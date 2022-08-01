NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jeff Riordan visited at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
Riordan and his wife, Mandy, attended a Garth Brooks concert.
#GARTHinarlington pic.twitter.com/UTuICMztdo— jeff riordan (@coachriordan) July 31, 2022
The head football coach of the Chapel Hill Bulldogs hopes to make a return trip to the home of the Dallas Cowboys in December — this time playing for the Class 4A Division I championship.
Hopefully starting the year here and then ending it here around Christmas! pic.twitter.com/H7BbOLBgb1— jeff riordan (@coachriordan) July 30, 2022
“That’s the plan,” Riordan said. “That’s the expectation. The standard is the standard around here right now. We were so close last year, and all offseason, that’s all we have talked about and all we have worked for. The kids have a target on their back, and they’ve also got that chip on their shoulder, too. There’s nobody out here complacent or satisfied. Our kids are out here working their butt off like we’re the underdogs.”
On Dec. 11, 2021, Chapel Hill was leading No. 1 Austin LBJ, 35-32, in the final seconds of the Class 4A Division I semifinals at the Ford Center in Frisco. A 7-yard touchdown pass from Oscar Gordon III to Noah Baker with nine seconds remaining lifted Austin LBJ to a 38-35 win.
“That loss hurt,” senior Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor said. “I’m not going to lie. I think about it every day. We all do. We use it to help us get better and grind harder. We come up here with a chip on our shoulder every day of the week and make sure we get better. We want to make sure we won’t be in that situation again.
“We really want that ring. Everybody knows that’s the main focus. But there’s certain things you’ve got to do to get there. We have to take it step by step and get better by the day.”
Chapel Hill, which is ranked No 3 in Class 4A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, took Bulldog Stadium on Monday morning for the start of fall practices.
“We’re really excited,” McGregor said. “We’re happy to be back out here doing what we love most, with our brothers and stuff.
“It was a different energy level today,” Riordan said. “There was definitely some more juice than we’ve had all summer. We had a great showing, a great first day. I’ve said it all along, you can’t coach experience. We’ve got a lot of experience coming back. This is a seasoned, senior group we’ve got this year. This 23 class is very polished, very experienced.”
Lamar University running back Khalan Griffin, who was on Riordan’s first Chapel Hill team when the Bulldogs went 2-8 in 2019, was at practice on Monday and mentioned the noticeable turnaround by the program.
“Khalan said he could see the difference from where we were in that first year to where we are now,” Riordan said. “It’s cool to see where we’re at right now as a program and where we’re at as a team. We could go play right now. We need the practices and we need the time, but we could go line up right now and be a good football team Day 1. And all of those years at Crosby, that’s when I knew we were good is when we could show up Day 1 and you’re having to hold everyone back and slow down to focus on scheme and fundamentals, because you feel like you can go ahead and go right now.”
Chapel Hill will host Pittsburg in a scrimmage on Aug. 12 and will travel to Hallsville for a scrimmage on Aug. 18 before hosting Class 4A Division II No. 2 Gilmer on Aug. 26 to open the regular season.