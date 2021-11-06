TYLER LEGACY
Head coach: Ross Barber
Assistant coaches: Bervin Brown, Karina Uresti, Traci DeVance
District: 10-6A
2020-21 record: 25-4
Returning varsity players: Aaliyah Campbell, senior (14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals) … Nyla Inmon, senior (8.5 points), 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks) … Katlyn Jasper (6.0 points), Vanessa Hayward (5.0 points) … Taliyah Mumphrey (5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals) … Ella Rook (4.0 points) … Rose Rook (4.0 points) … Akya Turner (2.0 points, 3.0 rebounds) … Tori Ransom
Additional comments: “We have a lot of experience returning. We need to develop depth, and we can be a good team.” – Barber
Did you know: Barber is in his sixth year with the Lady Raiders, going 124-4A. He has a record of 223-101 as a head coach.
TYLER
Head coach: Amber Wiley
Assistant coaches: Jasmine Spriggins, Gabriella Wilson, Phillip Callier
District: 16-5A
2020-21 record: 8-15
Returning varsity players: Taniyah Elmore, junior … A’NiyaKynshay Hartsfield, sophomore … Kamora Jackson, junior … Shiriah Mitchell, junior … Justtice Unique Taylor, junior … Kyla Crawford, junior … Ellyse Daye, senior … Zataevia McAdoo, senior … SharCaria Stevenson, senior … Ja’Mayriea Taylor, senior
Notable newcomers: Kalyse Buffin, freshman
Additional comments: “Don’t blink!” – Wiley
Did you know: Wiley is entering her third season as head coach of the Lady Lions.
ALL SAINTS
Head coach: Marsha Phillips
Assistant coach: Brittany Brunson
District: TAPPS District 2-4A
2020-21 record: 8-10
Returning varsity players: Taylor Phillips, senior … Olivia Goedeke, sophomore … Jannsen Chisholm, sophomore
Notable newcomers: Maddie Leete, freshman … Kat Neal, freshman
Additional comments: "I am very excited and honored to be coaching the All Saints girls basketball team. I know these girls are ready to work hard and accept the challenges of a new year.” — Phillips
Did you know: Phillips is coming back to the sideline as the head varsity coach for the Lady Trojans. Phillips has been instrumental in the success of the Lady Trojans athletic program for the past 24 years.
BISHOP GORMAN
Head coach: Jon Froelich
Assistant coaches: Mike Lee, Kimberly Evanson, Bradi Ware
District: TAPPS District 2-4A
2020-21 record: 25-7
Returning varsity players: Elizabeth Mahfood, senior … Taylor Wood, senior … Maria Kariampuzha, senior … Claire Testa, senior … Grace Coan, senior … Ellie Coan, junior … Grace Paniagua, sophomore … Jailynn Lee, junior
Notable newcomers: Mary Claire Miller, freshman … Kate Cleofe, freshman … Alexa Remigio, freshman … Iaabella Toliver, junior
Did you know: Bishop Gorman returns all five starters from last season and could start five seniors. The Lady Crusaders are ranked No. 5 in TAPPS 4A by TABC. Froelich has 862 career wins. Mahfood — a district MVP, an All-State selection and All-East Texas selection — averaged 17 points and 13 rebounds per game last season. Wood averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game. Toliver is a transfer from California.
BROOK HILL
Head coach: Jereme Hubbard
Assistant coaches: Billie Walley, Alex Essary
District: TAPPS District 2-5A
2020-21 record: 6-20
Returning varsity players: Maeci Wilson, senior, wing (5.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals) … Landrey McNeel, sophomore, post
Notable newcomers: Mollee McCurley, senior, guard … Bethany Durrett, senior, wing … Bethany Lavender, junior, wing … Lila Morris, freshman, guard … Karmen Miller, freshman, wing
Additional comments: “We are young in terms of time in the program. We only have two varsity players back from last year, but the five newcomers are going to be a big help. McCurley and Durrett have been here for a few years but are volleyball players. Lavender comes from Jacksonville and Morris and Miller are freshmen from Bullard and Brownsboro, respectively. I’m excited about what this year could look like with a challenging schedule but some new talent.” — Hubbard
NACOGDOCHES
Head coach: Harold Scorggins
District: 16-5A
2020-21 record: 8-15
Returning varsity players: Kayden Siers, senior … Ja’Kayla Christian, senior … Ja’Aria Fletcher, junior
Notable newcomers: Keniyah Evans, sophomore … Adysson Loudenslager
Additional comments: “We have a chance to really make some noise in 16-5A with a lot of upcoming talent. We have a really strong Sophomore and Freshmen class that will play a big role on the varsity.” — Scroggins
Did you know: This is Scroggins’ first year as head coach at Nacogdoches. He was a boys basketball assistant at Lufkin for 12 years, the girls head basketball coach at Lufkin for five years and has spent the last two years as a boys basketball assistant at Nacogdoches.
JACKSONVILLE
Head coach: Lynn Nabi
Assistant coaches: Kassie Jones, Sharae Schmitt
District: 16-5A
2020-21 record: 6-4 in district
Returning varsity players: Andrea Donnell, junior … Chanzi Scott … Kristiana Huddleston … Keniah Anderson … Brooke Hornbuckle
Notable newcomers: Kiah Cox, freshman … Kaylee Boyd, freshman … Trunijah Butler, freshman
Additional comments: “The trio of freshman will add a dimension to the program we have not ever had in this program. I am looking forward to watching this very young team grow. This group plays solid, defense is lacking but will catch up. The offensive shooting of Grace Abercrombie will be missed, but this team will score more at the rim than in years past. This group is deep enough to press and trap in many situations. We look forward to being an aggressive trapping team with up-tempo offense. They will always represent JHS with that undefeated attitude.” — Nabi
Did you know: Nabi has 329 career victories. Donnell was the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year last season after averaging 11.1 points and 14.1 rebounds per game. Jacksonville graduated College of Charleston signee Grace Abercrombie, who averaged 24.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
BROWNSBORO
Head coach: Jeremy Durham
Assistant coach: Emily Breedlove, Amanda Hoover
District: 14-4A
2020-21 record: 26-2
Returning varsity players: Mekhayia Moore, 5-8, senior, forward (14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals) … Paris Miller, 6-0, senior, guard, 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 steals) … Allie Cooper, 6-0, senior, point guard (4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.6 blocks) … Khyra Garrett, 5-11, sophomore, guard (6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds) … Khayla Garrett, 5-11, sophomore, guard (3.7 points, 2.2 rebounds) … Tori Hooker, 5-5, senior, guard (2.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists) … Rebecca Rumbo, 6-0, senior, post (2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds)
Did you know: Durham is entering his second year at Brownsboro. The Bearettes are ranked No. 5 in Class 4A after going to the regional semifinals last season. Durham has a career record of 334-229. Breedlove joins the Brownsboro staff after previously coaching at Tyler Legacy. Moore is a two-time district Defensive MVP, two-time All-Region selection and was an All-State selection last season.
CANTON
Head coach: John Hobbs
Assistant coaches: Molly Weathered and Jeff Hague
District: 14-4A
2020-21 record: 15-14
Returning varsity players: Amari Welch, 5-6, junior, guard … Shameir Quimby, 5-6, junior, guard … Ashtyn Norrell, 5-8, senior, guard … Arianna Pickens, 5-10, junior, post
Additional comments: “We return all nine players from last year’s area round team, but we really need to mature and have a post player come along and develop.” — Hobbs
VAN
Head coach: Warren Southers
Assistant coaches: Michaela Moffett, Morgan Benge
District: 14-4A
2020-21 record: 10-13
Returning varsity players: Maci Jones, senior, forward (6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds 2.7 assists) … Landry Jones, sophomore, guard (8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.4 steals) … Elizabeth Nixon, senior, forward (4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds) … Maddy Clyburn, sophomore, guard (2.8 points) … Abby Clyburn, sophomore, guard (2.3 points, 2.2 rebounds) … Jordan Ryan, sophomore, guard (3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds)
Did you know: Southers, in year three at Van, is 481-361 as a head coach.
CHAPEL HILL
Head coach: Tony Riley
Assistant coaches: Misty Estridge, Andre Lampton
District: 16-4A
2020-21 record: 15-6
Returning varsity players: DJ Kincade, 5-9, junior, guard/forward (12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 blocks) … Kya Cook, 5-3, junior, guard (15.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 steals) … Shania Miller, 5-5, junior, guard (5.3 points, 2.0 steals) … Kylei Griffin 5-10, senior, post (10.7 points, 7.5 rebounds) … Hillary Crist, 5-11, junior, post (2.6 points, 2.2 rebounds) … Mckenzie Peery, 5-3, junior, guard (3.3 points) … Alexia Rogers, 5-10, junior, post … Kaiden Kelley, 5-11, sophomore, post
Additional comments: “We will be a team with experience. We will play fast and play 94 feet of high intensity defensive pressure. If we run the floor, knock down shots and defend the way we are supposed to, we will have a very successful year.” — Riley
Did you know: Riley is 63-27 as a head coach in his stops at Mineola and Chapel Hill. Griffin will sign with the University of Louisiana for softball on Wednesday.
LINDALE
Head coach: Daniel Devisscher
Assistant coaches: Derek Dukes, Kyle Galloway, Amanda Speaker
District: 16-4A
2020-21 record: 24-5
Returning varsity players: Maggie Spearman, 6-0, senior, forward … Brenley Philen, 6-0, senior, post … Maddie Plunkett, 5-6, senior, guard … Brooke Everest, 5-8, junior, guard … Makenna Burks, 5-3, junior, guard … Desirae Pennington, 5-6, junior, guard … Marley Keith, 5-7, sophomore, guard … Kayli Vickery, 5-9, sophomore, guard
Notable newcomers: Jillian Ortiz, 6-0, junior, post … Madison Luster, 5-7, sophomore, forward … Landri Laing, 5-7, sophomore, guard … Allie Davenport, 5-3, sophomore, guard … Gabby Saboia, 5-5, freshman, guard
Additional comments: “We have a good group of experienced returners from last year’s team and they know what type of work it takes to be successful. We look forward to building on to what we learned last year.” — Devisscher
Did you know: Lindale advanced to the regional quarterfinals last season.
RUSK
Head coach: Corinna Ford
Assistant coaches: Alexys Hammett, Ashley Dethlefs
District: 17-4A
2020-21 record: 0-10
Returning varsity players: Kenyada Kincaid, 5-9, senior, point guard … Trinity Asberry, 5-7, senior, guard … Abigail Wilkerson, 5-10, senior, post … Brooklyn Barfield, 5-10, junior … Kaydance Barnett, 5-6, junior, guard … Riley Caveness, 5-7, junior, guard … Erica Anderson, 5-6, sophomore, point guard … Mia Lopez, 5-5, sophomore guard
Notable newcomers: Da’Maya Hart, 5-8, freshman, guard … Kyeisha Clater, 5-7, freshman, guard
Additional comments: “This is my first year with this team and based on practices, I'm anticipating a strong start and a lot of improvement. We have added some very talented freshmen to the mix as well as some girls who didn't play last year, and I think we will be competitive. We are focused on changing the culture in Rusk concerning basketball and have been working very hard on our mental game. I'm excited to see what this team has to offer once we get into the season.” — Ford
Did you know: Ford is in her seventh year at Rusk, first as head coach, previously working at the junior high.
EDGEWOOD
Head coach: Chris Lewis
Assistant coaches: Darin Swift, Cassie Harper
District: 12-3A
2020-21 record: 26-4
Returning varsity players: Tristan Smith, 6-0, junior, guard (Out for 2020-21 with knee injury) … Clara Pool, 5-10, senior, forward (15.0 points) … Kaley Nicholson, 5-8, senior, guard (12.0 points)
Notable newcomers: Blair McPherson, 5-8, sophomore, point guard … Anna Nicholson, 5-7, sophomore, guard
Additional comments: “Last year's seniors won four straight district championships and even went as far as the regional finals, but this year's young group will be more aggressive and play with fire in their bellies. Last year's JV went undefeated 24-0 and won each game by an average of 24 points.” — Lewis
WINNSBORO
Head coach: Robert Cochran
Assistant coaches: Keri Sanders, Imani Wright, Chris Arledge
District: 13-3A
2020-21 record: 28-3
Returning varsity players: Faith Acker, 6-2, junior, center (22.2 points, 12.5 rebounds) … Halle Darst, 5-6, senior, guard (10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals) … Reese Lindley, 5-5, senior, guard (7.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals) … Shanda Davis, 5-7, junior, guard … Jayden Cox, 5-11, sophomore, forward (6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds) … Faith Sechrist, 5-6, junior, guard (10.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 75 3-pointers)
Notable newcomers: Halle Seaton, 5-7, freshman, guard … Kaitlyn McAdoo, 5-9, freshman, guard … Jewelisa Duffer, 5-4, junior, guard … Gina Brownlee, 5-10, senior, forward
Did you know: Cochran has a career record of 551-174 … Winnsboro advanced to the regional semifinals last season.
ARP
Head coach: David Aguilar
Assistant coach: Bobby Parker
District: 16-3A
2020-21 record: 0-12
Returning varsity players: Abigail Nichols, 5-5, junior, guard (4.2 points, 7.8 rebounds … Kya Horton, 5-3, junior, guard (4.2 points, 3.7 steals) … Kyleigh Pawlik, junior, forward (3.1 points, 5.2 rebounds) … Allie McCollum, sophomore, guard (2.2 points, 2.9 steals)
Additional comments: “This group of young ladies is excited about this season and the challenges that it presents.” — Aguilar
WEST RUSK
Head coach: Cordelle Smith
Assistant coach: Bobbie Vowell
District: 16-3A
2020-21 record: 7-19
Returning varsity players: Piper Morton, 5-11, junior, wing (14.2 points, 5.4 steals) … Raven Pryor, junior, point guard (8.4 points, 2.9 assists) … Jamie Casey, 6-0, senior, post (6.7 points, 9.7 rebounds) … Paulina Mata, 5-11, senior, post (4.2 points, 9.2 rebounds) … Faith Cochran, 5-6, junior, wing (5.2 points) … Stormie LeJeune, 5-8, senior, wing/post … Raylee Mosley, 5-8, senior, wing .. Shynise Smith, 5-7, junior, wing
Notable newcomers: LeKendra “KeKe” Murphy, 5-1, freshman, point guard
Additional comments: “The Lady Raiders are fired up about the opportunity this season presents. They can’t wait to get on the floor and compete.
CUSHING
Head coach: Cristin Crofford
Assistant coach: Shelby Gresham
District: 22-2A
2020-21 record: 12-16
Returning varsity players: Lexie Nichols, senior, point guard … Lexi Moore, senior, guard … Delaney Hancock, sophomore, forward … Jacelynn Harvey, sophomore, forward … Kaylei Downs, sophomore, guard/forward … Leighah Deckard, sophomore, forward … Chloe Jones, sophomore, guard
Notable newcomers: Makenzie Parker, freshman, guard