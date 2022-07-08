Players from Bullard, Tyler Legacy, Troup, West Rusk and Whitehouse captured the superlatives on this year's All-East Texas Softball Team. Check out the full list — from the Players of the Year to honorable mentions — right here.
Player of the Year
Hadi Fults
School: Bullard
By the numbers: The junior hit .440 with 12 home runs and 66 RBIs with a .500 on-base percentage to help lead Bullard to the UIL Softball State Tournament for the second consecutive year. Fults was also 19-2 in the pitching circle with a 2.37 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched.
Offensive Player of the Year
Piper Morton
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: The junior hit .643 with 17 home runs, 11 doubles, four triples, 48 RBIs and 67 runs scored. She was 23 of 23 on stolen base attempts. She was walked 36 times, 22 of which were intentional, including 12 straight during the playoffs after hitting two home runs in the opening game of the bi-district series. She had a .748 on-base percentage and had a 1.437 slugging percentage and broke four school records.
Defensive Player of the Year
Grace Owens
School: Whitehouse
By the numbers: The junior catcher and middle infielder had a .948 fielding percentage at shortstop with 106 putouts, 22 assists and a double play, and she caught 95.2 innings. At the plate, Owens hit .371 with 10 doubles, six triples, two home runs and eight stolen bases. She is committed to Temple College.
Pitcher of the Year
Lindsay Davis
School: Troup
By the numbers: The senior was 21-5 with a 0.38 ERA with 329 strikeouts and 34 walks in 146.1 innings pitched. She held opponents to a batting average of .093. At the plate, she hit .378 with two home runs, eight doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs. She signed with McNeese State.
Newcomer of the Year
Sara Eckert
School: Tyler Legacy
By the numbers: The freshman was 8-1 with a 2.07 ERA with 97 strikeouts and 33 walks in 50.2 innings. She had 16 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Garland to help the Lady Raiders advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Coach of the Year
Justin Kniffen
School: Tyler Legacy
By the numbers: Kniffen led the Lady Raiders to a school-record 23 wins and a trip to the area round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and just the second time in program history. In the area round, the Lady Raiders held a 3-2 lead over Mansfield Lake Ridge in the third inning before ultimately falling 6-3. Lake Ridge went on to play in the Class 6A state championship game.
First Team
ANISTYN FOSTER
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Bullard
- By the numbers: 18-2, 8 saves, 1.03 ERA, 230 strikeouts
LILLY WADDELL
- Class: Junior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: 30-3, 0.90 ERA, 353 strikeouts, 41 walks in 161.2 innings. Opponent batting average of .130. Threw a perfect game with 21 strikeouts and had six no-hitters. Hit .438 with 2 home runs, 9 doubles, 37 RBIs.
PRESLEY JOHNSTON
- Class: Senior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 12-7, 2.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, opponent batting average of .179, 139 strikeouts, 38 walks in 93.1 innings. Hit .391, 4 home runs, 4 triples, 3 doubles, 35 RBIs, 26 runs, 1.046 OPS.
HALEIGH HUGHES
- Class: Senior
- Position: Catcher
- Team: Elkhart
- By the numbers: .605 average, 10 home runs, 58 hits, 60 RBIs. Signed with Lamar State-Port Arthur.
KYLEI GRIFFIN
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: .632 average, 8 home runs, 15 doubles, 32 RBIs, 24 runs, 1.969 OPS, 22 of 22 on stolen bases, 2 strikeouts in 77 plate appearances. Signed with Louisiana-Lafayette.
CALLIE BAILEY
- Class: Junior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Bullard
- By the numbers: .431 average, 57 RBIs, 53 runs, 27 stolen bases; 1 error in 76 chances, 53 putouts, 22 assists.
ADDISON HOOKER
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Bullard
- By the numbers: .382 average, 5 home runs, 51 RBIs, 54 runs, 28 stolen bases.
LYNSIE WALDING
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Elkhart
- By the numbers: .600 average, 11 home runs, 60 hits, 63 RBIs, 20 stolen bases. Signed with Tyler Junior College.
FAITH LONG
- Class: Senior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Rusk
- By the numbers: .495 average, 1.022 slugging, 9 home runs, 7 doubles, 7 triples, 36 RBIs, 36 runs, 21 walks, 4 hit by pitches, 16 stolen bases, 7 outfield assists.
KAYLEE PAUL
- Class: Senior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Bullard
- By the numbers: .608 average, 73 runs scored, 44 stolen bases. Signed with Stephen F. Austin.
BERLYN GROSSMAN
- Class: Senior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Bullard
- By the numbers: .459 average, 74 runs, 48 stolen bases. Signed with UT Tyler.
AVERY TAYLOR
- Class: Senior
- Position: Utility
- Team: Whitehouse
- By the numbers: .402 average, 7 doubles, 7 triples, 2 home runs, 10 walks, 15 stolen bases. Played center field, middle infield and first base. Signed with UT Dallas.
Second Team
JAYCEE BULLARD
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Canton
- By the numbers: 18-4, 150 strikeouts, 2.64 ERA in 132.1 innings
TRINITY HAWKINS
- Class: Junior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Hawkins
- By the numbers: 17-5, 2.53 ERA, 161 strikeouts in 107.2 innings. Hit .525, 8 home runs, 6 doubles, 6 triples, 30 RBIs, 42 runs, 22 walks, 17 stolen bases.
CAMBREE OAKES
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Rains
- By the numbers: 16-7, 181 strikeouts, 2.21 ERA in 130 innings. Hit .594, 35 RBIs, .1.648 OPS.
HALLE DUPLICHAIN
- Class: Junior
- Position: Catcher
- Team: Alto
- By the numbers: .554 average, 32 RBIs, 9 home runs.
MADDIE FLANERY
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: .373 average, 1 triple, 41 stolen bases, 16 RBIs, 19 walks. Signed with LeTourneau
TAYLOR GILLISPIE
- Class: Freshman
- Position: Infield
- Team: Troup
- By the numbers: .463 average, 6 home runs, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 19 stolen bases.
JOCY SUAREZ
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Union Grove
- By the numbers: .506 average, 8 home runs, 7 doubles, 36 RBIs, 41 runs, 8 stolen bases, .924 slugging. Signed with Kilgore College.
LAUREN SIMMONS
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Mineola
- By the numbers: .586 average, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs, 15 runs.
GRACIE CATES
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Edgewood
- By the numbers: .452 average, 7 home runs, 18 RBIs, 40 runs, 1 error.
KARA PRIDE
- Class: Freshman
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Canton
- By the numbers: .535 average, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 31 RBIs, 32 runs, 23 stolen bases.
KENLEIGH AGUIRRE
- Class: Senior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Mineola
- By the numbers: .597 average, .839 slugging, 1 home run, 8 doubles, 2 triples 28 runs, 25 stolen bases.
DARBY WOODRUM
- Class: Senior
- Position: Utility
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: .382 average, .929 OPS; 1.40 ERA.
Third Team
GRACE ANN MCDONALD
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Whitehouse
- By the numbers: 106 strikeouts, 15 walks in 123 innings. Hit .298, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 20 walks, 4 stolen bases. .986 fielding percentage, 33 putouts, 37 assists, 2 double plays, 1 error.
CALLIE SPARKS
- Class: Senior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Sabine
- By the numbers: 60 strikeouts in 72 innings. Hit .417, 17 RBIs, 2 home runs. Signed with UT Dallas.
HANNAH AARON
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Grand Saline
- By the numbers: 3.35 ERA, 160 strikeouts, 46 walks
KENNEDY CHASTANT
- Class: Junior
- Position: Catcher
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: .526 average, 12 doubles, 1 home run, 10 walks, 23 RBIs. Caught 8 of 14 attempted base stealers, 6 pickoffs.
LYNLI DACUS
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Hawkins
- By the numbers: .437 average, 4 triples, 20 RBIs, 36 runs, 19 stolen bases.
KATE LINDSAY
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Infield
- Team: Martin's Mill
- By the numbers: .417 average, 2 home runs, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 8 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 3 strikeouts.
MACIE MATCHIS
- Class: Freshman
- Position: Infield
- Team: Grace Community
- By the numbers: .627 average, 37 hits, 37 runs, 1 home runs, 13 walks, 3 strikeouts, 12 stolen bases; 5-0, 89 strikeouts.
SOPHIA ARNO
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Brook Hill
- By the numbers: .561 average. Signed with D'Youville University.
TY'ESHA MOSLEY
- Class: Senior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Henderson
- By the numbers: .595 average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 12 runs, 5 RBIs.
KYLIE PATE
- Class: Junior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Bullard
- By the numbers: .364 average, 6 home runs, 44 RBIs, 35 runs.
LILIANA MILLER
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: .452 average, 1.081 OPS, 11 RBIs, 10 runs, .917 fielding.
MADDY BOLIN
- Class: Senior
- Position: Utility
- Team: Grand Saline
- By the numbers: .507 average, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs, 13 stolen bases.
Honorable mention
Alto: Kylee Powers
Arp: Abby Carpenter, Kyia Horton, Addison Carpenter
Brook Hill: Maeci Wilson, Karmen Miller
Bullard: Teagan Graul, Kenzie King
Canton: Payton Bray
Edgewood: Emily Urguidi, Gracie Rabal, Emma Robertson, Amelia Phillips
Gladewater: Avery Glarborg
Grace Community: Isabel Buchanan, Mia Turner, Grace Sutton, Addison Sceroler, Mary Grace Murphy
Hawkins: Makenna Warren, Taetum Smith, Jordyn Warren, Ryli Williams
Henderson: Addison Davis, Chloe Ellis, Kloee Carroll, Jaci Taylor
Jacksonville: Claire Gill
Lindale: Elizabeth Watkins, Kayli Vickery
Mineola: Jaycee Smith
Sabine: Kyrissa Camacho
Troup: Maddy Griffin, Bailey Blanton, Karsyn Williamson
Union Grove: Alison Yohn, Laney Ledbetter, Gracie Winn, Sydney Chamberlain, Katelyn Vaughn, Jolea Robertson
West Rusk: Amber Cothran, Macie Blizzard, Carlie Buckner, Natalie Christy
Whitehouse: Larkin Jones, Sierra Channel, Laney Crawford, Elli Green, Cami Laney, Aubry O'Bryant, Kate Jones
Winnsboro: Rylee Stephens, Devin Grimes, Taylor Newton