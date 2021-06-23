2021 Texas 7on7 Championships
Veterans Park and Athletic Complex
3101 Harvey Road, College Station
Division III Pools
(1A through 3A-D2 — public)
A — 1, Childress; 2, Daingerfield; 3, Flatonia; 4, Palmer.
B — 1, Eastland; 2, Hearne; 3, Miles; 4, Poth.
C — 1, Alpine; 2, Lexington; 3, Tolar; 4, Waskom.
D — 1, Archer; 2, Crane; 3, Rosebud-Lott; 4, Tidehaven.
E — 1, Falls City; 2, Garrison; 3, Hawley; 4, Rogers.
F — 1, Chilton; 2, Corrigan-Camden; 3, East Bernard; 4, Stratford.
G — 1, Collinsville; 2, Dublin; 3, Franklin; 4, Wink.
H — 1, Albany; 2, Eldorado; 3, Gunter; 4, Corsicana Mildred.
Thursday's Game Schedule for Division III
1 p.m. — 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4
2:30 p.m. — 2 vs. 4, 1 vs. 3
4 p.m. — 4 vs. 1, 3 vs. 2
Division III Championship Bracket — All Division III will play in a single-elimination champinship bracket beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.
---
Division II Pools
(4A & 3A-D1 public and all other private schools not in Division I)
A — 1, China Spring; 2, Dumas; 3, Hitchcock; 4, Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
B — 1, Carthage; 2, El Campo; 3, Melissa; 4, Whitney.
C — 1, Celina; 2, Lorena; 3, Needville; 4, Pleasanton.
D — 1, Breckenridge; 2, Jourdanton; 3, Kaufman; 4, Lake Belton.
E — 1, Austin LBJ; 2, Chapel Hill; 3, Cuero; 4, Tuscola Jim Ned.
F — 1, Argyle; 2, Brownwood; 3, Hamshire-Fannett; 4, The Woodlands Christian.
G — 1, Little River Academy; 2, Midlothian Heritage; 3, Paris; 4, Somerset.
H — 1, Graham; 2, LaFeria; 3, Silsbee; 4, Wimberley.
Thursday's Game Schedule for Division II
1:45 p.m. — 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4
3:15 p.m. — 2 vs. 4, 1 vs. 3
4:45 p.m. — 4 vs. 1, 3 vs. 2
Division II Championship Bracket — All Division II teams will play in a single-elimination champinship bracket beginning at 8:45 a.m. Friday.
---
Division I Pools
(5A or 6A public, SPC or TAPPS Division I private)
A — 1, Corpus Christi Carroll; 2, Haslet Eaton; 3, Katy Tompkins; 4, Nacogdoches.
B — 1, Colleyville Heritage; 2, Edinburg North; 3, Hutto; 4, The Woodlands.
C — 1, El Paso Eastwood; 2, Frisco Wakeland; 3, Georgetown; 4, Spring.
D — 1, Azle; 2, Beaumont West Brook; 3, Humble Atascoita; 4, Lewisville Hebron.
E — 1, College Station; 2, Conroe Grand Oaks; 3, Midlothian; 4, Wolfforth Frenship.
F — 1, Alvin Shadow Creek; 2, Cedar Park; 3, Little Elm; 4, Mercedes.
G — 1, Buda Johnson; 2, Klein Collins; 3, Mission Veterans Memorial; 4, Prosper.
H — 1, Arlington Lamar; 2, Cypress Woods; 3, El Paso Coronado; 4, Garland.
I — 1, Cypress Bridgeland; 2, DeSoto; 3, Killeen Harker Heights; 4, Harlingen.
J — 1, Austin Anderson; 2, Trophy Club Byron Nelson; 3, Cy-Falls; 4, Midland Legacy.
K — 1, Dickinson; 2, San Antonio Warren; 3, Temple; 4, Wylie East.
L — 1, Frisco Lone Star; 2, Laredo United South; 3, Port Neches-Groves; 4, Richmond Foster.
M — 1, El Paso Americas; 2, Flower Mound Marcus; 3, Houston Lamar; 4, Tyler.
N — 1, El Paso Eastlake; 2, Katy Cinco Ranch; 3, Lake Travis; 4, Richardson Pearce.
O — 1, A&M Consolidated; 2, Denton Guyer; 3, Klein Cain; 4, Midland Christian.
P — 1, Austin Westlake; 2, Cy-Fair; 3, Denton Braswell; 4, Harlingen South.
Friday's Game Schedule for Division I (Pools A through H)
1 p.m. — 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4
2:30 p.m. — 2 vs. 4, 1 vs. 3
4 p.m. — 4 vs. 1, 3 vs. 2
Friday's Game Schedule for Division I (Pools I through P)
1:45 p.m. — 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4
3:15 p.m. — 2 vs. 4, 1 vs. 3
4:45 p.m. — 4 vs. 1, 3 vs. 2
Division I Championship Bracket — The top two teams in each pool will play in the Championship Bracket beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The third and fourth place teams will play in the Consolation Bracket beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.