TYLER LEGACY LADY RAIDERS
Coach: Justin Kniffen (4th season, 20-43 at Legacy; 351-161-3 overall)
Assistant coaches: Brooke Simmons, Ronnie Fountain
District: 10-6A
2020 record: 7-8
Returning varsity players: Brooke Davis, junior, utility; Samira Matlock, junior, center field; Gabi Escandon, junior, catcher; Jaydee Diller, sophomore, outfield/pitcher; London Goode, sophomore, first base; Maddie Carrillo, sophomore, outfield/third base;
Notable newcomers: Presley Johnston, junior, pitcher; Bonnye Bunn, sophomore, pitcher; Maddie Flannery, junior, infielder; Kylee Tapia, freshman, infielder; Mallory Kniffen, freshman, third base; Reese Neely, freshman, infielder; Jordan Wright, junior, outfielder;
Additional comments: “We have a good base of two-year lettermen mixed with additional upperclassmen and a solid freshman class. We’re looking forward to a breakout year. Our new field on campus will be completed by late April, adding to the improvement to the overall condition of the softball program.” — Kniffen
Notes: Escandon hit .625 last season. Kniffen won more than 300 games at Harleton, leading the Lady Wildcats to the UIL State Tournament four times (2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016).
BROWNSBORO BEARETTES
Coach: Jennifer Hawkins (4th season)
Assistant coaches: Loren Parks and Cheyenne Robertson
District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2020 record: 13-12
Returning varsity players: Mary Boles, senior, shortstop/center field; Sydney West, senior, left field/pitcher; Alyssa Taylor, senior, utility; Gracie Hawkins, senior, designated player, second base; Allee Parker, senior, third base; Emma Barrentine, junior, pitcher/third base; Lindsey Bersano, junior, first base/utility; Caylor Blackmon, junior, second base/shortstop; Carleigh Whitsell, junior, third base/utility; Kennedy Chastant, sophomore, catcher/first base; Trinity Hawkins, sophomore, pitcher/shortstop; Cloe Moore, sophomore, utility
Additional comments: “We have a solid squad with plenty of experience, which should translate well.” — Hawkins
Notes: West is a Garden City commit. Hawkins led Brownsboro in home runs last year and had a 1.75 ERA has a pitcher. Chastant was the team-leader in average and RBIs last season.
BULLARD LADY PANTHERS
Coach: Julie Murry (2nd season, 13-3-5; 155-63-5 overal)
Assistant coaches: Marisa Ledkins and Kendell Redd
District: 16-4A (Chapel Hill, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Spring Hill)
2020 record: 13-3-5
Returning varsity players: Gabby Nichols, senior, shortstop; Claire Cannon, senior, second base; Addison Hooker, junior, third base; Hadison Fults, sophomore, pitcher; Berlyn Grossman, junior, center field; Kaylee Paul, junior, right field
Notable newcomers: Teagan Graul, sophomore, catcher; Kenzie King, junior, first base; Anistyn Foster, freshman, pitcher
Additional comments: “Bullard softball is no stranger to adversity, and we are facing it again this year. We have lost two varsity returners — Ariel Matula (torn ACL) and Emma Lambert (health concerns). They have left big shoes to fill, and we are working hard to get there. They pull together daily to lift each other up and create a culture of success. These actions will set the standard for them to be successful on and off the field, for a lifetime. Our goal is to win a district championship and continue the playoff tradition in Bullard.” — Murry
CHAPEL HILL
LADY BULLDOGS
Coach: Catherine Ripka
Assistant coaches: Cheyenne Boles and Misty Estridge
District: 16-4A (Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Spring Hill)
2020 record: 12-6
Returning varsity players: Kylei Griffin, junior, shortstop; Kamryn Wages, senior, outfielder; Mikaylie Borel, senior, pitcher/infielder
Notable newcomers: Gracie Hart, junior, pitcher; Abbie Hart, freshman, outfielder
Additional comments: “Our kids were devastated when the season was cut short due to COVID. They are going to use that as fuel for this season. They have worked extremely hard in the offseason and are excited and grateful to get to play this season. Watch out for the Lady Bulldogs.” — Ripka
Notes: Griffin hit .705 with eight home runs last year. Wages hit .600
LINDALE LADY EAGLES
Coach: Meredith Grant (6th season at Lindale, 83-44)
Assistant coaches: Becky Daughtry, Brenna Thompson and Kamryn Pilkinton
District: 16-4A (Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Spring Hill)
2020 record: 7-7
Returning varsity players: Marleigh Thurman, senior, outfield/third base; Ellie Watkins, junior, catcher/shortstop/third base; Darby Wodrum, junior, first base/pitcher; Libbi Rozell, junior, center field/pitcher; Jesika Miller, junior, shortstop/second base
Notable newcomers: Emily Myers, junior pitcher; Olivia Gary, freshman, second base; Liliana Miller, freshman, outfield/first base; Elizabeth Palecek, freshman, outfield
RUSK LADY EAGLES
Coach: Michael Williams (2nd season, 12-7-1)
Assistant coaches: Katy Stover, Marque Brummett
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Center, Hudson, Jasper, Palestine)
2020 record: 12-7-1
Returning varsity players: Abbie Pepin, senior, shortstop; Calyssa Boggs, sophomore, third base; Emily Ethridge, senior, center field; Faith Long, junior, left field; Isabel Torres, sophomore, second base; Miranda Morin, senior, right field; Marissa Perry, junior, pitcher
Notable newcomers: Madalynn Woodruff, sophomore, outfield; Sarah Boudreaux, freshman, first base/pitcher; Madison Downs, freshman, pitcher
Additional comments: “Our girls are excited to get back out on the field and get back into the flow of the game. I’m looking forward to seeing our girls develop throughout the year.” — Williams
Notes: Pepin hit .438 last season, and Boggs hit .420.
RAINS LADYCATS
Coach: Scott Delozier (4th season, 85-7-1 at Rains; 280-86-2 overall)
Assistant coaches: Tim Morovick and Marisha Harris
District: 12-3A (Commerce, Edgewood, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum, Pattonville Prairiland)
2020 record: 18-1-1
Returning varsity players: Chanlee Oakes, senior, pitcher; Hage Hoover, senior, pitcher; Leo Terry, senior, shortstop; Sarah Coffman, senior, catcher; Madi Reid, junior, center field; Avery Songer, sophomore, second base; Landry Lewers, sophomore, catcher/third base
Notable newcomers: Cambree Oakes, freshman, pitcher; Mia Caison, sophomore, pitcher/third base; Linzee Hague, freshman, second base/outfield
Additional comments: “We are looking forward to getting to play this year and dedicate the season to the eight seniors we graduated last year that didn’t get to finish their season and defend their state championship.” — Delozier
Notes: Chanlee Oakes was 7-0 in the circle last season, and Hoover was 11-1. Rains has three sets of sisters on the varsity team this year — Chanlee and Cambree Oakes, Myiah and Raelyn Garcia and Trista and Brianna Conforto.
QUITMAN LADY BULLDOGS
Coach: Ryan Turney (2nd season, 8-8 at Quitman; 13-22 overall)
Assistant coaches: Allison Head and Lyndsey Bevis
District: 13-3A (Quitman, Harmony, Mineola, Ount PLeasnat Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Winona)
2020 record: 8-8
Returning varsity players: Lindsey Hornaday, senior, infielder; Kynlee Love, senior, catcher; Reiney Luman, junior, pitcher/infielder; Alexis O’Neal, junior, pitcher/infielder; Madyson Pence, sophomore; Carley Spears, junior
Notable newcomers: Kennedi Elmore, freshman, pitcher/infielder/catcher; Addison Marcee, freshman; Ashley Davis, freshman, infielder/outfielder
Additional comments: “We had a great start to the year last year, finished on a great note headed into district and then we got quarantined. I believe that we will pick up right where we left off and will be a very competitive team this year with a lot of energy.” — Turney
Notes: Hornaday hit .531 last season. Love hit .529 with 13 RBIs. O’Neal hit .690 and struck out 28 batters as a pitcher.
ARP LADY TIGERS
Coach: Billy Holcomb (1st season; 51-18 overall)
Assistant coach: Bobby Parker
District: 16-3A (Troup, Harleton, West Rusk, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson)
2020 record: N/A
Returning varsity players: Paige Laird, senior, pitcher/shortstop; Halie Laird, senior, catcher/third base; Jasmine Cavazos, senior, shortstop/second base; Sam Wilson, senior, second base/outfield; Jade Staggs, senior, outfield
Notable newcomers: Kyia Horton, sophomore, catcher; Abby Nichols, sophomore, center field; Abby Carpenter, sophomore, second base/pithcer
Additional comments: “With a new head coach, there is a new opportunity to ‘leave your mark.’” — Holcomb
Notes: Holcomb has 20 years of coaching experience, including 12 in baseball and five with softball.
HARLETON LADYCATS
Coach: Kelly Fay (3rd season)
Assistant coach: Taylor Pyland
District: 16-3A (Troup, Arp, West Rusk, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson)
2020 record: 2-0 in district
Returning varsity players: Laycee McGuffie, senior, third base/first base; Anna Mae Coleman, senior, shortstop; Haley Hopkins, senior, catcher; Chloe Warner, senior, utility; Lexi Dominguez, senior, outfield; Katie Holiday, senior, third base; Paiton Little, senior, outfield; Kailey Wright, junior, second base; Meredith Sellers, junior, outfield; Kylie Dickerson, sophomore, outfield; Chloe Copeland, sophomore, outfield; Hollyn Alsobrook, sophomore, pitcher
TROUP LADY TIGERS
Coach: Sam Weeks (12th season, 194-119-4)
Assistant coach: Malorie Goode
District: 16-3A (Arp, West Rusk, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson, Harleton)
2020 record: 9-6-1
Returning varsity players: Mia Beason, senior, catcher/utility; Lindsay Davis, junior, pitcher/infield; Maddie Griffin, junior, catcher, utility; Jessie Minnix, junior, utility; Haylee Priest, junior, pitcher/utility; Sarah Neel, sophomore, catcher/utility; Tara Wells, sophomore, infield; Karsyn Williamson, sophomore, outfield; Morgan Parrish, sophomore, outfield
Notable newcomers: Bailey Blanton, freshman, utility
Additional comments: “We have a lot of potential this year. I’m really looking forward to working with this group of girls and seeing how well they compete together. They have been waiting for softball season to get here for too long.” — Weeks
WEST RUSK LADY RADIERS
Coach: Bill Morton (87-52)
Assistant coach: Derek Lyon
District: 16-3A (Arp, Troup, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson, Harleton)
2020 record: 11-2
Returning varsity players: Piper Morton; Lilly Waddell; Maci Blizzard; Natalie Christy; Kaelyn King; Jamie Casey
Notable newcomers: Amber Cothran; Kirsten Price
Additional comments: “We are a very young team with the majority of them underclassmen. We should be very strong inside the circle as all three of my pitchers are sophomores of experience. With the addition of a couple of more hitters, we should be strong offensively.” — Morton
Notes: Waddell struck out 125 batters in 58 innings last season and also hit .410. Piper Morton hit .650 with seven home runs.
BISHOP GORMAN
LADY CRUSADERS
Coach: Cameron Paul
Assistant coaches: Chris Fate and Chyann Jarrett
District: TAPPS Division III District 2
2020 record: N/A
Returning varsity players: Megan Breedlock, senior, shortstop; Mary Breedlove, senior, second base; Taylor Fate, senior, center field; Emma Saurette, senior, pitcher/catcher; Jasmie Eddings, junior, pitcher; Monica Herrera, junior, catcher; Alexa Strong, junior, third base; Emma Watson, junior, first base
Notable newcomers: Addison Bockover, freshman, utility
Additional comments: “Led by a group of senior four-year lettermen, Bishop TK Gorman softball is on the rise and poised to make some noise in a new district.” — Paul
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Trevor Murphy
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Marshall)
2020 record: 7-5
Top returning players: River Hulsey … Reagan Fleet … Kei’Adriah Lister … Mia Taylor … Tia Taylor
Newcomers to watch: Reagan Rios … Madison Jones … Betsbae Martinez … Bailey Quinn
You can count on: “The team’s young talent and camaraderie.” - Murphy
Needs work: “With last year being cut short and the youth we have this year, varsity level of play is what we need.” - Murphy
Did you know: Murphy is in his second season coaching softball and his first as a head coach
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Melissa Waddell
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Marshall)
2020 record: 5-14
Top returning players: Brooklyn Berry … Gracie Rust … Carmen Chatman … Raquel Ramirez … Tionna Lewis … Dalah Montgomery
Newcomers to watch: Mackenzie Pinkard
You can count on: “The ladies had a good offseason and are ready to get back on the field. We do not have many seniors, but we have several returning players so there is a lot of leadership and team chemistry.” - Waddell
Needs work: “We definitely need to get the bats rolling more and work on pressure situations.” - Waddell
Did you know: Waddell is 122-113 as a head coach
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Kayla Whatley
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Mount Pleasant)
2020 record: 13-4-1
Top returning players: Anahi Ramires … Maddie Melton … Abby Dunagan
Newcomers to watch: Sara Houston
You can count on: “Being ready to play. Like most other teams, this down time has been hard, and we are all anxious to get an entire season in.” - Whatley
Needs work: We are always working on excelling in all aspects of the game, but this year I know 100% the mental game will be the make or break. From the softball perspective to handling COVID restrictions and absences, it’s going to take a toll on everyone mentally, and they have to be ready for anything.” - Whatley
Did you know: Whatley has an 89-33-2 record as a head coach
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Brent Achorn
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
Top returning players: Adriana Vences … Emily Ellenburg … Caitlyn Ellenburg … Maggie Truelove
Did you know: Achorn is in his first season as head coach at Marshall, which will host a seven-team tournament March 4-6
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Jeremy Tarrant
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Texas High, Sulphur Springs)
2020 record: 12-6-1
Top returning players: Carson Zachry (.404, 22 runs, .485 OB percentage) … Bre’Asia Hargrave (9-5, 2.13 ERA, 85 strikeouts; .429 average, 17 RBI) … Jalissa Alvarez (.429, .500 OB percentage) … Jordyn Hargrave (.424, .512 OB percentage) … Ladi Guerreca (.300) … Paris Beard (.259, 13 RBI) … Genesis Roberson … CiCi Keeton
Newcomers to watch: Ella Cross … Morgan Hill … Casey Jones … Amariya Miller … Conlee Zachry
You can count on: “Depth. The majority of our kids are very versatile and can play multiple positions, which will allow us to put many different combinations in the lineup.” - Tarrant
Needs work: “Learning to gel as a solid unit. Many of the kids have a lot of softball knowledge and experience, but the key is getting it all to come together as a cohesive group.” - Tarrant
Did you know: Tarrant has a 298-170-6 record in 15 total seasons, including a 182-119-4 record in 10 seasons at Mount Pleasant … Carson Zachry has signed with Northwestern State, and Alvarez has given a verbal pledge to Northeast Texas
LUFKIN
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Ashley Bryant
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Top returning players: Ryleigh Mills … Laney Currier … Abby Fajardo … Akyshia Cottrell … Katelyn Segura … Holly Cooper
Newcomers to watch: Mya Harper
You can count on: “They are focused and working together.” - Bryant
Needs work: “Not letting mistakes bother us.” - Bryant
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Marty Mayfield
District: 16-4A (Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 14-4
Top returning players: Sam Schott … Alyssa McClung … Caylee Mayfield … Laney Linseisen … Rachel Doss … Kaycee Campbell … Hadleigh Childers
You can count on: “We will step up and compete until the last out.” - Mayfield
Needs work: “We have to hit and know our roles and what is expected of us.” - Mayfield
Did you know: The Lady Panthers will be playing a second season in their new stadium … Mayfield is in his second season coaching at Spring Hill … Schott has signed with UT Tyler
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 3-16
Top returning players: Bailey Hedges (.391, HR, 17 RBI) … Genna Cavanaugh (.233, .327 OB percentage, 6 SB) … Jaycie Villanueva (.314, 6 SB) … Alyssa Whittington (.371, 2 HR, 11 RBI) … Jada Dennis (.222, 8 SB) … Haylee Brown (.222) … Cailey Brown (.194)
Newcomers to watch: Nawny Sifford
You can count on: “Outfield and upper classmen. Our outfield is very quick and reliable, and we have several players who are third or fourth-year starters on varsity.” - Kirkpatrick
Needs work: “Pitching. We are young and need to build confidence. Also, we need more communication.” - Kirkpatrick
Did you know: Kirkpatrick has 80 total wins as a high head softball coach, with 74 coming at Kilgore … Nine players on this year’s varsity or JV Kilgore squads played on Kirkpatrick’s 10U team – Premonition
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Kamryn Jones
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Lindale, Bullard, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 13-4-2
Top returning players: Madeleine Wells (.472, .525 OB percentage, 15 RBI; 80 strikeouts as a pitcher) … Mikeya Washington (.273, .407 OB percentage, 4 SB) … Trinity Sledge (.302, 14 RBI, .442 slugging percentage) … Kloee Carroll (.300, 9 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Bethany Grandgeorge … Charli Bird … Jaci Taylor
You can count on: “Team chemistry. This group is such a tight knit group, and they play so well as a team.” - Jones
Needs work: “Mental toughness and staying focused every play.” - Jones
Did you know: Jones has a 110-83 record as a head coach … Henderson’s softball field is named after Henderson graduate Jamie Hand, who was a victim of the 1999 Aggie bonfire tragedy
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Heather Barton
District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
2020 record: 12-7
Players to watch: Karsyn Lyndsey … Reese Couture … Raeven Harris … Hannah Threadgill … Melody Larkins … Ryleigh Larkins … Kirsten Waller … Karyle Johnston … Sarah Philips
You can count on: “These girls are ready to compete, ready to finish what they started last year and ready to go far in the playoffs.” - Barton
Did you know: Philips was the pitcher of record in all 19 Lady Buckeye games last season
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: D.J. Dunn
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
2020 record: 16-5
Top returning players: Daytona Torrey … Morgan Warrick … Elyssia Lemelle … Kylie Fitch … Trinity Hood
Newcomers to watch: Abby Wylie … JaSydney Jackson … Ally Burns … Brooklyn Scrofani … Kyra Mason
You can count on: “Work ethic. Our players know our program’s expectations from last year and they have done a great job carrying on the tradition of hard work within our program.” - Dunn
Needs work: “Our team needs to settle into new positions and new roles this year. We will use the preseason to figure out where all the puzzle pieces fit in order to put our team in the best position for success.” Dunn
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Rob McFall
District: 17-4A (Center, Hudson, Jasper, Palestine, Rusk)
2020 record: 12-11
Top returning players: Karsyn Isbell … Madison Reynolds … Natalee Dinnerville … Ashton Jones … Roo Harrison … Caroline Baldree … Tessa Smith … Jaycee Page … Kat Barantine
You can count on: “Competitiveness and chemistry.” - McFall
Needs work: “Shaking off the rust from a shortened season and getting back to where we were when we got shut down. Being patient and trusting the process.” - McFall
Did you know: McFall is 67-27 at Carthage and 404-321-3 in his career as a head coach
ATHENS
Mascot: Lady Hornets
Coach: Bryan Lovett
District: 14-4A (Van, Canton, Brownsboro, Mabank, Wills Point)
2020 record: 12-0-2
Top returning players: Aspen Odom (.639, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 24 runs) … Karlie Cook (.400, 21 runs) … Abbigail Garcia (.435, 10 runs) … Jill Caulkins (.323, 10 RBI) … Alexa Wilcoxson (.407) … Cae-Cae Sneed (.344, 18 runs) … McKenzie Hair (.385, 13 runs; 5-0, 2.47 ERA, 23 strikeouts) … Brooklynn Cook (.615, 3 HR, 25 RBI; 7-0, 1.27 ERA, 52 strikeouts)
Newcomers to watch: Christina Wolverton … Kayleigh Woods
You can count on: “Pitching was very consistent for us last year. We did a good job limiting freebases and pitching to our defense. We produced a lot of runs offensively and were able to score runs in many different ways.” - Lovett
Needs work: “We will have some younger players that will need to fill important roles for us this year.” - Lovett
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Nineveh Blankenship
District: 15-3A (Ore City, Sabine, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana)
2020 record: 16-6
Top returning players: Emma Purcell (.459, 10 RBI, 8 doubles) … Lexi Dodson (.423, 20 RBI, 5 doubles) … Kelsi Wingo (.356, 16 RBI) … Bailey Owens (.313, 10 RBI) … Daphne Bogenschutz (.268, 6 RBI, 4 doubles) … Renee O’Kelley (.208, HR) … Brooklynn Schroeder (.238, 4 RBI) … Morgan Benge (.560, 7 RBI; 11-1, 2.15 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 11 walks) … Lillian Scalia (.300, 12 RBI, 9 doubles; 7-5, 3.45 ERA, 90 strikeouts, 33 walks) … Nevaeh Ollis (.222, 2 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Larkin Daniels
You can count on: “We have a great group of seniors that are talented and have a lot of experience. We will have a deep pitching staff and a solid defense.” - Blankenship
Needs work: “Consistency. We must be ready to play every game and be focused every pitch. We want to compete at a high level, so we have to raise our game in practice to get there.” - Blankenship
Did you know: The Ladynecks moved into a new field house on Jan. 8 … Blankenship, a 2004 White Oak graduate, is the school’s all-time leader in pitching wins (72) and strikeouts (571)
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Kevin Clark
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Daingerfield, New Diana)
2020 record: 7-7-1
Top returning players: Avery Glarborg … Livia Prince … Katelynn Moses … Lexi Betts … Aminah Gordon
Newcomers to watch: Jersey Turner
You can count on: “High spirits and hustle.” - Clark
Needs work: “Fundamentals.” - Clark
Did you know: This is Clark’s second time around as Gladewater’s softball coach. He previously coached the Lady Bears from 2006-2010
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Tisha Thompson
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Ore City, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, White Oak)
2020 record: 17-2-1
Top returning players: Shea Nelson (.512, 3HR, 6 doubles, 22 RBI) … Karmen Searcy (.558, 5 HR, 11 doubles, 28 RBI) … Grace Pippin (.354, HR, 8 doubles, 14 RBI; 7-1, 3.55 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 45 IP) … Jacee Short (.457, 4 HR, 5 doubles, 21 RBI; 10-1, 2.83 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 34.2 IP) … Presley Richardson (.455, 5 HR, 3 doubles, 21 RBI) … Cali Freeman (.278) … Riley Lowery (.326) … Emma McKinney (.351) … Madison Heller. .. Haiely Crews … Laynee Crocker
Newcomers to watch: Alyssa Baxter … Maggie Pate
You can count on: “Pitching, with the addition of two freshmen pitchers. We have never been four-deep in the circle. You can count on quality outings from each one, and with four we should be able to keep fresh legs on the mound.” - Thompson
Needs work: “Consistency all around – hitting, pitching and defense. We lost a lot of valuable experience last year for this young team with the COVID shutdown. Once we get all our players back and get some games under our belts, we will be where we need to be at the right time.” - Thompson
Did you know: Thompson has a 267-77-2 coaching record … Former Lady Mustang standout Shelby Shelton is in her first year as head coach at Paris Junior College
ORE CITY
Mascot: Lady Rebels
Coach: Kimmy Agnew
District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, White Oak)
2020 record: 10-12
Top returning players: Emily Hoosier (.472, 3 HR, 14 RBI in 13 games) … Anna Green (.500, .525 OB percentage, 10 RBI, 7 doubles; 2.31 ERA) … Toni Gabaldon (.340, 8 RBI; 4.76 ERA, 16 strikeouts in 25 innings) … Alayna Andrews (.211, 6 RBI)
You can count on: “Strong upper classmen leadership with a lot of experience. These girls will work hard for one another.” - Agnew
Needs work: “As usual, from year to year there are some big holes to fill. This year is no different, but we have no doubt we have the athletes that will step up.” - Agnew
Did you know: Green has given a verbal pledge to Northeast Texas Community College … Green, Hoosier, Gabaldon and Andrews have played softball together for 10 years
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Shelby Phillips
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine)
2020 record: 8-7
Top returning players: Haley Manns
Newcomers to watch: Shaylee Stanley
You can count on: “I feel good about the energy and enthusiasm we are playing with so far, and the defensive improvements we have made since last year.” - Phillips
Needs work: “We have offensive improvements we need to make before the district starts.” - Phillips
Did you know: Phillips is in her second season as a head coach
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Brian Martin
District: 15-3A (New Diana, White Oak, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Top returning players: Mackenzie Cook (.311, 4 doubles, 8 RBI, 8 runs; 1-1, 3.63 ERA, 57 strikeouts) … Bailey Barrett (.265, 6 doubles, 9 RBI, 8 runs) … Callie Sparks (.378, 6 doubles, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 12 runs
Newcomers to watch: Kyrissa Camacho … Amelia Miller … Renata Galvan
You can count on: “We have depth in key positions, and did not lose a lot of experience.” - Martin
Needs work: “Learning to play as a team since the season was cut short last year.” - Martin
Did you know: Sabine played just two home games in its new stadium last year before the season was cut short due to COVID-19
DAINGERFIELD
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Rick Wilson
District: 15-3A (Sabine, New Diana, White Oak, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Gladewater)
2020 record: 3-6
Top returning players: Kayleigh Phillips … Jaylee Barron … Kylah Haley
Newcomers to watch: Chrishlyn Boyd
You can count on: “We are going to count on our athleticism to keep us competitive. Team speed is probably our biggest asset, and we will need to utilize it often.” - Wilson
Needs work: “Basic fundamentals and our overall softball IQ. With game experience, teaching and repetition, we plan to be sharper come district play.” - Wilson
Did you know: Haley Nix, a 2007 Daingerfield graduate, played at Texarkana and then at the University of Oklahoma, where she earned All Big 12 honors and played in the 2011 College World Series
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets
Coach: Lexi Commander
District: 16-3A (Arp, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk, Harleton, Tatum, Waskom)
2020 record: 12-6-2
Top returning players: Kailyn Clynch … Mary Frances Ellis … Jessica Guilhas … Christen Smith (.465) … Kelsey O’Brien … Bryanne Beavers … Cora Creech … Morgan Shaw
Newcomers to watch: Corrisa McPhail
You can count on: “Strong experience in key positions, and younger kids are really working hard every day.” - Commander
Needs work: “Continue to build consistency.” - Commander
Did you know: Commander has a 186-112 coaching record … Ellis and Smith were selected to play in this year’s FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game, and Commander will be their coach … Ellis will play her college softball at ETBU
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Clinton Jones
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)
2020 record: 3-18-1
Top returning players: Anna Halton (.400, 11 SB) … Baylea Densman (.429) … Trinity Edwards (.367, 15 SB) … Kaylei Stroud … Takayla Bradley … Tamya Garrett … Savannah McGuire … Nataly Rutiaga
Newcomers to watch: Paisley Williams … Rebeka Stockton
You can count on: “The girls are extremely coachable and are willing to adjust to new situations.” - Jones
Needs work: “Wehave a lot of girls who are involved in other successful programs at Tatum. There will be several girls playing in positions they are not used to until players come back from other sports. Building team chemistry in that type of situation is difficult, but I have not doubt we have the players who can overcome that challenge.” - Jones
Did you know: All of Tatum’s non-district games will be played on the road while artificial turf is installed and other renovations take place at Tatum’s home field
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Sheri Seahorn
District: 13-3A (Quitman, Mount Vernon, MP Chapel Hill, Winnsboro, Winona)
2020 record: 7-5
Top returning players: Analese Cano (.333, 11 RBI) … Kinzee Settles (.350, 8 RBI) … Delaynie Nash (.394, 8 RBI) … Madi Rhame (.371)
Newcomers to watch: Camie Welborn … Morgan Barton … Lanie Trimble … Grace Kalenak … Kristyn Spence
You can count on: “Veteran experience and leadership.” - Seahorn
Needs work: “Everything. Never be satisfied.” - Seahorn
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Winston Whiddon
District: 22-2A (Garrison, Gary, Joaquin, Martinsville, Mount Enterprise, Shelbyville, Timpson)
2020 record: 12-10
Top returning players: Allison Baker … Haley Straubie … Kaitlyn Tillman … Hannah Hudson
Newcomers to watch: Reese Dudley … Lexi Barr
You can count on: “Senior leadership and encouragement for younger players.” - Whiddon
Needs work: “Finding key fits for positions.” - Whiddon
Did you know: Whiddon has a career record of 345-181-1, including a 179-77-3 record at Beckville
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Molly Mackey
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill)
2020 record: 1-4
Top returning players: Sydney Chamberlain … Lainey Ledbetter … Gracie Winn … Gracie McKinley
Newcomers to watch: Jolea Robertson
You can count on: “My team will bring the energy wherever we play.” - Mackey
Did you know: Mackey, who is also the head volleyball coach at Union Grove, has a 37-41 career record in softball