02222020_tmt_sports_lindale_softball_11web.jpg

Lindale softball takes on Malakoff on Feb. 21, 2020, at Schwab Field in Bullard.

 Tyler Morning Telegraph File

TYLER LEGACY LADY RAIDERS

Coach: Justin Kniffen (4th season, 20-43 at Legacy; 351-161-3 overall)

Assistant coaches: Brooke Simmons, Ronnie Fountain

District: 10-6A

2020 record: 7-8

Returning varsity players: Brooke Davis, junior, utility; Samira Matlock, junior, center field; Gabi Escandon, junior, catcher; Jaydee Diller, sophomore, outfield/pitcher; London Goode, sophomore, first base; Maddie Carrillo, sophomore, outfield/third base;

Notable newcomers: Presley Johnston, junior, pitcher; Bonnye Bunn, sophomore, pitcher; Maddie Flannery, junior, infielder; Kylee Tapia, freshman, infielder; Mallory Kniffen, freshman, third base; Reese Neely, freshman, infielder; Jordan Wright, junior, outfielder;

Additional comments: “We have a good base of two-year lettermen mixed with additional upperclassmen and a solid freshman class. We’re looking forward to a breakout year. Our new field on campus will be completed by late April, adding to the improvement to the overall condition of the softball program.” — Kniffen

Notes: Escandon hit .625 last season. Kniffen won more than 300 games at Harleton, leading the Lady Wildcats to the UIL State Tournament four times (2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

BROWNSBORO BEARETTES

Coach: Jennifer Hawkins (4th season)

Assistant coaches: Loren Parks and Cheyenne Robertson

District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)

2020 record: 13-12

Returning varsity players: Mary Boles, senior, shortstop/center field; Sydney West, senior, left field/pitcher; Alyssa Taylor, senior, utility; Gracie Hawkins, senior, designated player, second base; Allee Parker, senior, third base; Emma Barrentine, junior, pitcher/third base; Lindsey Bersano, junior, first base/utility; Caylor Blackmon, junior, second base/shortstop; Carleigh Whitsell, junior, third base/utility; Kennedy Chastant, sophomore, catcher/first base; Trinity Hawkins, sophomore, pitcher/shortstop; Cloe Moore, sophomore, utility

Additional comments: “We have a solid squad with plenty of experience, which should translate well.” — Hawkins

Notes: West is a Garden City commit. Hawkins led Brownsboro in home runs last year and had a 1.75 ERA has a pitcher. Chastant was the team-leader in average and RBIs last season.

BULLARD LADY PANTHERS

Coach: Julie Murry (2nd season, 13-3-5; 155-63-5 overal)

Assistant coaches: Marisa Ledkins and Kendell Redd

District: 16-4A (Chapel Hill, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Spring Hill)

2020 record: 13-3-5

Returning varsity players: Gabby Nichols, senior, shortstop; Claire Cannon, senior, second base; Addison Hooker, junior, third base; Hadison Fults, sophomore, pitcher; Berlyn Grossman, junior, center field; Kaylee Paul, junior, right field

Notable newcomers: Teagan Graul, sophomore, catcher; Kenzie King, junior, first base; Anistyn Foster, freshman, pitcher

Additional comments: “Bullard softball is no stranger to adversity, and we are facing it again this year. We have lost two varsity returners — Ariel Matula (torn ACL) and Emma Lambert (health concerns). They have left big shoes to fill, and we are working hard to get there. They pull together daily to lift each other up and create a culture of success. These actions will set the standard for them to be successful on and off the field, for a lifetime. Our goal is to win a district championship and continue the playoff tradition in Bullard.” — Murry

CHAPEL HILL

LADY BULLDOGS

Coach: Catherine Ripka

Assistant coaches: Cheyenne Boles and Misty Estridge

District: 16-4A (Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Spring Hill)

2020 record: 12-6

Returning varsity players: Kylei Griffin, junior, shortstop; Kamryn Wages, senior, outfielder; Mikaylie Borel, senior, pitcher/infielder

Notable newcomers: Gracie Hart, junior, pitcher; Abbie Hart, freshman, outfielder

Additional comments: “Our kids were devastated when the season was cut short due to COVID. They are going to use that as fuel for this season. They have worked extremely hard in the offseason and are excited and grateful to get to play this season. Watch out for the Lady Bulldogs.” — Ripka

Notes: Griffin hit .705 with eight home runs last year. Wages hit .600

LINDALE LADY EAGLES

Coach: Meredith Grant (6th season at Lindale, 83-44)

Assistant coaches: Becky Daughtry, Brenna Thompson and Kamryn Pilkinton

District: 16-4A (Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Spring Hill)

2020 record: 7-7

Returning varsity players: Marleigh Thurman, senior, outfield/third base; Ellie Watkins, junior, catcher/shortstop/third base; Darby Wodrum, junior, first base/pitcher; Libbi Rozell, junior, center field/pitcher; Jesika Miller, junior, shortstop/second base

Notable newcomers: Emily Myers, junior pitcher; Olivia Gary, freshman, second base; Liliana Miller, freshman, outfield/first base; Elizabeth Palecek, freshman, outfield

RUSK LADY EAGLES

Coach: Michael Williams (2nd season, 12-7-1)

Assistant coaches: Katy Stover, Marque Brummett

District: 17-4A (Carthage, Center, Hudson, Jasper, Palestine)

2020 record: 12-7-1

Returning varsity players: Abbie Pepin, senior, shortstop; Calyssa Boggs, sophomore, third base; Emily Ethridge, senior, center field; Faith Long, junior, left field; Isabel Torres, sophomore, second base; Miranda Morin, senior, right field; Marissa Perry, junior, pitcher

Notable newcomers: Madalynn Woodruff, sophomore, outfield; Sarah Boudreaux, freshman, first base/pitcher; Madison Downs, freshman, pitcher

Additional comments: “Our girls are excited to get back out on the field and get back into the flow of the game. I’m looking forward to seeing our girls develop throughout the year.” — Williams

Notes: Pepin hit .438 last season, and Boggs hit .420.

RAINS LADYCATS

Coach: Scott Delozier (4th season, 85-7-1 at Rains; 280-86-2 overall)

Assistant coaches: Tim Morovick and Marisha Harris

District: 12-3A (Commerce, Edgewood, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum, Pattonville Prairiland)

2020 record: 18-1-1

Returning varsity players: Chanlee Oakes, senior, pitcher; Hage Hoover, senior, pitcher; Leo Terry, senior, shortstop; Sarah Coffman, senior, catcher; Madi Reid, junior, center field; Avery Songer, sophomore, second base; Landry Lewers, sophomore, catcher/third base

Notable newcomers: Cambree Oakes, freshman, pitcher; Mia Caison, sophomore, pitcher/third base; Linzee Hague, freshman, second base/outfield

Additional comments: “We are looking forward to getting to play this year and dedicate the season to the eight seniors we graduated last year that didn’t get to finish their season and defend their state championship.” — Delozier

Notes: Chanlee Oakes was 7-0 in the circle last season, and Hoover was 11-1. Rains has three sets of sisters on the varsity team this year — Chanlee and Cambree Oakes, Myiah and Raelyn Garcia and Trista and Brianna Conforto.

QUITMAN LADY BULLDOGS

Coach: Ryan Turney (2nd season, 8-8 at Quitman; 13-22 overall)

Assistant coaches: Allison Head and Lyndsey Bevis

District: 13-3A (Quitman, Harmony, Mineola, Ount PLeasnat Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Winona)

2020 record: 8-8

Returning varsity players: Lindsey Hornaday, senior, infielder; Kynlee Love, senior, catcher; Reiney Luman, junior, pitcher/infielder; Alexis O’Neal, junior, pitcher/infielder; Madyson Pence, sophomore; Carley Spears, junior

Notable newcomers: Kennedi Elmore, freshman, pitcher/infielder/catcher; Addison Marcee, freshman; Ashley Davis, freshman, infielder/outfielder

Additional comments: “We had a great start to the year last year, finished on a great note headed into district and then we got quarantined. I believe that we will pick up right where we left off and will be a very competitive team this year with a lot of energy.” — Turney

Notes: Hornaday hit .531 last season. Love hit .529 with 13 RBIs. O’Neal hit .690 and struck out 28 batters as a pitcher.

ARP LADY TIGERS

Coach: Billy Holcomb (1st season; 51-18 overall)

Assistant coach: Bobby Parker

District: 16-3A (Troup, Harleton, West Rusk, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson)

2020 record: N/A

Returning varsity players: Paige Laird, senior, pitcher/shortstop; Halie Laird, senior, catcher/third base; Jasmine Cavazos, senior, shortstop/second base; Sam Wilson, senior, second base/outfield; Jade Staggs, senior, outfield

Notable newcomers: Kyia Horton, sophomore, catcher; Abby Nichols, sophomore, center field; Abby Carpenter, sophomore, second base/pithcer

Additional comments: “With a new head coach, there is a new opportunity to ‘leave your mark.’” — Holcomb

Notes: Holcomb has 20 years of coaching experience, including 12 in baseball and five with softball.

HARLETON LADYCATS

Coach: Kelly Fay (3rd season)

Assistant coach: Taylor Pyland

District: 16-3A (Troup, Arp, West Rusk, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson)

2020 record: 2-0 in district

Returning varsity players: Laycee McGuffie, senior, third base/first base; Anna Mae Coleman, senior, shortstop; Haley Hopkins, senior, catcher; Chloe Warner, senior, utility; Lexi Dominguez, senior, outfield; Katie Holiday, senior, third base; Paiton Little, senior, outfield; Kailey Wright, junior, second base; Meredith Sellers, junior, outfield; Kylie Dickerson, sophomore, outfield; Chloe Copeland, sophomore, outfield; Hollyn Alsobrook, sophomore, pitcher

TROUP LADY TIGERS

Coach: Sam Weeks (12th season, 194-119-4)

Assistant coach: Malorie Goode

District: 16-3A (Arp, West Rusk, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson, Harleton)

2020 record: 9-6-1

Returning varsity players: Mia Beason, senior, catcher/utility; Lindsay Davis, junior, pitcher/infield; Maddie Griffin, junior, catcher, utility; Jessie Minnix, junior, utility; Haylee Priest, junior, pitcher/utility; Sarah Neel, sophomore, catcher/utility; Tara Wells, sophomore, infield; Karsyn Williamson, sophomore, outfield; Morgan Parrish, sophomore, outfield

Notable newcomers: Bailey Blanton, freshman, utility

Additional comments: “We have a lot of potential this year. I’m really looking forward to working with this group of girls and seeing how well they compete together. They have been waiting for softball season to get here for too long.” — Weeks

WEST RUSK LADY RADIERS

Coach: Bill Morton (87-52)

Assistant coach: Derek Lyon

District: 16-3A (Arp, Troup, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson, Harleton)

2020 record: 11-2

Returning varsity players: Piper Morton; Lilly Waddell; Maci Blizzard; Natalie Christy; Kaelyn King; Jamie Casey

Notable newcomers: Amber Cothran; Kirsten Price

Additional comments: “We are a very young team with the majority of them underclassmen. We should be very strong inside the circle as all three of my pitchers are sophomores of experience. With the addition of a couple of more hitters, we should be strong offensively.” — Morton

Notes: Waddell struck out 125 batters in 58 innings last season and also hit .410. Piper Morton hit .650 with seven home runs.

BISHOP GORMAN

LADY CRUSADERS

Coach: Cameron Paul

Assistant coaches: Chris Fate and Chyann Jarrett

District: TAPPS Division III District 2

2020 record: N/A

Returning varsity players: Megan Breedlock, senior, shortstop; Mary Breedlove, senior, second base; Taylor Fate, senior, center field; Emma Saurette, senior, pitcher/catcher; Jasmie Eddings, junior, pitcher; Monica Herrera, junior, catcher; Alexa Strong, junior, third base; Emma Watson, junior, first base

Notable newcomers: Addison Bockover, freshman, utility

Additional comments: “Led by a group of senior four-year lettermen, Bishop TK Gorman softball is on the rise and poised to make some noise in a new district.” — Paul

LONGVIEW

Mascot: Lady Lobos

Coach: Trevor Murphy

District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Marshall)

2020 record: 7-5

Top returning players: River Hulsey … Reagan Fleet … Kei’Adriah Lister … Mia Taylor … Tia Taylor

Newcomers to watch: Reagan Rios … Madison Jones … Betsbae Martinez … Bailey Quinn

You can count on: “The team’s young talent and camaraderie.” - Murphy

Needs work: “With last year being cut short and the youth we have this year, varsity level of play is what we need.” - Murphy

Did you know: Murphy is in his second season coaching softball and his first as a head coach

PINE TREE

Mascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: Melissa Waddell

District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Marshall)

2020 record: 5-14

Top returning players: Brooklyn Berry … Gracie Rust … Carmen Chatman … Raquel Ramirez … Tionna Lewis … Dalah Montgomery

Newcomers to watch: Mackenzie Pinkard

You can count on: “The ladies had a good offseason and are ready to get back on the field. We do not have many seniors, but we have several returning players so there is a lot of leadership and team chemistry.” - Waddell

Needs work: “We definitely need to get the bats rolling more and work on pressure situations.” - Waddell

Did you know: Waddell is 122-113 as a head coach

HALLSVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Kayla Whatley

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Mount Pleasant)

2020 record: 13-4-1

Top returning players: Anahi Ramires … Maddie Melton … Abby Dunagan

Newcomers to watch: Sara Houston

You can count on: “Being ready to play. Like most other teams, this down time has been hard, and we are all anxious to get an entire season in.” - Whatley

Needs work: We are always working on excelling in all aspects of the game, but this year I know 100% the mental game will be the make or break. From the softball perspective to handling COVID restrictions and absences, it’s going to take a toll on everyone mentally, and they have to be ready for anything.” - Whatley

Did you know: Whatley has an 89-33-2 record as a head coach

MARSHALL

Mascot: Lady Mavericks

Coach: Brent Achorn

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)

Top returning players: Adriana Vences … Emily Ellenburg … Caitlyn Ellenburg … Maggie Truelove

Did you know: Achorn is in his first season as head coach at Marshall, which will host a seven-team tournament March 4-6

MOUNT PLEASANT

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Jeremy Tarrant

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Texas High, Sulphur Springs)

2020 record: 12-6-1

Top returning players: Carson Zachry (.404, 22 runs, .485 OB percentage) … Bre’Asia Hargrave (9-5, 2.13 ERA, 85 strikeouts; .429 average, 17 RBI) … Jalissa Alvarez (.429, .500 OB percentage) … Jordyn Hargrave (.424, .512 OB percentage) … Ladi Guerreca (.300) … Paris Beard (.259, 13 RBI) … Genesis Roberson … CiCi Keeton

Newcomers to watch: Ella Cross … Morgan Hill … Casey Jones … Amariya Miller … Conlee Zachry

You can count on: “Depth. The majority of our kids are very versatile and can play multiple positions, which will allow us to put many different combinations in the lineup.” - Tarrant

Needs work: “Learning to gel as a solid unit. Many of the kids have a lot of softball knowledge and experience, but the key is getting it all to come together as a cohesive group.” - Tarrant

Did you know: Tarrant has a 298-170-6 record in 15 total seasons, including a 182-119-4 record in 10 seasons at Mount Pleasant … Carson Zachry has signed with Northwestern State, and Alvarez has given a verbal pledge to Northeast Texas

LUFKIN

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Ashley Bryant

District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse)

Top returning players: Ryleigh Mills … Laney Currier … Abby Fajardo … Akyshia Cottrell … Katelyn Segura … Holly Cooper

Newcomers to watch: Mya Harper

You can count on: “They are focused and working together.” - Bryant

Needs work: “Not letting mistakes bother us.” - Bryant

SPRING HILL

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Marty Mayfield

District: 16-4A (Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Chapel Hill)

2020 record: 14-4

Top returning players: Sam Schott … Alyssa McClung … Caylee Mayfield … Laney Linseisen … Rachel Doss … Kaycee Campbell … Hadleigh Childers

You can count on: “We will step up and compete until the last out.” - Mayfield

Needs work: “We have to hit and know our roles and what is expected of us.” - Mayfield

Did you know: The Lady Panthers will be playing a second season in their new stadium … Mayfield is in his second season coaching at Spring Hill … Schott has signed with UT Tyler

KILGORE

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Lindale, Chapel Hill)

2020 record: 3-16

Top returning players: Bailey Hedges (.391, HR, 17 RBI) … Genna Cavanaugh (.233, .327 OB percentage, 6 SB) … Jaycie Villanueva (.314, 6 SB) … Alyssa Whittington (.371, 2 HR, 11 RBI) … Jada Dennis (.222, 8 SB) … Haylee Brown (.222) … Cailey Brown (.194)

Newcomers to watch: Nawny Sifford

You can count on: “Outfield and upper classmen. Our outfield is very quick and reliable, and we have several players who are third or fourth-year starters on varsity.” - Kirkpatrick

Needs work: “Pitching. We are young and need to build confidence. Also, we need more communication.” - Kirkpatrick

Did you know: Kirkpatrick has 80 total wins as a high head softball coach, with 74 coming at Kilgore … Nine players on this year’s varsity or JV Kilgore squads played on Kirkpatrick’s 10U team – Premonition

HENDERSON

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Kamryn Jones

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Lindale, Bullard, Chapel Hill)

2020 record: 13-4-2

Top returning players: Madeleine Wells (.472, .525 OB percentage, 15 RBI; 80 strikeouts as a pitcher) … Mikeya Washington (.273, .407 OB percentage, 4 SB) … Trinity Sledge (.302, 14 RBI, .442 slugging percentage) … Kloee Carroll (.300, 9 RBI)

Newcomers to watch: Bethany Grandgeorge … Charli Bird … Jaci Taylor

You can count on: “Team chemistry. This group is such a tight knit group, and they play so well as a team.” - Jones

Needs work: “Mental toughness and staying focused every play.” - Jones

Did you know: Jones has a 110-83 record as a head coach … Henderson’s softball field is named after Henderson graduate Jamie Hand, who was a victim of the 1999 Aggie bonfire tragedy

GILMER

Mascot: Lady Buckeyes

Coach: Heather Barton

District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)

2020 record: 12-7

Players to watch: Karsyn Lyndsey … Reese Couture … Raeven Harris … Hannah Threadgill … Melody Larkins … Ryleigh Larkins … Kirsten Waller … Karyle Johnston … Sarah Philips

You can count on: “These girls are ready to compete, ready to finish what they started last year and ready to go far in the playoffs.” - Barton

Did you know: Philips was the pitcher of record in all 19 Lady Buckeye games last season

PITTSBURG

Mascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: D.J. Dunn

District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)

2020 record: 16-5

Top returning players: Daytona Torrey … Morgan Warrick … Elyssia Lemelle … Kylie Fitch … Trinity Hood

Newcomers to watch: Abby Wylie … JaSydney Jackson … Ally Burns … Brooklyn Scrofani … Kyra Mason

You can count on: “Work ethic. Our players know our program’s expectations from last year and they have done a great job carrying on the tradition of hard work within our program.” - Dunn

Needs work: “Our team needs to settle into new positions and new roles this year. We will use the preseason to figure out where all the puzzle pieces fit in order to put our team in the best position for success.” Dunn

CARTHAGE

Mascot: Lady Dawgs

Coach: Rob McFall

District: 17-4A (Center, Hudson, Jasper, Palestine, Rusk)

2020 record: 12-11

Top returning players: Karsyn Isbell … Madison Reynolds … Natalee Dinnerville … Ashton Jones … Roo Harrison … Caroline Baldree … Tessa Smith … Jaycee Page … Kat Barantine

You can count on: “Competitiveness and chemistry.” - McFall

Needs work: “Shaking off the rust from a shortened season and getting back to where we were when we got shut down. Being patient and trusting the process.” - McFall

Did you know: McFall is 67-27 at Carthage and 404-321-3 in his career as a head coach

ATHENS

Mascot: Lady Hornets

Coach: Bryan Lovett

District: 14-4A (Van, Canton, Brownsboro, Mabank, Wills Point)

2020 record: 12-0-2

Top returning players: Aspen Odom (.639, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 24 runs) … Karlie Cook (.400, 21 runs) … Abbigail Garcia (.435, 10 runs) … Jill Caulkins (.323, 10 RBI) … Alexa Wilcoxson (.407) … Cae-Cae Sneed (.344, 18 runs) … McKenzie Hair (.385, 13 runs; 5-0, 2.47 ERA, 23 strikeouts) … Brooklynn Cook (.615, 3 HR, 25 RBI; 7-0, 1.27 ERA, 52 strikeouts)

Newcomers to watch: Christina Wolverton … Kayleigh Woods

You can count on: “Pitching was very consistent for us last year. We did a good job limiting freebases and pitching to our defense. We produced a lot of runs offensively and were able to score runs in many different ways.” - Lovett

Needs work: “We will have some younger players that will need to fill important roles for us this year.” - Lovett

WHITE OAK

Mascot: Ladynecks

Coach: Nineveh Blankenship

District: 15-3A (Ore City, Sabine, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana)

2020 record: 16-6

Top returning players: Emma Purcell (.459, 10 RBI, 8 doubles) … Lexi Dodson (.423, 20 RBI, 5 doubles) … Kelsi Wingo (.356, 16 RBI) … Bailey Owens (.313, 10 RBI) … Daphne Bogenschutz (.268, 6 RBI, 4 doubles) … Renee O’Kelley (.208, HR) … Brooklynn Schroeder (.238, 4 RBI) … Morgan Benge (.560, 7 RBI; 11-1, 2.15 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 11 walks) … Lillian Scalia (.300, 12 RBI, 9 doubles; 7-5, 3.45 ERA, 90 strikeouts, 33 walks) … Nevaeh Ollis (.222, 2 RBI)

Newcomers to watch: Larkin Daniels

You can count on: “We have a great group of seniors that are talented and have a lot of experience. We will have a deep pitching staff and a solid defense.” - Blankenship

Needs work: “Consistency. We must be ready to play every game and be focused every pitch. We want to compete at a high level, so we have to raise our game in practice to get there.” - Blankenship

Did you know: The Ladynecks moved into a new field house on Jan. 8 … Blankenship, a 2004 White Oak graduate, is the school’s all-time leader in pitching wins (72) and strikeouts (571)

GLADEWATER

Mascot: Lady Bears

Coach: Kevin Clark

District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Daingerfield, New Diana)

2020 record: 7-7-1

Top returning players: Avery Glarborg … Livia Prince … Katelynn Moses … Lexi Betts … Aminah Gordon

Newcomers to watch: Jersey Turner

You can count on: “High spirits and hustle.” - Clark

Needs work: “Fundamentals.” - Clark

Did you know: This is Clark’s second time around as Gladewater’s softball coach. He previously coached the Lady Bears from 2006-2010

HUGHES SPRINGS

Mascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: Tisha Thompson

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Ore City, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, White Oak)

2020 record: 17-2-1

Top returning players: Shea Nelson (.512, 3HR, 6 doubles, 22 RBI) … Karmen Searcy (.558, 5 HR, 11 doubles, 28 RBI) … Grace Pippin (.354, HR, 8 doubles, 14 RBI; 7-1, 3.55 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 45 IP) … Jacee Short (.457, 4 HR, 5 doubles, 21 RBI; 10-1, 2.83 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 34.2 IP) … Presley Richardson (.455, 5 HR, 3 doubles, 21 RBI) … Cali Freeman (.278) … Riley Lowery (.326) … Emma McKinney (.351) … Madison Heller. .. Haiely Crews … Laynee Crocker

Newcomers to watch: Alyssa Baxter … Maggie Pate

You can count on: “Pitching, with the addition of two freshmen pitchers. We have never been four-deep in the circle. You can count on quality outings from each one, and with four we should be able to keep fresh legs on the mound.” - Thompson

Needs work: “Consistency all around – hitting, pitching and defense. We lost a lot of valuable experience last year for this young team with the COVID shutdown. Once we get all our players back and get some games under our belts, we will be where we need to be at the right time.” - Thompson

Did you know: Thompson has a 267-77-2 coaching record … Former Lady Mustang standout Shelby Shelton is in her first year as head coach at Paris Junior College

ORE CITY

Mascot: Lady Rebels

Coach: Kimmy Agnew

District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, White Oak)

2020 record: 10-12

Top returning players: Emily Hoosier (.472, 3 HR, 14 RBI in 13 games) … Anna Green (.500, .525 OB percentage, 10 RBI, 7 doubles; 2.31 ERA) … Toni Gabaldon (.340, 8 RBI; 4.76 ERA, 16 strikeouts in 25 innings) … Alayna Andrews (.211, 6 RBI)

You can count on: “Strong upper classmen leadership with a lot of experience. These girls will work hard for one another.” - Agnew

Needs work: “As usual, from year to year there are some big holes to fill. This year is no different, but we have no doubt we have the athletes that will step up.” - Agnew

Did you know: Green has given a verbal pledge to Northeast Texas Community College … Green, Hoosier, Gabaldon and Andrews have played softball together for 10 years

NEW DIANA

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Shelby Phillips

District: 15-3A (White Oak, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine)

2020 record: 8-7

Top returning players: Haley Manns

Newcomers to watch: Shaylee Stanley

You can count on: “I feel good about the energy and enthusiasm we are playing with so far, and the defensive improvements we have made since last year.” - Phillips

Needs work: “We have offensive improvements we need to make before the district starts.” - Phillips

Did you know: Phillips is in her second season as a head coach

SABINE

Mascot: Lady Cardinals

Coach: Brian Martin

District: 15-3A (New Diana, White Oak, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)

Top returning players: Mackenzie Cook (.311, 4 doubles, 8 RBI, 8 runs; 1-1, 3.63 ERA, 57 strikeouts) … Bailey Barrett (.265, 6 doubles, 9 RBI, 8 runs) … Callie Sparks (.378, 6 doubles, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 12 runs

Newcomers to watch: Kyrissa Camacho … Amelia Miller … Renata Galvan

You can count on: “We have depth in key positions, and did not lose a lot of experience.” - Martin

Needs work: “Learning to play as a team since the season was cut short last year.” - Martin

Did you know: Sabine played just two home games in its new stadium last year before the season was cut short due to COVID-19

DAINGERFIELD

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Rick Wilson

District: 15-3A (Sabine, New Diana, White Oak, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Gladewater)

2020 record: 3-6

Top returning players: Kayleigh Phillips … Jaylee Barron … Kylah Haley

Newcomers to watch: Chrishlyn Boyd

You can count on: “We are going to count on our athleticism to keep us competitive. Team speed is probably our biggest asset, and we will need to utilize it often.” - Wilson

Needs work: “Basic fundamentals and our overall softball IQ. With game experience, teaching and repetition, we plan to be sharper come district play.” - Wilson

Did you know: Haley Nix, a 2007 Daingerfield graduate, played at Texarkana and then at the University of Oklahoma, where she earned All Big 12 honors and played in the 2011 College World Series

ELYSIAN FIELDS

Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets

Coach: Lexi Commander

District: 16-3A (Arp, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk, Harleton, Tatum, Waskom)

2020 record: 12-6-2

Top returning players: Kailyn Clynch … Mary Frances Ellis … Jessica Guilhas … Christen Smith (.465) … Kelsey O’Brien … Bryanne Beavers … Cora Creech … Morgan Shaw

Newcomers to watch: Corrisa McPhail

You can count on: “Strong experience in key positions, and younger kids are really working hard every day.” - Commander

Needs work: “Continue to build consistency.” - Commander

Did you know: Commander has a 186-112 coaching record … Ellis and Smith were selected to play in this year’s FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game, and Commander will be their coach … Ellis will play her college softball at ETBU

TATUM

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Clinton Jones

District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)

2020 record: 3-18-1

Top returning players: Anna Halton (.400, 11 SB) … Baylea Densman (.429) … Trinity Edwards (.367, 15 SB) … Kaylei Stroud … Takayla Bradley … Tamya Garrett … Savannah McGuire … Nataly Rutiaga

Newcomers to watch: Paisley Williams … Rebeka Stockton

You can count on: “The girls are extremely coachable and are willing to adjust to new situations.” - Jones

Needs work: “Wehave a lot of girls who are involved in other successful programs at Tatum. There will be several girls playing in positions they are not used to until players come back from other sports. Building team chemistry in that type of situation is difficult, but I have not doubt we have the players who can overcome that challenge.” - Jones

Did you know: All of Tatum’s non-district games will be played on the road while artificial turf is installed and other renovations take place at Tatum’s home field

HARMONY

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Sheri Seahorn

District: 13-3A (Quitman, Mount Vernon, MP Chapel Hill, Winnsboro, Winona)

2020 record: 7-5

Top returning players: Analese Cano (.333, 11 RBI) … Kinzee Settles (.350, 8 RBI) … Delaynie Nash (.394, 8 RBI) … Madi Rhame (.371)

Newcomers to watch: Camie Welborn … Morgan Barton … Lanie Trimble … Grace Kalenak … Kristyn Spence

You can count on: “Veteran experience and leadership.” - Seahorn

Needs work: “Everything. Never be satisfied.” - Seahorn

BECKVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Winston Whiddon

District: 22-2A (Garrison, Gary, Joaquin, Martinsville, Mount Enterprise, Shelbyville, Timpson)

2020 record: 12-10

Top returning players: Allison Baker … Haley Straubie … Kaitlyn Tillman … Hannah Hudson

Newcomers to watch: Reese Dudley … Lexi Barr

You can count on: “Senior leadership and encouragement for younger players.” - Whiddon

Needs work: “Finding key fits for positions.” - Whiddon

Did you know: Whiddon has a career record of 345-181-1, including a 179-77-3 record at Beckville

UNION GROVE

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Molly Mackey

District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill)

2020 record: 1-4

Top returning players: Sydney Chamberlain … Lainey Ledbetter … Gracie Winn … Gracie McKinley

Newcomers to watch: Jolea Robertson

You can count on: “My team will bring the energy wherever we play.” - Mackey

Did you know: Mackey, who is also the head volleyball coach at Union Grove, has a 37-41 career record in softball

