3 HR, 29 RBI) ... Alton Gatson (.260) ... DeKalon Taylor (.240) ... Tucker Gary (1-1, 1 save) ... Landyn Grant (6-2, 2 saves) ... Jordan Allen (.310) ... Bradley Bridges (2-0, 1 save) ... Taylor Tatum (.250)
Newcomers to watch: Andrew Flores ... Kieffer Doxey ... Isaac DeLa Garza ... Ronald Woods ... Campbell Williams ... Jarrett Lewis
Looks good: "Senior leadership. We have three seniors who have pretty much played nothing but varsity innings since they were freshmen. They love the sport and do things right. We have a great mix of players who play and practice hard and want to win." - Goldman
Needs work: "Defensively we've got to really put the work in daily. Two freshmen should be starting at key positions. That's a big jump (age wise) from the select circuit." - Goldman
Did you know: The Lobos have a new, turf field to open the 2022 season ... Goldman has a career coaching record of 524-306 ... Gabe Flores has signed with the University of Houston, and Cox has signed with St. Edwards
PINE TREE
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Garrett Methvin
2021 Record: 4-20
District: 15-5A (Longview, Texas High, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Marshall, Mount Pleasant)
Key returning players: Cruz Cox ... Dakylan Johnson ... Collin Estes ... Connor Carrell ... Dean McMillen ... Matthew Lummus
Newcomers to watch: Max Gidden ... Donovan Christian ... Caden Donley
Looks good: "Leadership and our ability to compete." - Methvin
Needs work: "Finishing the close game." - Methvin
Did you know: Pine Tree has had 12 playoff appearances and three district championships in the past 25 years
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Chris Whatley
2021 Record: 33-9
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)
Key returning players: Matt Houston (.361, 31 RBI) ... Landon Bowden (11-2, 107 strikeouts, 1.04 ERA) ... Logan Jones (.282, 29 RBI) ... Carson Blakeley (5-1, 25 strikeouts, 1.57 ERA) ... Sawyer Dunagan
Newcomers to watch: Dusty Carver ... Conner White ... Carter Rogas ... Jack Holladay ... Ethan Miller ... Grayson Werth ... Garrett Smith ... Joe Torrans ... Blake Cox ... Alex Allen ... Ashton Garza
Looks good: "I think we will put a fast team on the field. We're only returning five guys that have played in a varsity game, but we're picking things up quickly and will be ready to be tested in the first three very competitive tournaments." - Whatley
Needs work: "Being a young team on the field, as much playing time and as many at bats as we can get will only get us where we want to be." - Whatley
Did you know: The Bobcats reached the Class 5A state finals last season ... This is Whatley's first season as the program's head coach ... Houston was the district's MVP, Bowden was the district's Sophomore of the Year and Dunagan earned district Defensive Player of the Year honors last season
MARSHALL
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Dunaway
2021 Record: 17-17
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Mount Pleasant)
Key returning players: Garrett Cotten ... Jacob Oden ... Dallan Shaw ... Andrew Phillips ... Henry Roth ... Javarius Mitchell
Newcomers to watch: Caden Noblit
Looks good: "We are competing everyday in all aspects of our workouts. On and off the field. In the weight room. We are learning to get comfortable in uncomfortable situations." - Dunaway
Needs work: "We only return three guys that started every game for us last year, so we have to gain experience from new guys quickly. We have to have team at bats and do what we are coached to do at the plate. We lost two of our three starting pitchers from last year. We need guys to step up in those positions that can change speeds and compete in the strike zone." - Dunaway
Did you know: Dunaway is starting his ninth season at Marshall, and the Mavericks have missed the playoffs just once after his initial season ... Marshall's trip to the regional quarterfinals was the first in 17 years and the fifth in school history
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Tommy Stewart
2021 Record: 7-17
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Sulphur Springs)
Key returning players: Evan Grissom ... Braden Duff ... Keller Thompson ... Layne Pinckard ... Jacob Bristow ... Skyler Nelson ... Tyson Minter
Newcomers to watch: Will Luck ... Harrison Wall ... Drew Dyke ... Macon McMinn ... Luke Hampton ... Peyton Chism
Did you know: Mount Pleasant will play on a turf field at home this season
JACKSONVILLE INDIANS
Coach: Branson Washburn (3rd year, 14-29)
Assistant coaches: Matt Wilkins and Brody Cunningham
District: 16-5A
2021 record: 11-18
Returning varsity players: Hayden Thompson, sophomore, infield … Ryan Walker, sophomore, infield … Karsen Shoemaker, sophomore, outfield/pitcher … Koda Canady, junior, utility … Jayden Boyd, sophomore, infield
Notable newcomers: Thad Hoffpauir, sophomore, pitcher … Coen Devillier, sophomore, pitcher/catcher … Diego Munoz, senior, infield … Jarrod Dickerson, senior, outfield
Additional comments: “Last season was the Indians first 10 win season in 17 years.” — Washburn
TYLER LIONS
Coach: Jordan Trahan (1st year; former assistant at Tyler Junior College)
Assistant coaches: Tony Shinault, Glen Holmes, Paul Pliler and Will Coleman
District: 16-5A
2021 record: 7-21
Returning varsity players: Eli Sanchez, senior, utility/pitcher ... CJ Grace, senior, outfield/pitcher … Avery Coleman, junior, first base … Dante Martinez, sophomore, pitcher/utility
WHITEHOUSE WILDCATS
Coach: Greg Branch
Assistant coaches: Jay Hines, Caleb Gibson and Ross Smith
District: 16-5A
2021 record: 25-7
Returning varsity players: Coltan Eikner, senior, pitcher/first base (.400 average, 2 home runs, 32 RBI; Texas A&M Texarkana signee) … Grant Taylor, senior, utility (.307 average, 22 runs) … Collin McLemore, junior, infield/pitcher … (.368 average, 33 runs, 20 stolen bases, .993 fielding) … Keegan McCord, sophomore, catcher … Michael Dudolski, sophomore, pitcher/utility (4-1, 3 saves, 2.32 ERA; .288 average; Texas A&M commit) … Ethan Stone, junior, pitcher/infield (6-2, 3 saves, 2.01 ERA; UT Tyler commit) … Peyton Blackmon, sophomore, pitcher/infield (2-0, 1.34 ERA) … Matt Garcia, junior, outfield (.293 average) … Luke Caussey, junior, outfield/pitcher (.322 average) … Hayden Hossley, junior, pitcher … Keller Smith, junior, pitcher/infield/outfield … Jermod McCoy, junior, outfield … Braden Bean, junior, pitcher/first base/designated hitter … Skeeter Hillburn, senior, pitcher
Notable newcomers: Hayden Ross, sophomore, pitcher … Chris Woodley, sophomore, pitcher/first base/designated hitter … Camden Miller, junior, pitcher … Zach Tomlinson, senior, pitcher … JJ Idrogo, freshman, outfield
Additional comments: “We bring the whole team back and will only have a few seniors once again this year. We will have at least 12 arms on varsity, six of which are 84-90. We have the culture and talent to do some special things over the next few years. Last year we started four sophomores and three freshmen on varsity. We can throw it and catch it, the key will be offensively, can we create enough chaos to put up runs?” — Branch
LUFKIN
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: John Cobb
2021 Record: 24-8-1
District: 16-5A (Nacogdoches, Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Tyler, Huntsville)
Key returning players: Sam Flores... Hunter Ditsworth ... Cameron Jackson ... Bebo Hinojosa ... Mark Requena ... Gavin Deltoro ... Christian Murphy
Newcomers to watch: Dylan Vinson ... Chip Buchanan ... Charlie Deaton ... Jaden Grigson ... Kaleb Hillis
Looks good: "We had a really good fall, and competition for playing time is fierce at the moment." - Cobb
Needs work: "We graduated 82% of the innings pitched last season. We have arms, but not a lot of varsity experience." - Cobb
Did you know: Lufkin ISD built a new turf softball and baseball complex at the high school for this season
ATHENS HORNETS
Coach: Aaron Carroll (4th year, 25-43-2)
Assistant coaches: Kolton Bragg and Gene Swartzenberg
District: 14-4A
2021 record: 5-20-1
Returning varsity players: Daniel Stanley, senior, catcher … Joseph Garcia, junior, utility … Chase Greene, junior, second base … Matthew Runte, junior, third base … Trevor Deupree, senior, pitcher/infield … Hunter White, sophomore, outfield/pitcher
Notable newcomers: Grant Yudizky, senior, catcher … Jesse Jenkins, junior, first base/pitcher … Nathan Garcia, sophomore, utility … Seth Red, junior, first base/outfield … Jaden Crane, junior, utility … Eli Rincon, junior, outfield
BROWNSBORO BEARS
Coach: Rick Connot (1st year; 327-213 overall)
Assistant coaches: Jeremy Bumpers and Wesley Thompson
District: 14-4A
2021 record: 10-18
Returning varsity players: Lane Epperson, senior, catcher … Alex Wood, senior, first base … Corey Hopson, senior, outfield … Severyn Rogers, senior, outfield … Alston Williams, senior, pitcher/infield … Jaxyn Rogers, junior, shortstop … Landon Hatton, junior, pitcher/infield … Payton Stephenson, junior, pitcher/infield/outfield … Aiden Green, junior, infield/outfield .. Brice Hudler, junior, infield/outfield … Jackson Epperson, junior, outfield … Ryan Padgett, junior, pitcher/infield/outfield
Notable newcomers: Cooper Schock, sophomore, pitcher/outfield … Carson Dingler, sophomore, pitcher/outfield
CANTON EAGLES
Coach: Brandon Luce (5th year, 97-14; 385-143 overall)
Assistant coaches: Jeff Priest and Gage Denton
District: 14-4A
2021 record: 26-6
Returning varsity players: EJ Dyke, senior, pitcher/catcher/shortstop (.321 average, 21 RBI, 27 runs; 8-2) … Colton Whitehead, senior,outfield/pitcher (.341 average 25 RBI, 27 runs) … Ace Reese, junior, shortstop/pitcher (.457 average, 4 home runs, 39 runs; Houston commit) … Peyton Stewart, senior, outfield/pitcher (.250 average, 19 runs) … Kameron Shaw, junior, outfield
Notable newcomers: Creede Herchman, senior, third base/first base/pitcher … Layne Etheridge, junior, first base/pitcher … Jaxon Rhyne, junior, third base/outfield/pitcher … Brayden Norrell, sophomore, catcher/third base/pitcher … Chantson Prox, junior, second base/outfield … Reed Vannorsdel, freshman, second base/shortstop/pitcher … Nathan Parker, freshman, third base/outfield/pitcher
Additional comments: “The Eagles look forward to the 2022 season. We are filling a lot of missing pieces for last year's 26-6 team that won its fourth straight district championship. We have a good core of players returning this year. By the end of the year, we hope to be a factor once again.” — Luce
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Brandon Rogers
2021 Record: 10-16
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
Key returning players: Jax Ramsey (.438, 6 doubles, 13 RBI) ... Ty Price (48 strikeouts) ... John Cummings (4-5, 61 strikeouts; .324, 8 RBI) ... Landon Huggins (10 runs scored) ... Dalton Hall (.309, 12 RBI) ... Brayden Bolton (.302, 15 RBI, 5 doubles) ... John Peters (.349)
Newcomers to watch: Landon Graham ... Christian Layton
Looks good: "We return seven starters from last year's team and six who are three-year starters so we are very experienced. We are deep on pitching and play really good defense." - Rogers
Needs work: "We need to continue to improve on the offensive side. We lost six one-run games in district last year." - Rogers
Did you know: Rogers is starting his first season as a head coach
PLEASANT GROVE
Mascot: Hawks
Coach: Riley Fincher
2021 Record: 35-8
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau, Paris, North Lamar)
Key returning players: Brock Bearden ... Alex Galvan ... Blake Jennings ... Josh Brown ... JM Long ... Brenton Clark
Newcomers to watch: Cade Martin ... Jarrett Halter ... Lance Jackson
Looks good: "We return some experience from last season that should help us as we head into the season." - Fincher
Needs work: "Like most teams, we are trying to improve every day we step on the field in all phases of the game." - Fincher
Did you know: Bearden, a four-year varsity member, is currently the class Valedictorian
BULLARD PANTHERS
Coach: Robert Ellis (2nd year; 159 wins overall)
Assistant coaches: Adam Ray and Chris Cook
District: 16-4A
2021 record: 28-8, 12-0
Returning varsity players: Derek Degrate, senior, pitcher/first base (.343 average) … Luke Williams, senior, outfield (.250 average) … Bryson Mason, junior, pitcher/utility … David Wilson, sophomore, pitcher/utility (.264 average) … Chase Randall, sophomore, infield/outfield (.300 average) … Brandon Taylor, senior, pitcher/utility (.288 average)
Notable newcomers: Reilly Ogrodnik, senior, pitcher/utility … Tanner Staiback, junior, pitcher/utility … John Lloyd, junior, pitcher/utility … Jachin Salas, sophomore, pitcher/utility … Beckham Campbell, junior, pitcher/utility … Evan Chabarria, junior, pitcher/utility … Brayden Vining, freshman, pitcher/utility … Dylan Fowler, freshman, pitcher/utility … Trey Martin, freshman, pitcher/utility … Ben Coke, freshman, pitcher/utility … Noah Lock, sophomore, pitcher/infield … Jace Benson, junior, pitcher … Reed Overbeek, sophomore, pitcher/catcher/utility … Bryce Brannen, junior, pitcher/utility
Additional comments: “I’m excited about our future. We have a great group of young talented baseball players with a solid group of senior leadership.” — Ellis
CHAPEL HILL BULLDOGS
Coach: Clayton Haltom (3rd year, 20 wins; 25 wins overall)
Assistant coaches: Bryan Schneider and Shane McQueen
District: 16-4A
2021 record: 12-19
Returning varsity players: Sean Gentry, senior, pitcher/infield (.348 average, 23 hits, 14 RBI, 30 runs, 6 stolen bases; 28 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts) … Will Parker, senior, catcher/infield (.350 average, 28 hits, 17 RBI, 21 runs, 5 stolen bases) … Malcom Passama, junior, infield/pitcher (.389 average, 28 hits, 17 RBI, 24 runs, 9 stolen bases; 12.1 innings pitched, 11 strikeouts) … Austin Vega, junior, pitcher/outfield (6 RBI, 16 runs, 18 stolen bases; 24.2 innings pitched, 18 strikeouts) … Kameron Griffin, junior, outfield/pitcher … Connor Griffin, sophomore, infield (.279 average, 16 RBI, 15 runs, 8 stolen bases) … Jaxon Cummings, sophomore, outfield (.300 average)
Notable newcomers: Logan Ray, junior, catcher/infield … Mason Beck, sophomore, pitcher/infield … Chandler Lawson, freshman, pitcher/utility … Treavor Brooks, freshman, pitcher/outfield
Additional comments: "Chapel Hill Bulldogs look to continue to keep improving to make the next jump in the program and get into the playoffs." — Haltom
LINDALE EAGLES
Coach: Rich Sanguinetti (7th year, 95-52-3)
Assistant coaches: Trevor Podsednik, Justin Mason, Brent Ricks and Matt Burton
District: 16-4A
2021 record: 13-18
Returning varsity players: Sam Peterson, senior, pitcher/infield (27.1 innings pitched, 4.1 ERA, 32 strikeouts; Texas State signee) … Aaron Wolfe, senior, first base/pitcher (.264 average, 3 triples, 12 RBI) … Ryan Betts, sophomore, infield/pitcher … Jake Curbow, sophomore, outfield … Carson Plunkett, first base/third base … Kayden McClenny, senior, infield/pitcher (.294 average, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 19 RBI) … Miles Keith, junior, catcher/infield … Luke Poe, senior, outfield/pitcher … Caden Piccoli, senior, outfield/pitcher (.313 average, 5 doubles, 17 runs)
Notable newcomers: Kaden Fleming, sophomore, infield/pitcher … Luke Waggoner, junior, infield … Jonathon Molina, junior, outfield … Landon Sullivan, junior, outfield/infield … Teylan Piccoli, junior, infield/pitcher
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: Trevor Petersen
2021 Record: 25-10
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Lindale, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
Key returning players: Easton Ballard ... Marshall Lipsey ... Brennan Ferguson ... Jax Stovall ... Jordan Hodges
Newcomers to watch: Ben Puckett ... Carson Tidwell ... Conner Smeltzer ... Austin Bonner ... Josiah Mackey ... Cooper Thomas ... Wyatt McFadin ... Emory Allen ... Jaden Giddings
Looks good: "We return several players this year that have some varsity experience under their belt, and they have taken one some leadership roles." - Petersen
Needs work: "We have a lot of questions to answer defensively and offensively. There will be a lot of competition for spots in our lineup and on the diamond this year. We hope that competing every day to earn these spots will translate into making us better." - Petersen
Did you know: Lipsey (TCU), Ballard (Panola) and Hodges (Centenary) will all play baseball at the college level next season
KILGORE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Eugene Lafitte
2021 Record: 16-14
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Lindale, Cumberland Academy)
Key returning players: Chris Ervin ... Chase Lewis ... Heath LaFleur ... Jake Thompson ... Thomas Hattaway
Newcomers to watch: Todd House ... Ryan Beddingfield ... Jason Silvey ... Cade Henry ... Matthew Conner ... Colby Wilkerson ... Gage Nicholas
Looks good: "The team understands the team concept and what it takes to win. We believe our strengths will be our defense and pitching." - Lafitte
Needs work: "We need to improve on being more consistent at the plate." - Lafitte
Did you know: Kilgore's home stadium, Driller Park, was built in 1947
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Jason Causey
2021 Record: 15-15
District: 17-4A (Rusk, Hudson, Jasper, Center, Palestine)
Key returning players: Javarian Roquemore ... Connor Cuff ... Brooks Brewster ... Noah Paddie ... Todd Register ... Braden Smith ... Jakarrian Roquemore
Newcomers to watch: Cole Curry ... Darin Livingston ... Dillon Devenport ... Ty Chambers ... Matthew Smith
Looks good: "We have 10 players that have varsity game experience. We have some depth on the mound and on the infield. We really like the way the guys have been practicing and going about their business. We are looking forward to a great season." - Causey
Needs work: "We need to come together as a group. Guys need to accept their roles and be willing to do whatever is best for the team to be successful. Continue focusing on the process, and the results will take care of themselves." - Causey
Did you know: Assistant coach Brett Pirtle, a Tyler Lee graduate, is the son longtime coach Mike Pirtle and he played for Causey at Panola College before transferring to Mississippi State and becoming a two-time All-SEC second baseman and playing in the CWS Championship Series. From March 29-May 22 2014, Pirtle set an SEC record by reaching base safely in 63 consecutive games against SEC opponents
RUSK EAGLES
Coach: Ross McMurry (3rd year, 42-17; 64-27 overall)
Assistant coaches: Trent Montgomery, Christian Hammett and Donny Hogg
District: 17-4A
2021 record: 28-8 (4A state runner-up)
Returning varsity players: JD Thompson, senior, pitcher (13-1, 1 save, 194 strikeouts, 0.35 ERA; .355 average, 2 home runs, 5 triples, 24 RBI, 24 runs; Vanderbilt signee) … Mason Cirkel (99-4, 1 save, 72 strikeouts, 0.94 ERA; Kansas Wesleyan signee) … Tarrant Sunday, junior, first base (.283 average, 1 home run, 15 RBI, 19 runs) … Brett Rawlinson, junior, second base (.267 average, 1 home run, 11 RBI, 13 runs) … Wade Williams, senior, third base (.344 average, 20 RBI, 17 runs) … Will Dixon, senior, outfield (.373 average, 7 RBI, 20 runs, 15 stolen bases; SFA signee)
Notable newcomers: Caleb Ferrara, senior, designated hitter/first base … Heston Kelly, senior, outfield … Peighton Vargas, junior, catcher … Jeran Driver, junior, infield/pitcher … Jackson Dowling, junior, utility … Mason Trowbridge, sophomore, infield
Additional comments: “Our core is our pitching staff and we have all of it returning. As well as our young guns are another year older and are already performing better than last year. Once JD and Brett return to full form and are done with their rehabbing stints, our pitching staff will be incredible. Coach Montgomery is our pitching coach. Not only has he been blessed with some talented arms, he also does an incredible job with the whole staff.” — McMurry
Looks good: "Our experiences from last year and the confidence coming into this season because of our success. We also have a large portion of our core returning, and there's a lot of buzz around town to win it all." - McMurry
Needs work: "We lost our catcher, shortstop and centerfielder." - McMurry
Did you know: Last year's team was the first team in school history in any sport to advance to the state tournament
CENTER
Mascot: Roughriders
Coach: Chris Moore
2021 Record: 5-19
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Jasper, Palestine, Rusk, Hudson)
Key returning players: Gabriel Rebollar ... Chandler Jones ... Jake Morris ... Connor Henson
Newcomers to watch: Logan Horton ... T.J. Belin
Looks good: "Our offensive aggression will be what propels us this season." - Moore
Needs work: "We must work on understanding situational baseball." - Moore
GRAND SALINE INDIANS
Coach: Kinney LaPrade (5th year, 61-52; 99-70 overall)
Assistant coaches: Colten Peek and Corey Hass
District: 12-3A
2021 record: 11-19
Returning varsity players: Jase Melton, senior, infield/pitcher (.387 average, 23 RBI; 87 strikeouts, 2.00 ERA) … Carson Fisher, senior, infield … Sam Currey, senior, infield/pitcher … Preston Anderson, junior, outfield/pitcher … Brett Kindle, junior, infield/pitcher (.329 average, 15 RBI) … Bryce Holland, junior, catcher … Cooper Brown, junior, outfield … Jace Mercer, sophomore, infield/pitcher
Notable newcomers: Luke Metcalf, junior, pitcher/infield … Landon Mayne, freshman, infield … Luke Griffith, junior, infield/pitcher … Andrew Hawkins, junior, infield/pitcher … Carson Brown, freshman, infield/pitcher … Josh Roach, freshman, infield/pitcher
Looks good: "Experience. We didn't lose any starters from last year's squad." - LaPrade
Needs work: "Being able to produce some runs." - LaPrade
RAINS
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Brandon Kajihiro
2021 Record: 22-10
District: 12-3A (Edgewood, Prairiland, Grand Saline, Commerce, Chicum, Lone Oak)
Key returning players: Audie McAree ... Beau Schellinger ... Cameron Teague ... Logan Green ... Eric Bacon ... Grand Guidry
Newcomers to watch: Hayden Fuller ... Aiden Wilson ... Jack Patterson ... Zach Sheppard ... Nick Bowman ... Brayden Juarez
Looks good: "The returning starters and up and comers are looking very good in the offseason and at the beginning of the season." - Kajihiro
Needs work: "Continuity with the up and comers that will be playing this year." - Kajihiro
MINEOLA YELLOWJACKETS
Coach: Russell Bowker (4th year, 40-30-1; 121-98-5 overall)
Assistant coaches: Aaron Slider and Dakota Heinaman
District: 13-3A
2021 record: 20-14-1
Returning varsity players: Spencer Joyner, junior, shortstop/pitcher (.330 average, 29 RBI, 20 runs, 13 doubles; 10-4, 68.2 innings pitched, 2.24 ERA, 57 strikeouts) … Cason Davis, junior, infield/pitcher (.349 average, 23 RBI, 41 runs, 28 stolen bases; 3-4, 4.07 ERA) … Braydon Alley, sophomore, outfield … .329 average, 21 RBI, 13 runs, 10 stolen bases) … Coy Anderson, senior, catcher (.247 average, 29 runs, 11 RBI, 19 stolen bases) … Kaden Bell, junior, third base/pitcher … Conner Gibson, junior, first base/pitcher
Notable newcomers: Brady Shrum, junior, outfield/pitcher … Calem Redding, freshman, outfield/pitcher … Jacob Castleberry, junior, utility/pitcher
Looks good: "Returning five starters from an area finalist team." - Bowker
Needs work: "Depth." - Bowker
WINONA WILDCATS
Coach: Blaine Shackelford (4th year, 15-48)
Assistant coaches: Todd Shackelford and Scott Bammes
District: 13-3A
2021 record: 6-19
Returning varsity players: Jesse Jones, junior, third base/pitcher … Chris Zuniga, junior, shortstop/pitcher … Bryce Caldwell, junior, outfield … Ben Chesley, junior, outfield/pitcher … Logan Cook, senior, outfield … Omar Saenz, senior, outfield … Walker Soop, senior, infield … Austin Buckley, senior, outfield/first base
Notable newcomers: Kalab Remedies, sophomore, first base/pitcher .. Austin Robinson, freshman, catcher/pitcher
Looks good: "Pitching staff is deeper than prior seasons. Returning two arms that weren't able to throw last year due to injuries." - Shackelford
Needs work: "Speed and hitting. Lost the two-time national champion stolen base leader and multiple others that had over 20 stolen bags apiece. Also lost three bats over .300." - Shackelford
HARMONY
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Jake Atchley
2021 Record: 24-8
District: 13-3A (Mineola, Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Winona, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Quitman)
Key returning players: Cooper Wadding ... Tanner Tittle ... Tucker Tittle ... Boston Seahorn ... Braxton Baker ... Riley Patterson ... Will Young
Newcomers to watch: Spencer Wall
Looks good: "Experience. We return several starters from last year's team." - Atchley
Needs work: "We need work offensively." - Atchley
Did you know: Tucker Tittle was the Longview News-Journal All East Texas Newcomer of the Year last season ... All three Harmony baseball coaches graduated from Harmony ISD
HOOKS
Mascot: Hornets
Coach: Tony Hight
2021 Record: 15-10-1
District: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City, Redwater)
Key returning players: ty Thomerson (8-2, 1.70 ERA, 54 strikeouts) ... Kameron Choate (.487, 10 doubles, 2 triples, HR, 31 RBI) ... Logan Davis (.343, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 26 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Logan Baker
Looks good: "I feel good about the experience we have coming back. We return eight of our nine starters." - Hight
Needs work: "We need to work on our depth." - Hight
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Bernie Martinez
2021 Record: 20-13-2
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Ore City, Gladewater)
Key returning players: Ethan Adkisson ... John Luttrell (.360, 6 doubles,16 RBI, 26 runs) ... Elliott Foreman (.337, 11 doubles, 17 RBI, 16 runs; 4-3, 2.49 ERA, 83 strikeouts, 59 IP) ... Jacob Newland (.306, 5 doubles, 18 RBI, 18 runs) ... Logan Simmons (11 RBI, 12 runs) ... Hayden Thomas (13 RBI, 8 runs) ... Peyton Brewer (5 doubles, 14 RBI, 18 runs; 6-1, 2.55 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 24.2 IP) ... Austin Kerns (.351, 4 doubles, 13 RBI, 15 runs) ... Cohle Sherman
Newcomers to watch: Dylan Abernathy ... Hunter Gleason
Looks good: "This is my sixth season at New Diana, and one thing we can always do here is pitch. It's a big reason for our success, and I am pleased so far with where they are progressing. It will be our strength again." - Martinez
Needs work: "Be more consistent on the offensive side." - Martinez
Did you know: The Eagles finished 10-2 in district play last season
ORE CITY
Mascot: Rebels
Coach: Brandt Plasterer
2021 Record: 2-16
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Gladewater, Daingerfield, New Diana, Hughes Springs, Sabine)
Key returning players: Allen Nigreville ... Blake Coppedge ... Caleb Davidson ... Colby Plasterer ... Jordan Escamilla
Looks good: "Overall team speed looks good, and arm talent will be improved." - Plasterer
Needs work: "We must work hard to improve in all phases of the game." - Plasterer
Did you know: Nigreville returns for his senior season after missing all of the 2021 season with an injury
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Roughnecks
Coach: Skylar Stagner
2021 Record: 20-12-1
District: 15-3A (Gladewater, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Ore City, Sabine)
Key returning players: Gavyn Jones (.454, 32 RBI, 34 runs, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR; 5-3, 1.02 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 48 IP) ... Dylan Creager (.400, 12 RBI, 20 runs) ... Gavin Bzdil (.333, 16 RBI, 34 runs, 35 SB; 1 save, 18 strikeouts, 8.2 IP) ... Cayson Siegley (4-1, 2.21 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 31.2 IP) ... Tyler Puckett (6-2, 3.00 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 32.2 IP) ... Landon Anderson (2-1, 1.87 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 33.2 IP)
Newcomers to watch: Max Tramel ... Noah Carter ... Breyden White ... Alex Scott ... Cason Wells
Looks good: "Team energy and unity. We return all of our pitchers from a year ago. Baserunning." - Stagner
Needs work: "As a pitching staff, we need to eliminate wasted pitches and consistently be in the zone more. Our infield has to be more consistent in making the routine play. Be disciplined in the preparation to play." - Stagner
Did you know: Last season, former Roughnecks Heath Hood (Tyler, D3 JUCO) and Erik Owen (Keiser, NAIA) played in World Series and Elijah Trest (University of Arkansas) played in the NCAA Division I Super Regionals
SABINE
Mascot: Cardinals
Coach: Michael Mayfield
2021 Record: 23-8
District: 15-3A (New Diana, White Oak, Ore City, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Hughes Springs)
Key returning players: Jace Burns (.411, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 2 HR, 30 RBI, 37 runs) ... Alex Galyean (.449, 9 doubles, 3 HR, 26 RBI, 40 runs) ... Matt Huey (.322, 8 doubles, 35 RBI, 19 runs; 5-1, 2.15 ERA) ... Payton McBride (.383, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 27 RBI, 18 runs) ... Carter Patterson (.342, 7 doubles, 22 RBI, 31 runs) ... Caden Richardson (.346, 8 doubles, 21 RBI, 29 runs ... Kile Stripland (.338, 4 doubles, 17 RBI, 24 runs)
Looks good: "We have strong pitching coming back and we are hitting the ball had." - Mayfield
Needs work: "Finishing." - Mayfield
Did you know: Huey (Arkansas-Monticello baseball). Galyean (ASA College Miami baseball) and Burns (Lamar, football) will all compete at the college level next season
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Mustangs
Coach: Alec Bryant
2021 Record: 15-13
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine, New Diana, Ore City)
Key returning players: Zachry Moore ... Ryan Vaughan ... Chase Brown ... Pat Boyd ... Trapper Golden
Newcomers to watch: Tucker Strawn
Looks good: "We return two of our top three pitchers from last season. I believe we will fill up the zone and be able to build off that as the season progresses. We will be more athletic this season compared to last with some younger kids." - Bryant
Needs work: "Entire lineup. We have five returning starters, but where they fit is up in the air. Scrimmages, practice and preseason games will be big for us to figure out where everyone fits and who can hit live pitching. A lot of young guys will get opportunities early not only at the plate but on the mound." - Bryant
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Bears
Coach: Jacob Walker
2021 Record: 8-17
District: 15-3A (Sabine, White Oak, New Diana, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Ore City)
Key returning players: Tanner Gothard ... Zachary Polanco ... Ben Alvarez ... Austin Verner ... Hayden Torres ... Trent Jackson
Newcomers to watch: Kelton Cates ... Michael Lewis ... Caden Elrod
Looks good: "We will be able to throw strikes and make the routine plays when needed." - Walker
Needs work: "Our situational hitting needs to improve tremendously." - Walker
Did you know: Walker is starting his first season as a head coach
ARP
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Dakota Alexander
2021 Record: 7-13
District: 16-3A (Waskom, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, Tatum, West Rusk, Troup, Harleton)
Key returning players: Kadaylan Williams (.357, 9 RBI, 9 SB) ... Colton Cross (.280; .3.61 ERA, 83 strikeouts) ... Gunner Bryant
Looks good: "We are returning eight starters, so we have a ton of experience playing together. I am excited to see the guys turn the corner and start building a championship culture here in Arp." - Alexander
Needs work: "We look to improve on our ability to handle adversity and support each other, regardless of circumstances." - Alexander
TROUP TIGERS
Coach: Jordan Blackmon (3rd year, 24-13)
Assistant coaches: Jay Brashear and Drew Walley
District: 16-3A
2021 record: 17-11
Returning varsity players: Bradley Adams, senior, first base/third base/pitcher (Dallas Christian signee) … Bracey Cover, senior, infield/pitcher … Jace Lovelady, senior, first base/designated hitter/pitcher … Trevor Padia, senior, infield/outfield … Brayden Tomlinson, junior, outfield … Ty Lovelady, sophomore, shortstop … Colby Turner, sophomore, third base/pitcher
Additional comments: " We will have a lot of new faces playing this year after back to back years of graduating more than five seniors. Through the tournament season we will have to find the right mix heading into district. There is a good chance we have as many as five sophomores/freshmen starting." — Blackmon
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Sean Struwe
2021 Record: 25-10
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Troup, Arp, Harleton, Jefferson, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Blake Merritt ... David Hutson ... Jase Greenslate ... Jase Alaniz ... Kip Lewis ... Luke Dabney
Newcomers to watch: Judson Illingworth ... Lannon Collum ... Brody Parker ... Lawson Swank
Looks good: "We feel good about having a young an savvy, baseball-minded group of guys. Most of our returners will be going into the season wit hsome good experience from last year's season." - Struwe
Needs work: "Basic, situational type needs. We need to see as many different ifs and buts to work making adjustments on the fly and see how we react in difficult situations. We will have a few new guys playing some new positions and need to to work on everyone gelling together." - Struwe
Did you know: The EF baseball field has a new turf surface, a new LED lighting system, new stands, a new pressbox and all new fencing bordering the field
JEFFERSON
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Joe Koesel
2021 Record: 6-18
District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Tatum, Arp, Troup, Harleton, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Caden Whatley ... Luke McMullen (.347) ... Bryce Clark (2-2, 53 strikeouts; .333 average) ... Ryan Yeater (.20) ... Judsen Carter (.271, 10 RBI) ... Dylan Washington (.240) ... Caden Rutz (4.70 ERA, 20 strikeouts; .312 average) ... Parker Grubbs (5.01 ERA, .263 averae) ... Knox Tomlinson (.250) ... Lucas Polver ... Steve Washington
Newcomers to watch: Chris Bowman ... Erik Burns ... Brayden Clark ... Alex Aviles
Looks good: "Being a first-year baseball coach at Jefferson, the effort has been there to get the Dawgs back on track to compete and play winning baseball." - Koesel
Needs work: "We need to mesh as a team and learn each other's strengths and weaknesses." - Koesel
Did you know: Koesel is returning to the diamond after six years coaching his daughters in golf. He has a 468-155 record overall, and won a baseball state title at Gunter
HARLETON
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: D.J. Beck
2021 Record: 21-9
District: 16-3A (Arp, West Rusk, Elysian Fields, Troup, Waskom, Jefferson, Tatum)
Key returning players: Taber Childs (.536, 29 RBI, 22 SB; 9-2, 73 strikeouts, 1.11 ERA) ... Blake Weaver (.323, 19 RBI, 21 SB) ...Luke Wright (.320, 19 RBI, 16 SB) ... Braden Hopkins(.307, 26 RBI; 3-1, 3.76 ERA) ... Carson Brown (.298, 15 RBI) ... Dylan Armstrong (.279, 12 RBI) ... Hunter Shirts (.259, 10 RBI) ... Kaden Short (2-0, 4.12 ERA)
Newcomers to watch: Dylon Dunnigan
Looks good: "Team leadership and experience." - Beck
Needs work: "Having better approaches at the plate with better offensive production." - Beck
Did you know: Childs was the district offensive MVP last season
TATUM
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Dustin Russell
2021 Record: 13-13
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, Jefferson, Troup, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Reese Milam ... Aidan Anthony ... Mason Whiddon ... Landen Tovar ... Levi Lister ... Camron Redwine ... Landon Estrada ... Truitt Anthony
Newcomers to watch: Ashby Anthony ... Kohen Kiefer
Looks good: "I'm confident in our depth and experience on he mound. We have several returners with a lot of varsity experience." - Russell
Needs work: "Playing consistent defense and making the routine play." - Russell
Did you know: Tatum's Eagle Park was a rodeo arena before becoming a baseball field
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Raiders
Coach: Tyler Wilbanks
2021 Record: 15-15
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)
Key returning players: Bryant Mason ... Carson Bobbitt ... Carson Martin ... Will Jackson ... Jimmie Harper ... Jaxon Farqhuar ... Andon Mata ... Clayton Keith
Newcomers to watch: Ty Harper ... Xander Mason
Looks good: "Kids are hungry for success and really working hard. Returning our No. 1 and No. 2 pitcher." - Wilbanks
Needs work: "We can get better in all phases of the game. If you stop working, you will stop getting better. We are really emphasizing our defense this year." - Wilbanks
MALAKOFF TIGERS
Coach: Alec Humphreys (1st year)
Assistant coaches: Hagen Keele and Shelton Sayles
District: 18-3A
2021 record: 38-7 (Class 3A state champion)
Returning varsity players: Judson Driskell, senior, utility … Kaiden Holyfield, junior, outfield
Notable newcomers: Corey Phillips, junior, outfield/pitcher … Kannon Poteete, senior, catcher/infield
ELKHART
Mascot: Elks
Coach: Ryan Rasbeary
2021 Record: 13-15-1
District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Crockett, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Palestine Westwood, Teague)
Key returning players: Corban Whitfield ... Conner Walker ... Hunter Evans ... Luke Johnson ... Jhonathon Meyer ... Park Warren ... Brayden Chambless
Newcomers to watch: Preston Newman ... Gavin Shirey ... Blaine Griffin
Looks good: "Senior leadership with seven returning starters and a lot that have played on varsity for four years." - Rasbeary
Needs work: "Need to make sure that we are able to finish." - Rasbeary
DIBOLL
Mascot: Lumberjacks
Coach: V.J. Bunner
2021 Record: 22-8
District: 21-3A (Central Heights, Central, Corrigan-Camden, Hemphill, Huntington)
Key returning players: Coby Dejesus (1.78 ERA) ... Jalen Wilson ... Edgar Portillo ... Carson Morales (2.98 ERA) ... Izaac Dejesus (3.03 ERA) ... Zach Phipps ... Riley Sarmiento ... Rey Arellano ... Ty Roman (0.91 ERA)
Newcomers to watch: Angel Rios ... Antonio Palacio ... Rylan Bradfield
Looks good: "Pitching rotation with five quality arms." - Bunner
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Chad Halcumb
2021 Record: 17-8
District: 19-2A (Beckville, Hawkins, Big Sandy, Overton, Carlisle, Leverett's Chapel, Union Hill, New Summerfield)
Key returning players: Carter Smith (.393, 4 doubles, 17 RBI, 16 SB) ... Hunter Cannon (.300, 4 doubles, 22 RBI, 10 SB; 4-0, 1.17 ERA, 4 saves, 58 strikeouts) ... Tyler Barkley (.367, 11 RBI, 28 SB) ... Aubrey Woodard (.348, 2 triples, 11 RBI, 11 SB) ... Trevor Moore (.200, 17 RBI, 3 SB) ... Colton Cowan (.315, 15 RBI, 5 SB) ... Cooper Vestal (.250, 9 RBI, 10 SB)
Newcomers to watch: Cole Barkley ... Jax Daniels ... Rylan Roberts ... Jacob Griffin ... Kayden Day ... Judson George
Looks good: "We have a really good and tight group of upperclassmen that have played a lot of baseball for me and understand our system really well. I will count heavy on their leadership with our younger guys and leading us each week of the season. We have the potential to be really solid defensively." - Halcumb
Needs work: "We are going to really focus on situational hitting early and developing some more arms on the mound." - Halcumb
Did you know: The Lions have made it past the bi-district round of the playoffs in each of the last six seasons ... John Roberts, who led Linden-Kildare to a state tournament berth in 2019, has joined the staff as an assistant coach
BIG SANDY
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Brent Hutto
2021 Record: 10-14
District: 19-2A (New Summerfield, Carlisle, Overton, Leverett's Chapel, Union Hill, Beckville, Hawkins, Union Grove)
Key returning players: Jake Johnson ... Logan Ollive ... Whitson Cox ... Braydon Brown ... Hunter Reneau ... Alex Christianson
Newcomers to watch: Gabriel Bachert ... Malijah Francis ... Tyson Tapley ... Kayden Smith
Looks good: "Made the playoffs for only the third time in school history last season, and will be returning all but two starters with a good freshman class coming in." - Hutto
Needs work: "Must reduce strikeout and error numbers in order to take the next step." - Hutto
Did you know: The Wildcats finished 9-5 in district play last season
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Bearcats
Coach: Alex Davis
2021 Record: 18-8
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill, Leverett's Chapel)
Key returning players: Tyler Bryan ... Lance White ... Daxton Etheredge ... Cobly Davidson ... Ryan Harris ... Karter Jones ... Brady Davis ... Cason Dotson
Newcomers to watch: Adian Brantly ... Aiden Harris
Looks good: "Pitching will be our strong point. We have five guys that could throw any given game." - Davis
Needs work: "Defense needs to improve and cut down on some walks." - Davis
Did you know: Beckville is ranked No. 10 in one preseason poll and No. 9 in another poll
CARLISLE
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Ronnie Hendrix
2021 Record: 2-14
District: 19-2A (Overton, Beckville, New Summerfield, Leverett's chapel, Union Grove, Hawkins, Big Sandy, Union Hill
Key returning players: Cash Jones ... Clayton Hart ... Clayton Howard ... Levi Wooten ... Trent Sartain ... Garrett Hale ... Jonathan Nix ... Fernando Espinoza
Newcomers to watch: Cullen Thomas ... Sammie Rodriguez
Looks good: "We will have a group of guys that will continue to grow together. We have a rare chance to have the same core starters for four straight years. We will be young and continue to get better and better through the next few years." - Hendrix
Needs work: "We have to find some young new arms on the mound this year. Last year we had some seniors that carried the load for us." - Hendrix
CAYUGA WILDCATS
Coach: Tony Humphreys
Assistant coach: Kyle Wilkins
District: 20-2A
2021 record: 24-8, 14-0
Returning varsity players: Jadan Henry, senior, pitcher/third base (.400 average, 3 home runs, 9 doubles, 26 RBI) … Ayden Stovall, junior, center field/pitcher (.350 average, 31 RBI) … Braxton Killion, junior, shortstop/pitcher (.370 average, 2 home runs, 21 RBI) … Nic Woolverton, junior, catcher/third base (.364, 25 RBI) … Owen Cretsinger, junior, outfield/catcher/pitcher (.280 average)
Notable newcomers: Colt Mullican, freshman, second base/pitcher … Hunter Link, sophomore, third base/pitcher/first base … Landon Henry, sophomore, third base/pitcher/first base … Steven Wingfield, junior, outfield … Jacobe Brown, sophomore, outfield
Additional comments: “Frankston brings back almost every kid and should be the front runner in our district. We currently are on a 25-game home win streak. Our lone senior Jadan Henry has never lost a home game. He also has a 28-1 district record as a three-year starter and is playing for a chance at three straight district titles. Kerens has some good underclassmen and did not lose much. Martin’s Mill brings back the left-handed Alexander kid and LaPoynor did not lose much to graduation. We graduated nine seniors last year.” — Humphreys
FRANKSTON INDIANS
Coach: Wes King (3rd year, 28-12-1; 100-66-1 overall)
Assistant coaches: Miah Blackmon and Cahan Flets
District: 20-2A
2021 record: 22-7-1
Returning varsity players: Clayton Merritt, senior, utility (7 wins, 68 strikeouts, 2.79 ERA; Texas A&M Texarkana signee) … Bayne Bacon, senior, outfield/designated hitter (.244 average) …. Walker London, junior, infield/pitcher (.395 average; 6 win, 2.90 ERA) … Matt Metzig, junior, infield/pitcher (.413 average; 4 wins, 1.96 ERA) … Robert Walker, junior, first base (.294 average, 23 RBI) … Kody Loebig (.241 average) … Austin Carr, junior, outfield/catcher … Jared Cook, junior, catcher/designated hitter (.279 average) … Ryan Harper, sophomore, outfield (.306 average, 6 doubles, 21 RBI)
Notable newcomers: Walker McCann, sophomore, pitcher/first base … Tripp Hallmark, sophomore, second base/outfield … Conlan LeMay, sophomore, outfield
Additional comments: “We are returning 10 players that all started at some point last year and the core of juniors that have been starters since their freshman year should help us eliminate the fundamental mistakes.” — King
Looks good: "The fact we are still a young team that has a lot of experience playing together now." - King
Needs work: "Taking things seriously." - King
GRAPELAND SANDIES
Coach: Brock Lemire (1st year; 109-68 overall)
Assistant coaches: Matthew Gayle and Tyler Terry
District: 21-2A
2021 record: 9-7
Returning varsity players: Cole Goolsby, junior, catcher/pitcher … Peyton Prater, senior, pitcher/outfield … Jayce Elliott, junior, pitcher/infield … Jax Vickers, sophomore, infield/pitcher … Jason DeCluette, senior, infield/pitcher … Slade Harris, sophomore, pitcher/utility
Notable newcomers: Johnny Lamb, junior, pitcher/infield … Rickie Gilmore, freshman, pitcher/outfield
ALL SAINTS
Mascot: Trojans
Coach: Chris Burroughs
2021 Record: 3-22
District: TAPPS District 2, Division 3 (Grace, Pantego, Dallas Shelton, Dallas Covenant, T.K. Gorman)
Key returning players: Kaisen Berry ... Cole Stein
Newcomers to watch: Josh Henry ... Cameron Reid ... Hudson Layne
Looks good: "I'm excited about our pitching staff, both returning and new. We fill up the zone and are going to compete." - Burroughs
Needs work: "We have only four returning seniors, with the rest of the roster having not had a single at bat on the varsity level." - Burroughs
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
Mascot: Sentienls
Coach: Griff Mauldin
2021 Record: 9-8
District: (St. Mary's, Longview Chrsitian School, First Baptist Academy, Ovilla Christian, Garland Christian)
Key returning players: Luke Land ... Trey Stone ... Thomas Carroll ... Jake Mauldin ... Nathan Long ... Quaid Dorrough ... Ryan Horne
Newcomers to watch: Eli Roraback ... Ethan Moczygemba
Looks good: "We return eight starters from a playoff team. We have experience coming back from a team that scored a lot of runs last year." - Mauldin
Needs work: "We need to improve defensively and on the mound." - Mauldin
Did you know: Mauldin is stepping in as head coach for the first time since 2010. He spent four years as head coach at Spring Hill, where he led the team to a 31-5 record and a regional finals appearance. That team included current Pine Tree head coach Garrett Methvin
ET HOMESCHOOL
Mascot: Chargers
Coach: Shane Wilson
2021 Record: 15-5
District: (Tyler HEAT, CHESS, CHAAMP, EXCEL, King's Academy)
Key returning players: Josh Dragoo ... Dade Goforth ... Luke Goforth ... Ethan Gallant ... Spencer Fontenot ... Beau Thompson ... Conner Pendergast ... Evan Trimble
Newcomers to watch: Gracyn Trimble ... Grason Young ... Lance Hall ... Aaron Eckerdt ... Rafael Cardenas
Looks good: "We have a good core group of players that have a great attitude and are very coachable. We will be very solid on defense. Our lineup will put the ball in play. Hopefully we can generate some offense throughout our lineup." - Wilson
Needs work: "Pitching. We have several guys who will get opportunities this season. Hopefully, two or three will step up and fill that role." - Wilson
Did you know: ET Homeschool's home district games will be played at ETBU