Players from Rusk, Whitehouse, Bullard, Canton and Athens captured the superlatives on this year's All-East Texas Baseball Team. Check out the full list — from the Players of the Year to honorable mentions — right here.

Player of the Year

JD Thompson

JD Thompson

Rusk's JD Thompson.

School: Rusk

By the numbers: The senior was 6-0 with a 0.27 ERA, 93 strikeouts, 10 walks, 2 earned runs and a 0.53 WHIP in 50.1 innings. Thompson hit .400 with 34 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs and 14 runs. He had a .958 fielding percentage with 60 putouts and eight assists. As a junior, the Vanderbilt signee went 13-1 with one save, a 0.35 ERA and 19 walks. He also struck out a state-high 194 batters in helping the Eagles reach the state baseball time for the first time. Thompson was selected as the All-East Texas Baseball Pitcher of the Year and was a MaxPreps All-American. At the plate, Thompson hit .355 with 33 hits, two home runs, 10 doubles, five triples and 24 runs. Thompson was the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, when he was 8-3 with a 0.53 ERA with 98 strikeouts and just nine walks in 66 innings.

Offensive Player of the Year

Ace Reese

AceReese2.jpg
Buy Now

Canton's Ace Reese.

School: Canton

By the numbers: The junior hit .542 with 43 hits, 19 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 43 runs, 43 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 35 walks and 6 strikeouts in 120 plate appearances. He hit .624 in the postseason with six extra-base hits. Reese is committed to the University of Houston.

Defensive Player of the Year

Grant Yudizky

FCA.ALL.STAR.2022.NEWSPAPER.62.jpg
Buy Now

Athens’ Grant Yudizky

School: Athens

By the numbers: The senior catcher had a.990 fielding percentage, and .545 caught stealing percentage and one error. He was the unanimous District 14-4A Defensive Player of the Year. He is signed to play at Austin College.

Pitcher of the Year

David Wilson 

BullardSpringhill3.JPG
Buy Now

Bullard’s David Wilson fires a pitch to the plate against Spring Hill on Tuesday in Bullard.

School: Bullard

By the numbers: The sophomore was 12-1 with a 1.76 ERA, 93 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 83.1 innings.

Newcomer of the Year

JJ Idrogo

Idrogo

Whitehouse's J.J. Idrogo was voted Freshman of the Year in District 16-5A baseball.

School: Whitehouse

By the numbers: The freshman hit .419 with 39 hits, 37 runs and 24 stolen bases.

Coach of the Year

Jerry Courtney

Jerry Courtney
Buy Now

Jerry Courtney is the new head baseball coach at Brook Hill. (Photo courtesy of Brook Hill)

School: Brook Hill

By the numbers: Courtney led Brook Hill to a 27-4 record and a trip to the TAPPS Division II Baseball Championship game.

First Team

GRAYSON MURRY

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Team: Brook Hill
  • By the numbers: 7 wins, 88 strikeouts, 1.02 ERA; .400 average, 5 home runs, 27 RBIs. Signed with Tyler Junior College.

MASON CIRKEL

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Team: Rusk
  • By the numbers: 10-3, 0.54 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 18 walks, 0.91 WHIP, 64.1 innings; .342 average, 25 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 10 RBIs, 11 runs. Signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana.

LUCAS GRUNDY

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: 5-3, 1.44 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 30 walks, 1.20 WHIP, 60.1 innings.

FINN KAIYALA

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Catcher
  • Team: Brook Hill
  • By the numbers: .402 average, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 29 RBIs. Signed with Tyler Junior College.

COLTAN EIKNER

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Whitehouse
  • By the numbers: .418 average, 33 hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 27 RBIs; 1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1 save. Signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana.

WILL JACKSON

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: West Rusk
  • By the numbers: .441 average, 49 hits, 26 doubles, 5 triples, 6 home runs, 28 RBIs, 42 runs, .802 slugging; 4-1, 0.70 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 30 innings.

SAM PETERSON

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: .417 average, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 12 RBIs, 17 runs, 13 stolen bases; 3.22 ERA, 65 strikeouts, 39.2 innings. Signed with Texas State.

ROBERT WALKER

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Frankston
  • By the numbers: .417 average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 40 hits, 28 runs, 40 RBIs, 19 walks; .984 fielding.

JACKSON DUPLICHAIN

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Outfield
  • Team: Alto
  • By the numbers: .525 average, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 28 stolen bases, 50 runs, 30 RBIs, 13 hit by pitches, 7 walks, 4 strikeouts.

WILL DIXON

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Outfield
  • Team: Rusk
  • By the numbers: .344 average, 32 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triples, 15 RBIs, 20 runs, 16 stolen bases. Signed with Stephen F. Austin.

JACKSON EPPERSON

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Outfield
  • Team: Brownsboro
  • By the numbers: .406 average, 1.039 OPS, 21 RBIs, 20 runs; Threw 4 runners out at home plate.

COEN DEVILLIER

  • Class: Sophomore
  • Position: Utility
  • Team: Jacksonville
  • By the numbers: .406 average, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 10 RBIs, 6 walks

Second Team

GEORGE RIPPY

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: 6-2, 2.36 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 26 walks, 1.29 WHIP, 50.1 innings.

CLAYTON MERRITT

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Team: Frankston
  • By the numbers: 10-1, 2.63 ERA, 82 strikeouts, 42 walks, 59.2 innings. Signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana.

CADE CHESLEY

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Team: Brook Hill
  • By the numbers: 8 wins, 63 strikeouts, 0.75 ERA; .403 average, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 31 RBIs.

LANE EPPERSON

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Catcher
  • Team: Brownsboro
  • By the numbers: .341 average, .971 OPS, 21 RBIs, 17 runs; Threw out 13 of 19 attempted base stealers.

ALEJANDRO GOMEZ

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Alto
  • By the numbers: .440 average, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 46 RBIs, 29 runs; 6-2, 3.08 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 47.2 innings.

JADAN HENRY

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Cayuga
  • By the numbers: .493 average, 9 doubles, 22 RBIs, 5 strikeouts in 96 plate appearances; 5-2, 55 strikeouts, 2.15 ERA. Signed with Bethany College.

BRADLEY ADAMS

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Troup
  • By the numbers: ..397 average, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 15 RBIs, 20 runs. Signed with Dallas Christian

SEAN GENTRY

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: .389 average, 28 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBIs, 21 runs, 23 walks, 17 stolen bases.

PRESTON NEWBERRY

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Outfield
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: .258 average, 23 hits, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 6 RBIs, 22 runs, 24 walks; 2 errors in 64 chances, 55 putouts, 7 assists, 2 double plays, .969 fielding.

JERMOD MCCOY

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Outfield
  • Team: Whitehouse
  • By the numbers: .333 average, 31 hits, 20 stolen bases, 21 runs; 0 errors in 41 chances.

ERIC BACON

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Outfield
  • Team: Rains
  • By the numbers: .410 average, 33 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBIs, 33 runs, 17 walks, 22 stolen bases; 6-2, 1.58 ERA, 95 strikeouts, 66.1 innings.

LUKE METCALF

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Utility
  • Team: Grand Saline
  • By the numbers: .373 average, 16 RBIs, 22 runs, 4 doubles, 3 triples; 7-5, 4.02 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 60 innings.

Third Team

LUKE CAUSSEY

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Team: Whitehouse
  • By the numbers: 6-2, 2.24 ERA, 43 strikeouts, 43.2 innings; .321 average, 26 hits, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 23 RBIs.

JASE MELTON

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Team: Grand Saline
  • By the numbers: 5-1, 1.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 66 strikeouts, 45.2 innings; .377 average, 8 RBIs, 10 runs. Missed games with hamstring strain. Signed to Eastfield College.

LOGAN ROGERS

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Team: Alto
  • By the numbers: 10-2, 2.43 ERA, 96 strikeouts, 69 innings; .485 average, 10 doubles, 5 triples, 13 stolen bases, 33 RBIs, 50 runs.

CARTER SMITH

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Catcher
  • Team: Union Grove
  • By the numbers: .521 average, 25 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 15 RBIs, 20 runs, 22 walks, 7 stolen bases.

JAXYN ROGERS

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Brownsboro
  • By the numbers: .382 average, .945 OPS, 22 RBIs, 19 runs.

CHASE RANDALL

  • Class: Sophomore
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Bullard
  • By the numbers: .347 average, 26 hits, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 16 walks.

NOAH BOONE

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: Edgewood
  • By the numbers: .354 average, 34 hits, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 25 RBIs, 28 runs; 5-3, 2.36 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 30 walks, 47.1 innings.

JIMMIE HARPER

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Infield
  • Team: West Rusk
  • By the numbers: .361 average, 35 hits, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 33 RBIs, 25 runs, 18 walks; 7-3, 1.62 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 64.1 innings.

HAYDEN WILCOXSON

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Outfield
  • Team: Edgewood
  • By the numbers: .432 average, 18 doubles, 6 triples, 41 hits, 34 RBIs, 37 runs.

BRACEY COVER

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Outfield
  • Team: Troup
  • By the numbers: .354 average, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBIs, 27 runs.

COLTON WHITEHEAD

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Outfield
  • Team: Canton
  • By the numbers: .398 average, 39 hits, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 20 runs, 30 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, 16 walks.

PEYTON BLACKMON

  • Class: Sophomore
  • Position: Utility
  • Team: Whitehouse
  • By the numbers: .316 average, 1 home run, 17 RBIs; 2-1, 2 saves, 3.75 ERA.

Honorable mention

Alto: Isaack Weatherford, Jackson Howell

Athens: Trevor Deupree

Brownsboro: Ryan Padgett, Cooper Schock, Brice Hudler, Aiden Green, Payton Stephenson

Bullard: Reed Overbeek, John Lloyd

Canton: Reed Vannorsdel

Cayuga: Braxton Killion, Ayden Stovall, Nic Wolverton, Colt Mullican, Landan Henry, Owen Cretsinger, 

Chapel Hill: Ethan Mendez, Malcom Passama, Austin Vega, Will Parker, Connor Griffin

Edgewood: Lukas Grace, Carter Seay

Frankston: Matt Metzig, Walker London, Conlan LeMay, Ryan Harper, Austin Carr

Grand Saline: Brett Kindle, Carson Fisher, Jace Mercer, Preston Anderson

Jacksonville: Hayden Thompson, Ryan Walker

Mineola: Spencer Joyner, Cason Davis, Braydon Alley

Rains: Logan Green, Nick Bowman, Grant Guidry, Audie McAree

Rusk: Peighton Vargas, Wade Williams

Troup: Colby Turner

Tyler: Eli Sanchez

Tyler Legacy: Dakota McCaskill, Tyler Priest, Luke Davis

Union Grove: Carter Smith, Tyler Barkley, Hunter Cannon, Cooper Vestal, Colton Cowan

West Rusk: Bryant Mason, Xander Mason, Jaxon Farquhar, Cole Jackson, Clayton Keith

Whitehouse: Michael Dudolski, Keegan McCord, Braden Bean, Collin McLemore

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports