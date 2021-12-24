Monday, Dec. 27

High School Boys Basketball

Wagstaff Tournament at TJC

Van at Kaufman Tournament

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler at Kaufman Tournament

Lindale at Hawkins Tournament

Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational

Bishop Gorman at Dallas First Baptist Tournament

Canton at Leonard Tournament

Tuesday, Dec. 28

High School Boys Basketball

Wagstaff Tournament at TJC

Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth

Van at Kaufman Tournament

Grace Community at Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m.

Canton at Paris Tournament

Troup’s Glen Evans Classic

Broaddus at New Summerfield, 3:15 p.m.

Hawkins Tournament

Edgewood at Union Grove, 3 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Hallsville Tournament

Tyler, Athens at Kaufman Tournament

Lindale at Hawkins Tournament

Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational

Van at Quitman Tournament

Canton at Leonard Tournament

Troup’s Glen Evans Classic

Houston County Tournament

Queen City at Union Grove, 1:15 p.m.

Central Heights at LaPoynor, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

High School Boys Basketball

Wagstaff Tournament at TJC

Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth

Canton at Paris Tournament

Troup’s Glen Evans Classic

Houston County Tournament

Hawkins Tournament

High School Girls Basketball

Lindale at Hawkins Tournament

Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational

Van at Quitman Tournament

Canton at Leonard Tournament

Troup’s Glen Evans Classic

Women’s College Basketball

Texas College at Rice, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

High School Boys Basketball

Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth

Canton at Paris Tournament

Houston County Tournament

Hawkins Tournament

High School Girls Basketball

Brownsboro at Carthage, 1 p.m.

Athens at Kaufman Tournament

Rusk at Ennis, 12:15 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

College of Southern Idaho at Tyler, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

High School Boys Basketball

Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy, 2:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Brook Hill, 1:15 p.m.

Harleton at Arp, 2:15 p.m.

Tatum at Troup, 2:15 p.m.

New Summerfield at Alto, 3 p.m.

West Rusk at Elysian Fields, TBA

Spring Hill at Union Grove, 3 p.m.

Slocum at Frankston, 5:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Brownsboro at Fairfield, noon

Van at Hallsville, 2:30 p.m.

Farmersville at Canton, noon

Arp at Harleton, 1 p.m.

Troup at Tatum, 2:30 p.m.

New Summerfield at Alto, noon

Elysian Fields at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Spring Hill at Union Grove, 1:30 p.m.

Slocum at Frankston, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Dallas Baptist at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Jones County (Mississippi), 1 p.m.

Texas Woman’s at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

High School Boys Basketball

Grace Community at All Saints, 5 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Grace Community at All Saints, 3:30 pm.

LaPoynor at Brownsboro, noon

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Jones County (Mississippi), 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Men’s College Basketball

Midwestern State at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Midwestern State at UT Tyler, 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

High School Boys Basketball

Lindale at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Canton at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Palestine at Van, 12:30  p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Lindale at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Van at Cayuga, noon

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Blinn, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

High School Boys Basketball

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

King’s Academy at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Grace Community at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

LaPoynor at Brook Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Pittsburg at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Gilmer, 6:15 p.m.

New Summerfield at Mount Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.

Waskom at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Hawkins at Alba-Golden, 6:15 p.m.

Union Grove at Martin’s Mill, 8 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Beckville, 7:30 p.m.

Overton at Frankston, 6:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 3:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Big Sandy, 5 p.m.

Arp at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

New Summerfield at Mount Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.

Canton at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Martin’s Mill, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Men’s College Basketball

Angelina at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Jacksonville at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

High School Boys Basketball

King’s Academy at Mount Pleasant CHAAMP, 7 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Cameron, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Cameron, 5:30 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 7 p.m.

ILTexas Arlington at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Tyler Classical Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Grace Community, 7:15 p.m.

Brook Hill at Plano Coram Deo, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Martin’s Mill, 7:15 p.m.

North Lamar at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.

West Rusk at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Lufkin, 6:15 p.m.

New Summerfield at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Broaddus at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Frankston, 6:30 p.m.

Leverett’s Chapel at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Greenhill at LaPoynor, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Henderson, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Coram Deo, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

Brownsboro at Mabank, 6:15 p.m.

Van at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Wills Point at Canton, 6:15 p.m.

Waskom at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Center, 6:15 p.m.

New Summerfield at Cushing, 4 p.m.

Overton at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.

Union Grove at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Roads at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.

LaPoynor at Frankston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Coastal Bend, noon

UT Tyler at West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m.

UT Tyler at West Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Texas College at University of the Southwest, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

High School Boys Basketball

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Grace Community, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.

Troup at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Woden at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

East Texas Chargers at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.

Mineola at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.

Frankston at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Bullard at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Athens at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.

Van at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

Mabank at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Palestine at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Woden at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.

Hawkins at Beckville, 6:15 p.m.

Carlisle at Big Sandy, 6:15 p.m.

Mineola at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Martin’s Mill at Frankston, 6 p.m.

LaPoynor at Cayuga, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Men’s College Basketball

Paris at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Paris, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Men’s College Basketball

Eastern New Mexico at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Eastern New Mexico at UT Tyler, 5:30 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Lufkin at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Grace Community at Garland Brighter Horizons Academy, 8 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Canton at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Hudson at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.

Big Sandy at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Overton at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

LaPoynor at Martin’s Mill, 7:30 p.m.

Frankston at Kerens, 8:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Jacksonville, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Van, 6:15 p.m.

Canton at Athens, 6:15 p.m.

Tatum at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.

Hudson at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Jefferson at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Big Sandy at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.

Overton at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Mineola, 6:15 p.m.

LaPoynor at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.

Kerens at Frankston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

High School Boys Basketball

King’s Academy at Paris HomeSchool, 7 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Trinity Valley, 4 p.m.

Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Angelina at Tyler, 2 p.m.

Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.

LSU-Shreveport at Texas College, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Women’s College Basketball

Texas College at Dillard, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler at Lufkin, 6:45 p.m.

Huntsville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Pantego Christian at All Saints, 7 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at McKinney Christian, 8 p.m.

Brownsboro at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Athens at Mabank, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.

Waskom at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Jasper at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Garrison at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Harleton at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Carlisle at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Union Grove at Beckville, 7:30 p.m.

Winona at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.

LaPoynor at Cross Roads, 7:30 p.m.

Cayuga at Frankston, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Lufkin at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Huntsville, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.

Henderson at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Pantego Christian at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Brook Hill at McKinney Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Wills Point, 6:15 p.m.

Van at Canton, 6:15 p.m.

Athens at Mabank, 6:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at Waskom, 5 p.m.

Jasper at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Garrison at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.

Carlisle at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.

Union Grove at Beckville, 6:15 p.m.

Winona at Mineola, 6:15 p.m.

Kerens at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.

LaPoynor at Cross Roads, 6:30 p.m.

Cayuga at Frankston, 6 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Men’s College Basketball

Navarro at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Trinity Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Women’s College Basketball

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan.21

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Canton at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mabank at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Wills Point at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.

New Summerfield at Douglass, 6:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Quitman, 6:30 p.m.

King’s Academy at Longview East Texas Homeschool Sports, TBA

Tyler HEAT at Marshall Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

LaPoynor at Kerens, 7:30 p.m.

Frankston at Cross Roads, 8:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Dallas Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.

Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard at Henderson, 6:15 p.m.

Canton at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.

Mabank at Van, 6:15 p.m.

Wills Point at Athens, 6:15 p.m.

Arp at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Harleton at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Carthage, 6:15 p.m.

New Summerfield at Douglass, 4 p.m.

Hawkins at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.

Mineola at Quitman, 7:30 p.m.

Martin’s Mill at Cayuga, 6 p.m.

LaPoynor at Kerens, 6:30 p.m.

Frankston at Cross Roads, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Kilgore, 4 p.m.

UT Tyler at Western New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Panola at Tyler, 2 p.m.

UT Tyler at Western New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Texas College at Huston-Tillotson, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

High School Boys Basketball

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Whitehouse at Nacogdoches, 6:45 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Grace Community, 8 p.m.

Spring Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Mabank at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Athens at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Canton at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.

Center at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Alto at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Hawkins at Overton, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Winnsboro at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall Christian Academy at King’s Academy, TBA

Frankston at LaPoynor, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Huntsville, 6:15 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Lindale at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.

Brook Hill at Grace Community, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Mabank at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.

Athens at Van, 6:15 p.m.

Canton at Wills Point, 6:15 p.m.

Harleton at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Tatum at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Center at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Alto at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.

Hawkins at Overton, 6:15 p.m.

Carlisle at Union Grove, 6 p.m.

Winnsboro at Mineola, 6:15 p.m.

Martin’s Mill at Cross Road, 6 p.m.

Frankston at LaPoynor, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Women’s College Basketball

Blinn at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Men’s College Basketball

Texas A&M International at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Texas A&M International at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.

Texas College at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Jacksonville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

Grace Community at McKinney Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Brighter Horizons at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.

Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Wills Point at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Canton at Mabank, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Palestine, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Enterprise at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.

Beckville at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

King’s Academy at Sulphur Springs Christian Home Educators, TBA

LaPoynor at Cayuga, 7:30 p.m.

Frankston at Martin’s Mill, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:15 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.

Brighter Horizons at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Athens, 6:15 p.m.

Wills Point at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Canton at Mabank, 6:15 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Palestine, 6:15 p.m.

Mount Enterprise at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.

Waskom at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Beckville at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.

Mineola at Mount Vernon, 6:15 p.m.

Frankston at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.

LaPoynor at Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

High School Boys Basketball

Bishop Gorman at Arlington Pantego Christian, TBA

High School Girls Basketball

Bishop Gorman at Pantego Christian, 1 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Panola at Tyler, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Bossier Parish, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.

Texas College at Louisiana College, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

Women’s College Basketball

Texas College at Jarvis Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

High School Boys Basketball

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.

Whitehouse at Lufkin, 6:45 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Shelton at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Grace Community, 8 p.m.

Brook Hill at Cristo Rey, 8 p.m.

Kilgore at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Athens at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Waskom at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Hudson, 7:30 p.m.

Cushing at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.

Union Grove at Overton, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

King’s Academy at Longview East Texas Homeschool Sports, TBA

Martin’s Mill at LaPoynor, 7:30 p.m.

Kerens at Frankston, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Henderson at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Lufkin at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Shelton at All Saints, 6 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Cristo Rey, 6:30 p.m.

Bullard at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.

Van at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.

Athens at Canton, 6:15 p.m.

Arp at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.

West Rusk at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Hudson, 6:15 p.m.

Cushing at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Big Sandy, 6:15 p.m.

Union Grove at Overton, 6:15 p.m.

Martin’s Mill at LaPoynor, 6 p.m.

Kerens at Frankston, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Bossier Parish, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Coastal Bend at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Oklahoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Oklahoma Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Texarkana at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

Lufkin at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.

Whitehouse at Huntsville, 6:45 p.m.

Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Pantego Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Wills Point at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Canton at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Mabank at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Jasper, 7:30 p.m.

New Summerfield at Woden, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.

Hawkins at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Paris Trinity Christian Academy at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Cross Roads at LaPoynor, 7:30 p.m.

Frankston at Cayuga, 8:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Lufkin, 6:15 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Lindale at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Pantego Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.

Wills Point at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.

Canton at Van, 6:15 p.m.

Mabank at Athens, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Jasper, 6:15 p.m.

New Summerfield at Woden, 4 p.m.

Tatum at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Hawkins at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.

Beckville at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.

Harmony at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Martin’s Mill at Kerens, 6 p.m.

Cross Roads at LaPoynor, 6:30 p.m.

Frankston at Cayuga, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Men’s College Basketball

Trinity Valley at Tyler, 4 p.m.

UT Tyler at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

UT Tyler at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 2 p.m.

Texas College at Wiley, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

High School Boys Basketball

King’s Academy at Poetry Community Christian, TBA

Women’s College Basketball

Jarvis at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

High School Boys Basketball

Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:45 p.m.

Lindale at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.

Arlington Pantego Christian at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Mabank, 7:30 p.m.

Athens at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

Tatum at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.

Carthage at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Union Grove at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall Christian Academy at Tyler HEAT, 6 p.m.

Kerens at LaPoynor, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Roads at Frankston, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.

Henderson at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Pantego Christian at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Brownsboro at Canton, 6:15 p.m.

Van at Mabank, 6:15 p.m.

Athens at Wills Point, 6:15 p.m.

Arp at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Carthage at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

West Rusk at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.

Union Grove at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.

Mineola at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6:15 p.m.

Cayuga at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.

Kerens at LaPoynor, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Roads at Frankston, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Paris, 7 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

High School Boys Basketball

Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Xavier at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Texas A&M-Commerce at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Texas A&M-Commerce at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler at Huntsville, 6:45 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Mabank, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Wills Point at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.

Rusk at Center, 7:30 p.m.

New Summerfield at Garrison, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.

Overton at Hawkins, 7:15 p.m.

Union Grove at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Dallas Thunder, 7:30 p.m.

LaPoynor at Frankston, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Navarro, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Paris at Tyler, 2 p.m.

Louisiana College at Texas College, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

High School Boys Basketball

Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:45 p.m.

Whitehouse at Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.

Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at All Saints, 6 p.m.

Bullard at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Athens at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

Mabank at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Harleton at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Palestine at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Douglass at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Beckville, 7:15 p.m.

Union Grove at Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.

Quitman at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Cayuga at LaPoynor, 6:15 p.m.

Martin’s Mill at Frankston, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Men’s College Basketball

Kilgore at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Angelina, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Men’s College Basketball

St. Mary’s at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

St. Mary’s at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.

Texas College at LSU-Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Men’s College Basketball

St. Edward’s at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Trinity Valley at Tyler, 2 p.m.

St. Edward’s at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.

Texas College at LSU-Shreveport, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Men’s College Basketball

Tyler at Panola, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Panola, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Men’s College Basketball

Bossier Parish at Tyler, 4 p.m.

UT Tyler at Angelo State, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Blinn, 2 p.m.

UT Tyler at Angelo State, 2 p.m.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports