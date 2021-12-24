Monday, Dec. 27
High School Boys Basketball
Wagstaff Tournament at TJC
Van at Kaufman Tournament
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler at Kaufman Tournament
Lindale at Hawkins Tournament
Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational
Bishop Gorman at Dallas First Baptist Tournament
Canton at Leonard Tournament
Tuesday, Dec. 28
High School Boys Basketball
Wagstaff Tournament at TJC
Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth
Van at Kaufman Tournament
Grace Community at Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m.
Canton at Paris Tournament
Troup’s Glen Evans Classic
Broaddus at New Summerfield, 3:15 p.m.
Hawkins Tournament
Edgewood at Union Grove, 3 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Hallsville Tournament
Tyler, Athens at Kaufman Tournament
Lindale at Hawkins Tournament
Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational
Van at Quitman Tournament
Canton at Leonard Tournament
Troup’s Glen Evans Classic
Houston County Tournament
Queen City at Union Grove, 1:15 p.m.
Central Heights at LaPoynor, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
High School Boys Basketball
Wagstaff Tournament at TJC
Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth
Canton at Paris Tournament
Troup’s Glen Evans Classic
Houston County Tournament
Hawkins Tournament
High School Girls Basketball
Lindale at Hawkins Tournament
Chapel Hill at Aggieland Invitational
Van at Quitman Tournament
Canton at Leonard Tournament
Troup’s Glen Evans Classic
Women’s College Basketball
Texas College at Rice, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
High School Boys Basketball
Chapel Hill at Whataburger Invitational in Fort Worth
Canton at Paris Tournament
Houston County Tournament
Hawkins Tournament
High School Girls Basketball
Brownsboro at Carthage, 1 p.m.
Athens at Kaufman Tournament
Rusk at Ennis, 12:15 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
College of Southern Idaho at Tyler, 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
High School Boys Basketball
Bishop Gorman at Big Sandy, 2:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Brook Hill, 1:15 p.m.
Harleton at Arp, 2:15 p.m.
Tatum at Troup, 2:15 p.m.
New Summerfield at Alto, 3 p.m.
West Rusk at Elysian Fields, TBA
Spring Hill at Union Grove, 3 p.m.
Slocum at Frankston, 5:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Brownsboro at Fairfield, noon
Van at Hallsville, 2:30 p.m.
Farmersville at Canton, noon
Arp at Harleton, 1 p.m.
Troup at Tatum, 2:30 p.m.
New Summerfield at Alto, noon
Elysian Fields at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Spring Hill at Union Grove, 1:30 p.m.
Slocum at Frankston, 2:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Dallas Baptist at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Jones County (Mississippi), 1 p.m.
Texas Woman’s at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
High School Boys Basketball
Grace Community at All Saints, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Grace Community at All Saints, 3:30 pm.
LaPoynor at Brownsboro, noon
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Jones County (Mississippi), 1 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Men’s College Basketball
Midwestern State at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Midwestern State at UT Tyler, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
High School Boys Basketball
Lindale at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Canton at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Palestine at Van, 12:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Lindale at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Van at Cayuga, noon
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Blinn, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
King’s Academy at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.
Grace Community at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
LaPoynor at Brook Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Pittsburg at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Gilmer, 6:15 p.m.
New Summerfield at Mount Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.
Waskom at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Hawkins at Alba-Golden, 6:15 p.m.
Union Grove at Martin’s Mill, 8 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Beckville, 7:30 p.m.
Overton at Frankston, 6:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 3:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Big Sandy, 5 p.m.
Arp at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
New Summerfield at Mount Enterprise, 4:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.
Canton at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Martin’s Mill, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Men’s College Basketball
Angelina at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Jacksonville at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
High School Boys Basketball
King’s Academy at Mount Pleasant CHAAMP, 7 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Cameron, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Cameron, 5:30 p.m.
Paul Quinn at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 7 p.m.
ILTexas Arlington at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Tyler Classical Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Grace Community, 7:15 p.m.
Brook Hill at Plano Coram Deo, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Martin’s Mill, 7:15 p.m.
North Lamar at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.
West Rusk at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Lufkin, 6:15 p.m.
New Summerfield at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Broaddus at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Frankston, 6:30 p.m.
Leverett’s Chapel at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.
Greenhill at LaPoynor, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Henderson, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Coram Deo, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
Brownsboro at Mabank, 6:15 p.m.
Van at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Wills Point at Canton, 6:15 p.m.
Waskom at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Center, 6:15 p.m.
New Summerfield at Cushing, 4 p.m.
Overton at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.
Union Grove at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Roads at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.
LaPoynor at Frankston, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Coastal Bend, noon
UT Tyler at West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m.
UT Tyler at West Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Texas College at University of the Southwest, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
High School Boys Basketball
Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Grace Community, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.
Troup at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Woden at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
East Texas Chargers at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.
Mineola at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.
Frankston at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 6:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Bullard at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Athens at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.
Van at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
Mabank at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Palestine at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Woden at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.
Hawkins at Beckville, 6:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Big Sandy, 6:15 p.m.
Mineola at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Martin’s Mill at Frankston, 6 p.m.
LaPoynor at Cayuga, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Men’s College Basketball
Paris at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Paris, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Men’s College Basketball
Eastern New Mexico at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Eastern New Mexico at UT Tyler, 5:30 p.m.
LSU-Alexandria at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Lufkin at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Grace Community at Garland Brighter Horizons Academy, 8 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Canton at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Hudson at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.
Big Sandy at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Overton at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
LaPoynor at Martin’s Mill, 7:30 p.m.
Frankston at Kerens, 8:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Jacksonville, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Van, 6:15 p.m.
Canton at Athens, 6:15 p.m.
Tatum at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.
Hudson at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Jefferson at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Big Sandy at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.
Overton at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Mineola, 6:15 p.m.
LaPoynor at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.
Kerens at Frankston, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
High School Boys Basketball
King’s Academy at Paris HomeSchool, 7 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Trinity Valley, 4 p.m.
Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Angelina at Tyler, 2 p.m.
Lubbock Christian at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.
LSU-Shreveport at Texas College, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
Women’s College Basketball
Texas College at Dillard, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler at Lufkin, 6:45 p.m.
Huntsville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Kilgore at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Pantego Christian at All Saints, 7 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at McKinney Christian, 8 p.m.
Brownsboro at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Athens at Mabank, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.
Waskom at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Jasper at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Garrison at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Harleton at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Union Grove at Beckville, 7:30 p.m.
Winona at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
LaPoynor at Cross Roads, 7:30 p.m.
Cayuga at Frankston, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Lufkin at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Huntsville, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.
Henderson at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Pantego Christian at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Brook Hill at McKinney Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Wills Point, 6:15 p.m.
Van at Canton, 6:15 p.m.
Athens at Mabank, 6:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at Waskom, 5 p.m.
Jasper at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Garrison at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.
Union Grove at Beckville, 6:15 p.m.
Winona at Mineola, 6:15 p.m.
Kerens at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.
LaPoynor at Cross Roads, 6:30 p.m.
Cayuga at Frankston, 6 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Men’s College Basketball
Navarro at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Trinity Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Women’s College Basketball
Our Lady of the Lake at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan.21
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Canton at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mabank at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Wills Point at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.
New Summerfield at Douglass, 6:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Quitman, 6:30 p.m.
King’s Academy at Longview East Texas Homeschool Sports, TBA
Tyler HEAT at Marshall Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
LaPoynor at Kerens, 7:30 p.m.
Frankston at Cross Roads, 8:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Dallas Skyline at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.
Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 6:15 p.m.
Canton at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.
Mabank at Van, 6:15 p.m.
Wills Point at Athens, 6:15 p.m.
Arp at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Harleton at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Carthage, 6:15 p.m.
New Summerfield at Douglass, 4 p.m.
Hawkins at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.
Mineola at Quitman, 7:30 p.m.
Martin’s Mill at Cayuga, 6 p.m.
LaPoynor at Kerens, 6:30 p.m.
Frankston at Cross Roads, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Kilgore, 4 p.m.
UT Tyler at Western New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Panola at Tyler, 2 p.m.
UT Tyler at Western New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Texas College at Huston-Tillotson, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
High School Boys Basketball
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Whitehouse at Nacogdoches, 6:45 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Grace Community, 8 p.m.
Spring Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Mabank at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Athens at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Canton at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.
Center at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Alto at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Hawkins at Overton, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall Christian Academy at King’s Academy, TBA
Frankston at LaPoynor, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Huntsville, 6:15 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Lindale at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.
Brook Hill at Grace Community, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Mabank at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.
Athens at Van, 6:15 p.m.
Canton at Wills Point, 6:15 p.m.
Harleton at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Tatum at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Center at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Alto at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.
Hawkins at Overton, 6:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Union Grove, 6 p.m.
Winnsboro at Mineola, 6:15 p.m.
Martin’s Mill at Cross Road, 6 p.m.
Frankston at LaPoynor, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Women’s College Basketball
Blinn at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Men’s College Basketball
Texas A&M International at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Texas A&M International at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.
Texas College at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Jacksonville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
Grace Community at McKinney Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Brighter Horizons at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.
Brownsboro at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Wills Point at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Canton at Mabank, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Palestine, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Enterprise at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.
Beckville at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sandy at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
King’s Academy at Sulphur Springs Christian Home Educators, TBA
LaPoynor at Cayuga, 7:30 p.m.
Frankston at Martin’s Mill, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.
Brighter Horizons at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Athens, 6:15 p.m.
Wills Point at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Canton at Mabank, 6:15 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Palestine, 6:15 p.m.
Mount Enterprise at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.
Waskom at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Beckville at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.
Big Sandy at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.
Mineola at Mount Vernon, 6:15 p.m.
Frankston at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.
LaPoynor at Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
High School Boys Basketball
Bishop Gorman at Arlington Pantego Christian, TBA
High School Girls Basketball
Bishop Gorman at Pantego Christian, 1 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Panola at Tyler, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Bossier Parish, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.
Texas College at Louisiana College, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
Women’s College Basketball
Texas College at Jarvis Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
High School Boys Basketball
North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.
Whitehouse at Lufkin, 6:45 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Shelton at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Grace Community, 8 p.m.
Brook Hill at Cristo Rey, 8 p.m.
Kilgore at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Athens at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Waskom at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Hudson, 7:30 p.m.
Cushing at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.
Union Grove at Overton, 7:30 p.m.
Harmony at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
King’s Academy at Longview East Texas Homeschool Sports, TBA
Martin’s Mill at LaPoynor, 7:30 p.m.
Kerens at Frankston, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Henderson at Cumberland Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Lufkin at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Shelton at All Saints, 6 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Cristo Rey, 6:30 p.m.
Bullard at Kilgore, 6:15 p.m.
Van at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.
Athens at Canton, 6:15 p.m.
Arp at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.
West Rusk at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Hudson, 6:15 p.m.
Cushing at New Summerfield, 4:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Big Sandy, 6:15 p.m.
Union Grove at Overton, 6:15 p.m.
Martin’s Mill at LaPoynor, 6 p.m.
Kerens at Frankston, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Bossier Parish, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Coastal Bend at Tyler, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Oklahoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Oklahoma Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-Texarkana at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.
Lufkin at Tyler, 6:45 p.m.
Whitehouse at Huntsville, 6:45 p.m.
Spring Hill at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Pantego Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Wills Point at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Canton at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Mabank at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Jasper, 7:30 p.m.
New Summerfield at Woden, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.
Hawkins at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Paris Trinity Christian Academy at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.
Cross Roads at LaPoynor, 7:30 p.m.
Frankston at Cayuga, 8:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Lufkin, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Spring Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Lindale at Bullard, 6:15 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Pantego Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.
Wills Point at Brownsboro, 6:15 p.m.
Canton at Van, 6:15 p.m.
Mabank at Athens, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Jasper, 6:15 p.m.
New Summerfield at Woden, 4 p.m.
Tatum at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Hawkins at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.
Beckville at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.
Harmony at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Martin’s Mill at Kerens, 6 p.m.
Cross Roads at LaPoynor, 6:30 p.m.
Frankston at Cayuga, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Men’s College Basketball
Trinity Valley at Tyler, 4 p.m.
UT Tyler at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
UT Tyler at Arkansas-Fort Smith, 2 p.m.
Texas College at Wiley, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
High School Boys Basketball
King’s Academy at Poetry Community Christian, TBA
Women’s College Basketball
Jarvis at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
High School Boys Basketball
Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:45 p.m.
Lindale at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.
Arlington Pantego Christian at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Mabank, 7:30 p.m.
Athens at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
Tatum at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at Elysian Fields, 6:15 p.m.
Carthage at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Union Grove at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall Christian Academy at Tyler HEAT, 6 p.m.
Kerens at LaPoynor, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Roads at Frankston, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:15 p.m.
Henderson at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Pantego Christian at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Brownsboro at Canton, 6:15 p.m.
Van at Mabank, 6:15 p.m.
Athens at Wills Point, 6:15 p.m.
Arp at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Carthage at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
West Rusk at Jefferson, 6:15 p.m.
Union Grove at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.
Mineola at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Cayuga at Martin’s Mill, 6 p.m.
Kerens at LaPoynor, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Roads at Frankston, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Paris, 7 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
High School Boys Basketball
Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Xavier at Texas College, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Texas A&M-Commerce at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Texas A&M-Commerce at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler at Huntsville, 6:45 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Mabank, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Wills Point at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.
Rusk at Center, 7:30 p.m.
New Summerfield at Garrison, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.
Overton at Hawkins, 7:15 p.m.
Union Grove at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Dallas Thunder, 7:30 p.m.
LaPoynor at Frankston, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Navarro, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Paris at Tyler, 2 p.m.
Louisiana College at Texas College, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
High School Boys Basketball
Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:45 p.m.
Whitehouse at Jacksonville, 6:45 p.m.
Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at All Saints, 6 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Athens at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
Mabank at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Harleton at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Palestine at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Douglass at New Summerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Beckville, 7:15 p.m.
Union Grove at Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.
Quitman at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Cayuga at LaPoynor, 6:15 p.m.
Martin’s Mill at Frankston, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Men’s College Basketball
Kilgore at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Angelina, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Men’s College Basketball
St. Mary’s at UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
St. Mary’s at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.
Texas College at LSU-Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Men’s College Basketball
St. Edward’s at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Trinity Valley at Tyler, 2 p.m.
St. Edward’s at UT Tyler, 2 p.m.
Texas College at LSU-Shreveport, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Men’s College Basketball
Tyler at Panola, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Panola, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at UT Permian Basin, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Men’s College Basketball
Bossier Parish at Tyler, 4 p.m.
UT Tyler at Angelo State, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Tyler at Blinn, 2 p.m.
UT Tyler at Angelo State, 2 p.m.