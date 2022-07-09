Players from Rusk, Whitehouse, Bullard, Canton and Athens captured the superlatives on this year's All-East Texas Baseball Team. Check out the full list — from the Players of the Year to honorable mentions — right here.
Player of the Year
JD Thompson
School: Rusk
By the numbers: The senior was 6-0 with a 0.27 ERA, 93 strikeouts, 10 walks, 2 earned runs and a 0.53 WHIP in 50.1 innings. Thompson hit .400 with 34 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs and 14 runs. He had a .958 fielding percentage with 60 putouts and eight assists. As a junior, the Vanderbilt signee went 13-1 with one save, a 0.35 ERA and 19 walks. He also struck out a state-high 194 batters in helping the Eagles reach the state baseball time for the first time. Thompson was selected as the All-East Texas Baseball Pitcher of the Year and was a MaxPreps All-American. At the plate, Thompson hit .355 with 33 hits, two home runs, 10 doubles, five triples and 24 runs. Thompson was the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, when he was 8-3 with a 0.53 ERA with 98 strikeouts and just nine walks in 66 innings.
Offensive Player of the Year
Ace Reese
School: Canton
By the numbers: The junior hit .542 with 43 hits, 19 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 43 runs, 43 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 35 walks and 6 strikeouts in 120 plate appearances. He hit .624 in the postseason with six extra-base hits. Reese is committed to the University of Houston.
Defensive Player of the Year
Grant Yudizky
School: Athens
By the numbers: The senior catcher had a.990 fielding percentage, and .545 caught stealing percentage and one error. He was the unanimous District 14-4A Defensive Player of the Year. He is signed to play at Austin College.
Pitcher of the Year
David Wilson
School: Bullard
By the numbers: The sophomore was 12-1 with a 1.76 ERA, 93 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 83.1 innings.
Newcomer of the Year
JJ Idrogo
School: Whitehouse
By the numbers: The freshman hit .419 with 39 hits, 37 runs and 24 stolen bases.
Coach of the Year
Jerry Courtney
School: Brook Hill
By the numbers: Courtney led Brook Hill to a 27-4 record and a trip to the TAPPS Division II Baseball Championship game.
First Team
GRAYSON MURRY
- Class: Senior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Brook Hill
- By the numbers: 7 wins, 88 strikeouts, 1.02 ERA; .400 average, 5 home runs, 27 RBIs. Signed with Tyler Junior College.
MASON CIRKEL
- Class: Senior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Rusk
- By the numbers: 10-3, 0.54 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 18 walks, 0.91 WHIP, 64.1 innings; .342 average, 25 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 10 RBIs, 11 runs. Signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana.
LUCAS GRUNDY
- Class: Junior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 5-3, 1.44 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 30 walks, 1.20 WHIP, 60.1 innings.
FINN KAIYALA
- Class: Senior
- Position: Catcher
- Team: Brook Hill
- By the numbers: .402 average, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 29 RBIs. Signed with Tyler Junior College.
COLTAN EIKNER
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Whitehouse
- By the numbers: .418 average, 33 hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 27 RBIs; 1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1 save. Signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana.
WILL JACKSON
- Class: Junior
- Position: Infield
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: .441 average, 49 hits, 26 doubles, 5 triples, 6 home runs, 28 RBIs, 42 runs, .802 slugging; 4-1, 0.70 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 30 innings.
SAM PETERSON
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: .417 average, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 12 RBIs, 17 runs, 13 stolen bases; 3.22 ERA, 65 strikeouts, 39.2 innings. Signed with Texas State.
ROBERT WALKER
- Class: Junior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Frankston
- By the numbers: .417 average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 40 hits, 28 runs, 40 RBIs, 19 walks; .984 fielding.
JACKSON DUPLICHAIN
- Class: Junior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Alto
- By the numbers: .525 average, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 28 stolen bases, 50 runs, 30 RBIs, 13 hit by pitches, 7 walks, 4 strikeouts.
WILL DIXON
- Class: Senior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Rusk
- By the numbers: .344 average, 32 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triples, 15 RBIs, 20 runs, 16 stolen bases. Signed with Stephen F. Austin.
JACKSON EPPERSON
- Class: Junior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: .406 average, 1.039 OPS, 21 RBIs, 20 runs; Threw 4 runners out at home plate.
COEN DEVILLIER
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Utility
- Team: Jacksonville
- By the numbers: .406 average, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 10 RBIs, 6 walks
Second Team
GEORGE RIPPY
- Class: Senior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 6-2, 2.36 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 26 walks, 1.29 WHIP, 50.1 innings.
CLAYTON MERRITT
- Class: Senior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Frankston
- By the numbers: 10-1, 2.63 ERA, 82 strikeouts, 42 walks, 59.2 innings. Signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana.
CADE CHESLEY
- Class: Junior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Brook Hill
- By the numbers: 8 wins, 63 strikeouts, 0.75 ERA; .403 average, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 31 RBIs.
LANE EPPERSON
- Class: Senior
- Position: Catcher
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: .341 average, .971 OPS, 21 RBIs, 17 runs; Threw out 13 of 19 attempted base stealers.
ALEJANDRO GOMEZ
- Class: Junior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Alto
- By the numbers: .440 average, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 46 RBIs, 29 runs; 6-2, 3.08 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 47.2 innings.
JADAN HENRY
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Cayuga
- By the numbers: .493 average, 9 doubles, 22 RBIs, 5 strikeouts in 96 plate appearances; 5-2, 55 strikeouts, 2.15 ERA. Signed with Bethany College.
BRADLEY ADAMS
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Troup
- By the numbers: ..397 average, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 15 RBIs, 20 runs. Signed with Dallas Christian
SEAN GENTRY
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: .389 average, 28 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBIs, 21 runs, 23 walks, 17 stolen bases.
PRESTON NEWBERRY
- Class: Senior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: .258 average, 23 hits, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 6 RBIs, 22 runs, 24 walks; 2 errors in 64 chances, 55 putouts, 7 assists, 2 double plays, .969 fielding.
JERMOD MCCOY
- Class: Junior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Whitehouse
- By the numbers: .333 average, 31 hits, 20 stolen bases, 21 runs; 0 errors in 41 chances.
ERIC BACON
- Class: Junior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Rains
- By the numbers: .410 average, 33 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBIs, 33 runs, 17 walks, 22 stolen bases; 6-2, 1.58 ERA, 95 strikeouts, 66.1 innings.
LUKE METCALF
- Class: Junior
- Position: Utility
- Team: Grand Saline
- By the numbers: .373 average, 16 RBIs, 22 runs, 4 doubles, 3 triples; 7-5, 4.02 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 60 innings.
Third Team
LUKE CAUSSEY
- Class: Junior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Whitehouse
- By the numbers: 6-2, 2.24 ERA, 43 strikeouts, 43.2 innings; .321 average, 26 hits, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 23 RBIs.
JASE MELTON
- Class: Senior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Grand Saline
- By the numbers: 5-1, 1.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 66 strikeouts, 45.2 innings; .377 average, 8 RBIs, 10 runs. Missed games with hamstring strain. Signed to Eastfield College.
LOGAN ROGERS
- Class: Senior
- Position: Pitcher
- Team: Alto
- By the numbers: 10-2, 2.43 ERA, 96 strikeouts, 69 innings; .485 average, 10 doubles, 5 triples, 13 stolen bases, 33 RBIs, 50 runs.
CARTER SMITH
- Class: Senior
- Position: Catcher
- Team: Union Grove
- By the numbers: .521 average, 25 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBIs, 20 runs, 22 walks, 7 stolen bases.
JAXYN ROGERS
- Class: Junior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: .382 average, .945 OPS, 22 RBIs, 19 runs.
CHASE RANDALL
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Infield
- Team: Bullard
- By the numbers: .347 average, 26 hits, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 16 walks.
NOAH BOONE
- Class: Senior
- Position: Infield
- Team: Edgewood
- By the numbers: .354 average, 34 hits, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 25 RBIs, 28 runs; 5-3, 2.36 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 30 walks, 47.1 innings.
JIMMIE HARPER
- Class: Junior
- Position: Infield
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: .361 average, 35 hits, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 33 RBIs, 25 runs, 18 walks; 7-3, 1.62 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 64.1 innings.
HAYDEN WILCOXSON
- Class: Junior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Edgewood
- By the numbers: .432 average, 18 doubles, 6 triples, 41 hits, 34 RBIs, 37 runs.
BRACEY COVER
- Class: Senior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Troup
- By the numbers: .354 average, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBIs, 27 runs.
COLTON WHITEHEAD
- Class: Senior
- Position: Outfield
- Team: Canton
- By the numbers: .398 average, 39 hits, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 20 runs, 30 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, 16 walks.
PEYTON BLACKMON
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Utility
- Team: Whitehouse
- By the numbers: .316 average, 1 home run, 17 RBIs; 2-1, 2 saves, 3.75 ERA.
Honorable mention
Alto: Isaack Weatherford, Jackson Howell
Athens: Trevor Deupree
Brownsboro: Ryan Padgett, Cooper Schock, Brice Hudler, Aiden Green, Payton Stephenson
Bullard: Reed Overbeek, John Lloyd
Canton: Reed Vannorsdel
Cayuga: Braxton Killion, Ayden Stovall, Nic Wolverton, Colt Mullican, Landan Henry, Owen Cretsinger,
Chapel Hill: Ethan Mendez, Malcom Passama, Austin Vega, Will Parker, Connor Griffin
Edgewood: Lukas Grace, Carter Seay
Frankston: Matt Metzig, Walker London, Conlan LeMay, Ryan Harper, Austin Carr
Grand Saline: Brett Kindle, Carson Fisher, Jace Mercer, Preston Anderson
Jacksonville: Hayden Thompson, Ryan Walker
Mineola: Spencer Joyner, Cason Davis, Braydon Alley
Rains: Logan Green, Nick Bowman, Grant Guidry, Audie McAree
Rusk: Peighton Vargas, Wade Williams
Troup: Colby Turner
Tyler: Eli Sanchez
Tyler Legacy: Dakota McCaskill, Tyler Priest, Luke Davis
Union Grove: Carter Smith, Tyler Barkley, Hunter Cannon, Cooper Vestal, Colton Cowan
West Rusk: Bryant Mason, Xander Mason, Jaxon Farquhar, Cole Jackson, Clayton Keith
Whitehouse: Michael Dudolski, Keegan McCord, Braden Bean, Collin McLemore